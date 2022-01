Kristaps Porzingis not traveling to get treatment on right knee

Mavericks power forward/center Kristaps Porzingis exited Saturday’s 132-105 win over the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter due to soreness in his surgically repaired right knee. Porzingis did not travel with the team to Orlando for Sunday night’s game, staying in Dallas to receive treatment, a source told ESPN. “He said he’s worried a little bit,” Mavs star Luka Doncic said after his 30-point, six-rebound, 12-assist performance in the win over the Pacers. “Hopefully, it’s nothing. If he’s hurting, it doesn’t make sense to play.”Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN