Jazz vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (30-20) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 30, 2022
Utah Jazz 20, Minnesota Timberwolves 26 (Q2 11:31)
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 26-20.
Nowell leads the Wolves with 6 points as Minnesota’s reserves outscored Utah’s 11-0 in the quarter.
Towns is up to 4 points and a game-high 5 rebounds. – 8:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Wolves 26, Jazz 20. Utah goes 8-21, 2-11. Struggled offensively in general, but really struggled in the Butler minutes. Mike Conley has 12p on 5-6 FGs. Some nice hustle plays from Elijah Hughes late. – 8:36 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Elijah Hughes is interesting. He was the #39 pick last year out of a Syracuse and needs time to develop but last year’s class didn’t get workouts, summer league, training camp or G-League so he basically a rookie and showing well. – 8:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Utah trails Minnesota after one quarter, but Mavs aren’t exactly in position to capitalize, are they? – 8:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 26-20 after 1Q. That last Hughes bucket was the only points by the bench. Conley is doing it all by himself at the moment, he has 12. – 8:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
this @Hassan Whiteside block got @Donovan Mitchell out of his seat 😱 pic.twitter.com/RixhTWniD6 – 8:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So the Jazz trail the wolves 26-20 at the end of the first quarter – 8:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Not a lot of communication from the Jazz right now, as they’ve had two shot-clock violations of late – 8:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
That was a phenomenal defensive possession for Jaden McDaniels. Whew. – 8:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
With Whiteside and Gay both in the game, Utah is going with their normal Gobert strategy they play on KAT — guarding KAT with Gay, having Whiteside lurk by the rim (off Vanderbilt) – 8:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Wolves are on a 10-2 run to take a 15-13 lead with 3:51 left 1Q. Jared Butler and Royce both have 2 fouls for the Jazz, who are 5-13 shooting, 1-7 from 3, and having difficulty generating any easy offense. – 8:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are down 15-13 with 3:51 remaining in the first quarter….. – 8:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
great feed,
even better finish. pic.twitter.com/e9PDb4hOdf – 8:23 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves’ first 8 possessions:
1. turnover
2. airball
3. offensive goaltend
4. JMac missed runner
5. KAT missed hook
6. Vando missed 3
7. Ant missed layup on attack
8. Ant missed corner 3
Finch calls an early timeout after Jazz take 6-0 lead – 8:16 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
6-0 start from the Jazz. New Wolves starting lineup really struggling offensively. – 8:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
6-0 lead for the Jazz, including 4p from Mike Conley, who’s bounced back nicely from being washed after going scoreless 1H vs. Memphis. Timeout Wolves, who are shooting 0-6. – 8:15 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jordan McLaughlin gets the start tonight. McLaughlin has a positive net rating with two teammates this season: Anthony Edwards and Greg Monroe pic.twitter.com/21xJ8z5X0X – 8:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike 🎶 Joe 🎶 Royce 🎶 Bojan 🎶 Hassan
#TakeNote | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/O9pUlHzYLQ – 8:04 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Big opportunity for Jared Butler tonight v. Minnesota with Forrest and Donovan
Scoring will not dictate his success
1) limiting turnovers on Wolves double teams
2) Defending. Wolves don’t have a scoring guard, he needs to keep it that way – 8:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain), Bolmaro (Left Ankle Sprain), Okogie (Right Quad Contusion), and Russell (Left Shin Contusion) are OUT vs. Jazz. pic.twitter.com/ilAC11ARhK – 7:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Danuel House’s 10 day still counts even as he is in health and safety protocols. So, the Jazz are going to have to make an ultimate decision based on limited (for this specific 10 day) information – 7:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
With trepidation I’m opening up the mailbag. Send me your questions (preferably one per tweet). I’ll answer as many as I can in the upcoming Jazz mailbag article. #UtahJazzMailbag – 7:14 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and Danuel House enter NBA health and safety protocol https://t.co/IYoapWqBSb pic.twitter.com/yk5AZSd6Ve – 7:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lead assistant Alex Jensen will coach Utah Jazz vs. Wolves on Sunday, as Quin Snyder enters health and safety protocol. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 6:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Jazz
Ant over 31.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Had 42 last game w/ no DLo
Whiteside under 25.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Curious to see how often they go small
O’Neale over 6.5 pts
– Wolves gettin burned from 3 lately
Bogdanovic over .5 blks + stls
– No DLo/Beverley – 6:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell didn’t go through shootaround today due to his concussion.
Also asked acting head coach Alex Jensen about Quin Snyder’s symptoms: “He’s feeling alright, it’s not too bad, but that could change.” – 6:39 PM
Donovan Mitchell didn’t go through shootaround today due to his concussion.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Regarding Donovan Mitchell. He was present at shootaround this morning but did not go through shootaround this morning – 6:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Alex Jensen said that Jared Butler will get the minutes tonight that Trent Forrest has been getting. – 6:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Hassan Whiteside, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale starting tonight
Jared Butler will be in the rotation tonight, per Alex Jensen – 6:34 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jared Butler will likely get some minutes tonight with Donovan and Trent out – 6:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Alex Jensen said the Jazz have enough continuity among the players and coaches that tonight shouldn’t be too much different from what they’ve experienced recently. “It’s my job not to screw it up.” – 6:32 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Danuel House Jr. being in health and safety protocol probably means we won’t see him again in a @Utah Jazz uniform on his 10-day deal.
If we see him again it likely means he’s been signed to a regular deal.
#takenote | @kslsports – 6:31 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Echoing what @Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Jazz say Quin Snyder and Danuel House are in protocols tonight. – 6:29 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley and Josh Okogie are all OUT tonight against Utah – 6:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Head Coach Quin Snyder (health & safety protocols) is out tonight, lead assistant Alex Jensen will be acting head coach
Danuel House is also out tonight (health and safety protocols) – 6:19 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Big @UtahJazz news:
Head Coach Quin Snyder (health & safety protocols) is out tonight, lead assistant Alex Jensen will be acting head coach
Danuel House is also out tonight (health and safety protocols) – 6:18 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Jazz coach Quin Snyder is in Covid protocols, team says. Assistant Alex Jensen will be the acting head coach vs. Minnesota tonight. – 6:17 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz coach Quin Snyder has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per team. Assistant Alex Jensen will be the acting head coach. – 6:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder and Danuel House are both OUT tonight in Minnesota due to health and safety protocols. Alex Jensen is acting head coach tonight – 6:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Quin Snyder, Danuel House are both in the NBA health and safety protocol. Alex Jensen is the acting head coach for the Utah Jazz – 6:16 PM
Deonte Burton @DeonteBurton
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz assistant Irv Roland wrote an op-ed for @sltrib advocating for HB147, which seeks to end the death penalty in Utah. sltrib.com/opinion/commen… – 4:44 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The Nuggets have won 56% of their games and their schedule gets easier toward the close.
They are pacing toward 46 wins as the 6th seed.
Clippers are pacing at 41 wins for 7th seed.
Lakers would need to go 23-8 the rest of the way to avoid play-in games
Jazz need to go 12-20 – 3:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
As the “injury prone” label begins to be used more against Patrick Beverley, it’s still important to acknowledge how distinctly positive Beverley’s impact has been when he plays
Beverley has been out nearly two weeks, and the Wolves could really use him back tonight against Utah pic.twitter.com/yiqYIZrFyf – 2:50 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu, Rudy Gobert and Robert Williams are the only three NBA players averaging 9+ points and 6+ rebounds while shooting over 70%. Okongwu believes he should be a Rising Stars participant at All-Star Weekend. More below.
👉🏼 https://t.co/UstpK2Sk5G pic.twitter.com/9jmLYxAs70 – 2:10 PM
