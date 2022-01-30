LeBron James returns to Los Angeles to treat swollen knee injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James is back in L.A. getting a head start on his treatment for his left knee, which still has swelling. The latest on the day-to-day injury that has become more concerning for the Lakers: ocregister.com/2022/01/30/lak… – 1:37 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James flew back to L.A. for treatment on his ailing left knee before the Lakers’ road trip ended Sunday in Atlanta; Frank Vogel kept the door open for a Wednesday return for James es.pn/3s02Wjm – 1:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Davis (wrist) returns tonight for the Lakers but LeBron James is out indefinitely after an MRI revealed “general swelling” in James’ left knee, Coach Frank Vogel says.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star has MRI on knee, won’t play until swelling goes down, Frank Vogel says
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said Anthony Davis will start at center, and that his wrist is OK. LeBron started at center against ATL on Jan. 7, a 134-118 win (AD was out).
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said LeBron had an MRI on his knee that revealed “general swelling,” and that he returned to L.A. yesterday to get treatment. Vogel said he’ll be out as long as there’s swelling in the knee.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel says LeBron James has already gone back to LA to get a head start on getting his swelling down. He got an MRI, but it’s just swelling as far as they can see. As long as there’s swelling, he’s not going to play.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James has returned to L.A. to begin treatment on his left knee. “As long as the swelling is there, he is going to be out,” Vogel said. – 11:33 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said LeBron James won’t be at the game today as he’s heading back to LA to get started on treatment. James still has “general swelling” in his left knee. – 11:32 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid and #Lakers forward LeBron James are tied for second in the #NBA in scoring at 29.1 points per game. pic.twitter.com/nXlsKNhC3H – 11:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out vs. Hawks on Sunday, day-to-day with knee issue
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
No Lebron tomorrow vs the Hawks…
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is listed as out for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers injury report for game at Atlanta Sunday: LeBron James (left knee soreness) is out.
Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) is questionable.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will miss his third straight game with soreness is his left knee Sunday in Atlanta, the Lakers announced. – 5:01 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
We’ve all been lucky to be alive to watch some of the GOATS in their respective sports during their primes and extended primes (edited list)
Tom Brady
MJ
Kobe
LeBron
Steph Curry
Gretzky
Ovechkin
Serena Williams
Roger Federer
Rafa Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Tiger Woods
Messi
Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/c8a71uhh0t – 4:44 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Worst guys for assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assist):
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 0.43
Anthony Edwards – 0.44
Jayson Tatum – 0.46
Jrue Holiday – 0.46
Ricky Rubio – 0.47
Julius Randle – 0.48
LeBron James – 0.49
DeMar DeRozan – 0.49
Fred VanVleet – 0.49 – 3:40 PM
