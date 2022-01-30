Joe Ingles suffers scary knee injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Utah Jazz’s Joe Ingles, who’s feared to have suffered a significant left knee injury: es.pn/3u9nF6V – 10:02 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Hoping for the best for Joe Ingles. Since entering the NBA in 2014-15, he has played 635 out of 650 games including regular season and postseason. He’s been a true iron man for the Jazz and so loved in the community. Crossing everything it isn’t as serious as it looks. – 9:47 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Joe Ingles suffers knee injury against Timberwolves https://t.co/hIqpVIS71l pic.twitter.com/luwM3kMo2k – 9:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles’ left knee buckled on a second-quarter drive. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, and will have an MRI on Monday. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:32 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Per the @UtahJazz:
Joe Ingles (left knee injury) will not return, he will have an MRI in Salt Lake City tomorrow – 9:18 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Joe Ingles will have an MRI on his left knee tomorrow in Salt Lake City. – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Joe Ingles is out with a left knee injury. He will have an MRI tomorrow in Salt Lake City, to determine the true damage of the injury – 9:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Joe Ingles will not return to the game and will have an MRI in SLC tomorrow. – 9:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I missed it live, but seeing the replay, I’m really worried for Joe Ingles. Non-contact and knee just buckled. Hoping for the best. – 9:00 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Joe Ingles is being helped off the court. Can’t put any weight on his left leg. Knee already looks very swollen. You could see the pain on his face. – 8:54 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Oh no. Joe Ingles down, grabbing his knee after planting it on a drive. Noncontact, his knee just collapses. – 8:53 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Joe Ingles is down and grabbing his knee. He looks to be in a lot of pain. – 8:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Omg that did not look good. Joe ingles is on the floor and writhing in pain. Left knee injury. Hope for the best because that was bad. We are a few feet away – 8:52 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Joe Ingles just collapsed and is holding his left knee. It did not look good. The arena is silent. – 8:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles just suffered a horrible-looking knee injury. Left knee gave out as he drove the paint. – 8:51 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Oh noooo. Joe Ingles just slipped on the way to the basket. Left knee buckled. He’s down. – 8:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Hassan Whiteside, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale starting tonight
Jared Butler will be in the rotation tonight, per Alex Jensen – 6:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joe Ingles on Donovan Mitchell rumors: “I don’t think Donovan wants to leave nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/29/joe… – 9:42 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Utah Jazz F Joe Ingles will have an MRI on his left knee in Salt Lake City on Monday, source tells ESPN. He needed help leaving court after knee buckled vs. Minnesota. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 30, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s fear the Jazz’s Joe Ingles has suffered a significant left knee injury, but nothing will be confirmed until his MRI in Salt Lake City on Monday, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 30, 2022