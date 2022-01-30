Lakers vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (24-26) play against the Atlanta Hawks (25-25) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday January 30, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 46, Atlanta Hawks 49 (Q2 06:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lots of offense from both teams here in a 47-46 game (ATL +1).
LAL are shooting 66.7%, and ATL 59.4%. – 1:49 PM
Lots of offense from both teams here in a 47-46 game (ATL +1).
LAL are shooting 66.7%, and ATL 59.4%. – 1:49 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
A younger fan at the Hawks game said if he won the money from a half court shot he’d “invest it in a Roth IRA account.” I have never rooted against a teen harder. – 1:49 PM
A younger fan at the Hawks game said if he won the money from a half court shot he’d “invest it in a Roth IRA account.” I have never rooted against a teen harder. – 1:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Bazemore getting some second quarter run, minutes that previously would have gone to Ariza. Like seeing Vogel give him another look. AK – 1:48 PM
Bazemore getting some second quarter run, minutes that previously would have gone to Ariza. Like seeing Vogel give him another look. AK – 1:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Once upon a time, Gallinari was the centerpiece of the trade that brought Carmelo to NY.
Lots of them guarding each other at the moment. – 1:45 PM
Once upon a time, Gallinari was the centerpiece of the trade that brought Carmelo to NY.
Lots of them guarding each other at the moment. – 1:45 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his three-pointer in the second quarter, Bogdan Bogdanovic tied Marvin Williams for 19th on the Hawks all-time three-pointers list (215). – 1:42 PM
With his three-pointer in the second quarter, Bogdan Bogdanovic tied Marvin Williams for 19th on the Hawks all-time three-pointers list (215). – 1:42 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Another really nice start for AD after the Philly game. Feeling better and better about his health. – 1:39 PM
Another really nice start for AD after the Philly game. Feeling better and better about his health. – 1:39 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Hawks 34, Lakers 33
Bench unit finished the first quarter well.
John Collins: 12 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
Trae Young: 7 pts, 5 ast – 1:38 PM
End of the first quarter: Hawks 34, Lakers 33
Bench unit finished the first quarter well.
John Collins: 12 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
Trae Young: 7 pts, 5 ast – 1:38 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James is back in L.A. getting a head start on his treatment for his left knee, which still has swelling. The latest on the day-to-day injury that has become more concerning for the Lakers: ocregister.com/2022/01/30/lak… – 1:37 PM
LeBron James is back in L.A. getting a head start on his treatment for his left knee, which still has swelling. The latest on the day-to-day injury that has become more concerning for the Lakers: ocregister.com/2022/01/30/lak… – 1:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 34-33 over the Lakers at the end of the first quarter.
Collins: 12/3, 6/8 FG
Young: 7/5, 3/7 FG
Capela: 5/3/3, 2/3 FG
Hawks shot 58 percent in the quarter, Lakers shot 67 percent but had 6 turnovers – 1:37 PM
Hawks up 34-33 over the Lakers at the end of the first quarter.
Collins: 12/3, 6/8 FG
Young: 7/5, 3/7 FG
Capela: 5/3/3, 2/3 FG
Hawks shot 58 percent in the quarter, Lakers shot 67 percent but had 6 turnovers – 1:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Despite shooting 66.7% (14 of 21, 4 of 7 3’s) in the 1st Q, LAL trail 34-33 after a late 3 from Atlanta, who shot 14 of 24, benefitting from extra possessions created by 6 Lakers TO’s. – 1:36 PM
Despite shooting 66.7% (14 of 21, 4 of 7 3’s) in the 1st Q, LAL trail 34-33 after a late 3 from Atlanta, who shot 14 of 24, benefitting from extra possessions created by 6 Lakers TO’s. – 1:36 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins tallied 12 points and two steals in today’s first quarter. It’s the first time in his career Collins has notched 12+ points and 2+ steals in a single quarter, while his 12 points ties a season-high for points in a single quarter. – 1:36 PM
John Collins tallied 12 points and two steals in today’s first quarter. It’s the first time in his career Collins has notched 12+ points and 2+ steals in a single quarter, while his 12 points ties a season-high for points in a single quarter. – 1:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James flew back to L.A. for treatment on his ailing left knee before the Lakers’ road trip ended Sunday in Atlanta; Frank Vogel kept the door open for a Wednesday return for James es.pn/3s02Wjm – 1:35 PM
New story: LeBron James flew back to L.A. for treatment on his ailing left knee before the Lakers’ road trip ended Sunday in Atlanta; Frank Vogel kept the door open for a Wednesday return for James es.pn/3s02Wjm – 1:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
With Trae Young + Hawks bench unit, a 3-pointer by Delon Wright just tied the game, 31-31.
Lou Williams coming in for Young now. – 1:35 PM
With Trae Young + Hawks bench unit, a 3-pointer by Delon Wright just tied the game, 31-31.
Lou Williams coming in for Young now. – 1:35 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Lou Williams is appearing in his 1,102nd career game, tied with Herb Williams for 75th on the all-time games played list. – 1:35 PM
Lou Williams is appearing in his 1,102nd career game, tied with Herb Williams for 75th on the all-time games played list. – 1:35 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Lik with the handles. AD with the finish.
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/YS6Vttzq5D – 1:35 PM
Lik with the handles. AD with the finish.
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/YS6Vttzq5D – 1:35 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
The biggest advantage of having a bunch of guards that are really good defensive rebounders. Amazing stuff from ‘Melo in transition. pic.twitter.com/aXs0lu8UzZ – 1:33 PM
The biggest advantage of having a bunch of guards that are really good defensive rebounders. Amazing stuff from ‘Melo in transition. pic.twitter.com/aXs0lu8UzZ – 1:33 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Back to back buckets for Atlanta after Westbrook dribbled himself into trouble, resulting in a turnover, then Bradley missing a layup diving to bail out Russ. Gotta be more precise with his intentions. AK – 1:30 PM
Back to back buckets for Atlanta after Westbrook dribbled himself into trouble, resulting in a turnover, then Bradley missing a layup diving to bail out Russ. Gotta be more precise with his intentions. AK – 1:30 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Two Trae Young buckets in a row and the Hawks have cut the Lakers’ lead to 24-23.
Young has 4 assists and 4 points.
Right behind him in assists is Clint Capela, who has 3 for the Hawks (to go with five points and three rebounds). – 1:29 PM
Two Trae Young buckets in a row and the Hawks have cut the Lakers’ lead to 24-23.
Young has 4 assists and 4 points.
Right behind him in assists is Clint Capela, who has 3 for the Hawks (to go with five points and three rebounds). – 1:29 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
De’Andre Hunter has been a wall defensively against Russell Westbrook so far. – 1:27 PM
De’Andre Hunter has been a wall defensively against Russell Westbrook so far. – 1:27 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks shifted to a zone defense for a couple of possessions. Gallo subbed for Capela and they got out of it. – 1:27 PM
Hawks shifted to a zone defense for a couple of possessions. Gallo subbed for Capela and they got out of it. – 1:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
John Collins is really good, my favorite part in watching him is his ability to relocate off-ball finding open spots. He has done that so well this afternoon, even being missed a few times. The reported asking price can not be right, he has so much more value. – 1:26 PM
John Collins is really good, my favorite part in watching him is his ability to relocate off-ball finding open spots. He has done that so well this afternoon, even being missed a few times. The reported asking price can not be right, he has so much more value. – 1:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Malik Monk’s off to a strong start on offense, scoring 8 points on 3 of 3 FG’s, plus 3 boards and 2 assists, including a drop off for AD’s 5th FG as LAL go up 24-18.
Lakers are 10 for 13 (76.9%), though ATL’s getting a number of really good looks as well. – 1:26 PM
Malik Monk’s off to a strong start on offense, scoring 8 points on 3 of 3 FG’s, plus 3 boards and 2 assists, including a drop off for AD’s 5th FG as LAL go up 24-18.
Lakers are 10 for 13 (76.9%), though ATL’s getting a number of really good looks as well. – 1:26 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins is getting whatever he wants in the paint to start this game. – 1:24 PM
John Collins is getting whatever he wants in the paint to start this game. – 1:24 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Lakers open up shooting 80% from the field (8-10 FG) and are 2-2 from 3.
Little to no resistance from the Hawks so far.
But, they’re shooting 63.6% themselves (7-11 FG) and John Collins has been active (8 points in 5 minutes).
Lakers have a 19-15 lead, 6:41 1Q – 1:21 PM
Lakers open up shooting 80% from the field (8-10 FG) and are 2-2 from 3.
Little to no resistance from the Hawks so far.
But, they’re shooting 63.6% themselves (7-11 FG) and John Collins has been active (8 points in 5 minutes).
Lakers have a 19-15 lead, 6:41 1Q – 1:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first triple of the game, Kevin Huerter has surpassed Mike Bibby for 8th on the Hawks all-time three-pointers list (476). – 1:19 PM
With his first triple of the game, Kevin Huerter has surpassed Mike Bibby for 8th on the Hawks all-time three-pointers list (476). – 1:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Coming off a terrific individual game at Philly, @Anthony Davis looks sharp again, going 4 for 6 for 9 early points with LAL leading 17-10.
Westbrook has 4 assists. – 1:18 PM
Coming off a terrific individual game at Philly, @Anthony Davis looks sharp again, going 4 for 6 for 9 early points with LAL leading 17-10.
Westbrook has 4 assists. – 1:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The three-point stroke from Davis looked smooth on a triple, which came just before his reverse dunk off Westbrook’s feed as LAL go up 9-4 early in Atlanta. – 1:16 PM
The three-point stroke from Davis looked smooth on a triple, which came just before his reverse dunk off Westbrook’s feed as LAL go up 9-4 early in Atlanta. – 1:16 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Start ’em up.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/rLmkXBsN21 – 12:50 PM
Start ’em up.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/rLmkXBsN21 – 12:50 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters today’s game on a six-game winning streak – the longest active winning streak in the East and the second-longest active streak in the NBA. Over the last six outings, the Hawks are averaging 117.8 PPG and 26.3 APG.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 12:46 PM
Atlanta enters today’s game on a six-game winning streak – the longest active winning streak in the East and the second-longest active streak in the NBA. Over the last six outings, the Hawks are averaging 117.8 PPG and 26.3 APG.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 12:46 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Same starters for the Hawks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 12:36 PM
Same starters for the Hawks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 12:36 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Lakers
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 12:35 PM
Hawks starters vs. Lakers
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 12:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in Atlanta:
Anthony Davis
Stanley Johnson
Malik Monk
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 12:35 PM
Lakers’ starters in Atlanta:
Anthony Davis
Stanley Johnson
Malik Monk
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 12:35 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Today’s Lakers starting lineup. Anthony Davis is officially back (again). pic.twitter.com/NTxK5abyxG – 12:31 PM
Today’s Lakers starting lineup. Anthony Davis is officially back (again). pic.twitter.com/NTxK5abyxG – 12:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers going with the same lineup they started in Philly: pic.twitter.com/jnQ9AyguQS – 12:30 PM
The Lakers going with the same lineup they started in Philly: pic.twitter.com/jnQ9AyguQS – 12:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at ATL: Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson and Davis. – 12:30 PM
Starters at ATL: Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson and Davis. – 12:30 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The Eastern Conference standings headed into today’s Hawks game, with Atlanta in the No. 10 spot (7-10 is the play-in tournament). pic.twitter.com/5pX8sEC9fp – 12:21 PM
The Eastern Conference standings headed into today’s Hawks game, with Atlanta in the No. 10 spot (7-10 is the play-in tournament). pic.twitter.com/5pX8sEC9fp – 12:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Appropriately enough, Kent Bazemore is sporting volt green 👟. pic.twitter.com/nuOvODL01w – 12:17 PM
Appropriately enough, Kent Bazemore is sporting volt green 👟. pic.twitter.com/nuOvODL01w – 12:17 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Davis (wrist) returns tonight for the Lakers but LeBron James is out indefinitely after an MRI revealed “general swelling” in James’ left knee, Coach Frank Vogel says.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:09 PM
Anthony Davis (wrist) returns tonight for the Lakers but LeBron James is out indefinitely after an MRI revealed “general swelling” in James’ left knee, Coach Frank Vogel says.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star has MRI on knee, won’t play until swelling goes down, Frank Vogel says
https://t.co/H9b6tmPCbW pic.twitter.com/3zAGfSak0z – 12:00 PM
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star has MRI on knee, won’t play until swelling goes down, Frank Vogel says
https://t.co/H9b6tmPCbW pic.twitter.com/3zAGfSak0z – 12:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Here’s a portion of Trae Young warming up — Young is available to play today in Hawks-Lakers: pic.twitter.com/ZMyGFuQMNN – 12:00 PM
Here’s a portion of Trae Young warming up — Young is available to play today in Hawks-Lakers: pic.twitter.com/ZMyGFuQMNN – 12:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Play Lakers Pick ‘Em for your chance to win prizes and test your Lakers knowledge 👇 – 12:00 PM
Play Lakers Pick ‘Em for your chance to win prizes and test your Lakers knowledge 👇 – 12:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For today’s game vs. Los Angeles Lakers:
De’Andre Hunter (right ankle discomfort) is available.
Trae Young (right hip soreness) is available. – 11:58 AM
For today’s game vs. Los Angeles Lakers:
De’Andre Hunter (right ankle discomfort) is available.
Trae Young (right hip soreness) is available. – 11:58 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter are both AVAILABLE to play today vs. the Lakers. – 11:58 AM
Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter are both AVAILABLE to play today vs. the Lakers. – 11:58 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter are good to go for today’s game. – 11:58 AM
Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter are good to go for today’s game. – 11:58 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young just took the court for his normal warm-up time – 11:48 AM
Trae Young just took the court for his normal warm-up time – 11:48 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
A gem from @ESPNStatsInfo: Ja Morant has 13 games with 20+ points in the paint this season. That passes 2019-20 Russell Westbrook and 2005-06 Dwyane Wade for most 20+ paint point performances by a guard in a season over the last 25 years. – 11:47 AM
A gem from @ESPNStatsInfo: Ja Morant has 13 games with 20+ points in the paint this season. That passes 2019-20 Russell Westbrook and 2005-06 Dwyane Wade for most 20+ paint point performances by a guard in a season over the last 25 years. – 11:47 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said Anthony Davis will start at center, and that his wrist is OK. LeBron started at center against ATL on Jan. 7, a 134-118 win (AD was out).
ATL has De’Andre Hunter back, and he’s helped the Hawks be much better since they faced LAL, though he’s questionable (ankle). – 11:38 AM
Vogel said Anthony Davis will start at center, and that his wrist is OK. LeBron started at center against ATL on Jan. 7, a 134-118 win (AD was out).
ATL has De’Andre Hunter back, and he’s helped the Hawks be much better since they faced LAL, though he’s questionable (ankle). – 11:38 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said LeBron had an MRI on his knee that revealed “general swelling,” and that he returned to L.A. yesterday to get treatment. Vogel said he’ll be out as long as there’s swelling in the knee.
He didn’t rule out a return for Portland (Wednesday), but it’s day to day. – 11:35 AM
Frank Vogel said LeBron had an MRI on his knee that revealed “general swelling,” and that he returned to L.A. yesterday to get treatment. Vogel said he’ll be out as long as there’s swelling in the knee.
He didn’t rule out a return for Portland (Wednesday), but it’s day to day. – 11:35 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel says LeBron James has already gone back to LA to get a head start on getting his swelling down. He got an MRI, but it’s just swelling as far as they can see. As long as there’s swelling, he’s not going to play.
Lakers’ next game is Wednesday against Portland at home. – 11:34 AM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James has already gone back to LA to get a head start on getting his swelling down. He got an MRI, but it’s just swelling as far as they can see. As long as there’s swelling, he’s not going to play.
Lakers’ next game is Wednesday against Portland at home. – 11:34 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James has returned to L.A. to begin treatment on his left knee. “As long as the swelling is there, he is going to be out,” Vogel said. – 11:33 AM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James has returned to L.A. to begin treatment on his left knee. “As long as the swelling is there, he is going to be out,” Vogel said. – 11:33 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
My Sunday plays – You’re welcome💰
NCAA
Purdue -9
Cinci -5.5
Marquette +2.5
Marquette ML
NBA
Lakers ML
Hornets -6
Cavs -8
NFL
Rams -2.5
Chiefs -6.5
OBJ o4.5 receptions pic.twitter.com/P1PzVWssH4 – 11:33 AM
My Sunday plays – You’re welcome💰
NCAA
Purdue -9
Cinci -5.5
Marquette +2.5
Marquette ML
NBA
Lakers ML
Hornets -6
Cavs -8
NFL
Rams -2.5
Chiefs -6.5
OBJ o4.5 receptions pic.twitter.com/P1PzVWssH4 – 11:33 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said LeBron James won’t be at the game today as he’s heading back to LA to get started on treatment. James still has “general swelling” in his left knee. – 11:32 AM
Frank Vogel said LeBron James won’t be at the game today as he’s heading back to LA to get started on treatment. James still has “general swelling” in his left knee. – 11:32 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
De’Andre Hunter and Trae Young are gametime decisions per Nate McMillan.
He said Hunter is dealing with both an ankle tweak and back spasms.
Hunter did seem to go through a full warmup without incident. – 11:24 AM
De’Andre Hunter and Trae Young are gametime decisions per Nate McMillan.
He said Hunter is dealing with both an ankle tweak and back spasms.
Hunter did seem to go through a full warmup without incident. – 11:24 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
De’Andre Hunter and Trae Young are game-time decisions, Nate McMilan said. – 11:17 AM
De’Andre Hunter and Trae Young are game-time decisions, Nate McMilan said. – 11:17 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter will be game-time decisions, per Nate McMillan. – 11:17 AM
Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter will be game-time decisions, per Nate McMillan. – 11:17 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is warming up with a heavily taped right wrist pic.twitter.com/Ogqlfw3u7Q – 11:10 AM
Anthony Davis is warming up with a heavily taped right wrist pic.twitter.com/Ogqlfw3u7Q – 11:10 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Two-way player Mason Jones with the @SouthBayLakers is up with the Lakers today in Atlanta, and will be active. Of course, it’s a coaches decision if he’ll play, but it gives LAL some wing depth if needed. – 11:10 AM
Two-way player Mason Jones with the @SouthBayLakers is up with the Lakers today in Atlanta, and will be active. Of course, it’s a coaches decision if he’ll play, but it gives LAL some wing depth if needed. – 11:10 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Anthony Davis shot a few warmup shots and now is getting his right wrist taped. pic.twitter.com/6o45sDaP3E – 11:09 AM
Anthony Davis shot a few warmup shots and now is getting his right wrist taped. pic.twitter.com/6o45sDaP3E – 11:09 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for today’s game at Atlanta, as the Lakers wrap up their 6-game road trip. – 9:50 AM
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for today’s game at Atlanta, as the Lakers wrap up their 6-game road trip. – 9:50 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) is expected to play today against the Atlanta Hawks, team says. – 9:49 AM
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) is expected to play today against the Atlanta Hawks, team says. – 9:49 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable to play today against Atlanta. – 9:48 AM
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable to play today against Atlanta. – 9:48 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers have upgraded Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) to probable for today’s game in Atlanta. – 9:48 AM
The Lakers have upgraded Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) to probable for today’s game in Atlanta. – 9:48 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for today’s game against the Hawks, per the Lakers. – 9:47 AM
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for today’s game against the Hawks, per the Lakers. – 9:47 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks on trade chatter — Simmons/Harden, Grant, Hawks, Mavs, Knicks, much more — plus @Kevin Pelton and I pick 12-man All-Star rosters:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3r6zmcA
Apple: apple.co/3HbnZWl – 9:21 AM
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks on trade chatter — Simmons/Harden, Grant, Hawks, Mavs, Knicks, much more — plus @Kevin Pelton and I pick 12-man All-Star rosters:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3r6zmcA
Apple: apple.co/3HbnZWl – 9:21 AM