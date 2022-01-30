Kristaps Porzingis not traveling to get treatment on right knee

Mavericks power forward/center Kristaps Porzingis exited Saturday’s 132-105 win over the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter due to soreness in his surgically repaired right knee. Porzingis did not travel with the team to Orlando for Sunday night’s game, staying in Dallas to receive treatment, a source told ESPN. “He said he’s worried a little bit,” Mavs star Luka Doncic said after his 30-point, six-rebound, 12-assist performance in the win over the Pacers. “Hopefully, it’s nothing. If he’s hurting, it doesn’t make sense to play.”
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kristaps Porzingis exits early with knee soreness, sidelined against the Magic
StatMuse @statmuse
The Mavs are 12-3 in 2022, only second to the Suns.
Luka averaging 25/10/9
Porzingis averaging 26/7
Brunson averaging 15p/6a
They have league’s best defense in that span. pic.twitter.com/YKDJZKHC9c – 9:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis will not return to Mavericks-Pacers because of right knee soreness dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT for the rest of the game with right knee soreness, per Mavs PR. Certainly helps the #Pacers‘ chances of winning. – 8:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Kristaps Porzingis has a sore right knee and is out for the rest of the game. – 8:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kristaps Porzingis is out the rest of the game due to right knee soreness, per Mavs. – 8:01 PM
Tim MacMahon: Source: Kristaps Porzingis will not travel to Orlando for tomorrow night’s game. Staying in Dallas to get treatment on sore right knee. Hope is it’s not a serious issue. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 30, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Kristaps Porzingis’ right knee is the one that had the lateral meniscus injury that required surgery after the 2019-20 season. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 29, 2022
Marc Stein: Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight’s game against Indiana. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 29, 2022