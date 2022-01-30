Mavericks vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (29-21) play against the Orlando Magic (40-40) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 30, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 76, Orlando Magic 79 (Q3 03:10)
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
JB’s been playing immaculate basketball 👌
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/0XiNaMqylv – 8:27 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Pistons just upset the Cavs. Lottery Race standings:
1. Orlando 10-40
2. Detroit 12-37
3. Houston 14-35
4. Oklahoma City 14-34
5. Indiana/Sacramento 18-33 – 8:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
A very “growing up” performance from the Pistons, who started the game down 15-0 and won 115-105. Looked like shades of Orlando game early on.
Frank Jackson kept Detroit alive in first half. He finished with 19.
Cade Cunningham, Saddiq and Beef Stew were great in the 2H. – 8:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
a thing of beauty @Cole Anthony
📺: https://t.co/wFAYyp0YSM pic.twitter.com/9DcuckXjdY – 8:17 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Poor 2nd qtr for Mavs outscored 41-25 7TO/13 pts and trail the 10 win Magic 64-59. Luka 17-6-5. Brunson 13. 10 for Okeke, F Wagner, and Carter for ORL – 8:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 64, Mavericks 59.
Magic cutting down on the turnovers and improving their ball movement game them a boost in that 2Q.
Outscored Mavs 41-25 in that period.
Franz/Wendell/Okeke: 10 points each
Magic shooting 54.5% (24 of 44) from the field and 56.3% on 3s. – 8:06 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
A German Hammer by @Franz Wagner 😤
📺: https://t.co/wFAYyp0YSM pic.twitter.com/dMQIaBeget – 8:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs trail the Magic 64-59 at half. They’d led by 11 at the end of the first quarter. – 8:04 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
what a hit-ahead by Cole Anthony, and what footwork by Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/NWAXAG54ss – 8:02 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic with improved ball movement in the 2Q. 12 of their 17 buckets have been assisted.
Magic trail Mavericks, 48-47, with 5:11 left until halftime. – 7:53 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Big Chuma baybeee
📺: https://t.co/wFAYyp0YSM pic.twitter.com/Lpwv0gRKNj – 7:48 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
AJ4 ‘Toro Bravos’ & AJ10 ‘OVO’ on feet today 😮💨
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/ENt03ITQqF – 7:46 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
After Jalen Brunson pivoted around two Magic defenders to hit a jumper, Luka stood up from the bench and shouted across the court:
“Good double team, Mose!” – 7:42 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Quite an interesting sequence to end the 1Q for the Mavs. Marquese Chriss blocked Jalen Suggs then offered to help him up while the Mavs were going to the other end for a Brunson 3 to beat the first quarter buzzer. – 7:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka with 11 points, six assists, three rebounds in the first quarter as the Mavericks go up 34-23 at Orlando. Will need to keep the energy up from here forward. – 7:36 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Mavericks 34, Magic 23.
Jalen Brunson makes 3 at the buzzer to give Mavs 11-point lead.
Wendell: 7 points, 5 rebounds
Mo Bamba: 5 points, 3 rebounds
Luka: 11 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Dallas 34, Orlando 23 pic.twitter.com/AhPfPmj2r7 – 7:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka just went at Moe Wagner, scored an acrobatic left-handed layup in traffic and turned to the Mavs’ bench to shout “Let’s fucking go!”
The beef is alive and well. – 7:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson just went back to the locker room after a long chat on the bench with Dionne Calhoun.
He went down hard on his last offensive possession, but couldn’t quite tell what he was favoring or what was bothering him, though. – 7:23 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,180 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz with the left 🤌
📺: https://t.co/wFAYyp0YSM pic.twitter.com/n0DKORa7uA – 7:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
After leaving game with knee injury, Porzingis doesn’t travel with Mavs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/30/aft… – 7:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/J62crLjwFI – 6:49 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
1 of 1
custom made by @GabbyAnderson04 pic.twitter.com/R2gnBkgBVM – 6:48 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
January 30 vs Dallas
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/LfaQW95iQj – 6:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs have already gotten one win tonight:
@Dallas Mavericks PR lead @scootertomlin is a massive Bengals fans, and he had a full crowd of support from Jason Kidd and others as that kicked sailed through to the Super Bowl.
Now onto the Magic, another highly, highly anticipated clash. – 6:28 PM
Mavs have already gotten one win tonight:
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey calls timeout after Dean Wade hits a 3. Cavs are up 9-0. Pistons got off to a cold start against Orlando on Friday and are suffering another cold start right now – 6:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jamahl Mosley was asked before tonight’s Mavs-Magic game for his favorite Luka Doncic memory: “There’s a lot, but I’m definitely not going to get in trouble for tampering.” – 6:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
With Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Sterling Brown all not with the Mavs in Orlando tonight, Jason Kidd said Dwight Powell will re-join the starting lineup. – 5:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) is out tonight at Orlando. Porzingis did not travel with the team after Saturday night’s win over Indiana, in which he played just 11 minutes before being shelved with the injury. Jason Kidd said he’ll see how KP is doing on Monday. – 5:43 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 51 vs DALLAS
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Cozy drip 💧
(With a special guest, @Courtney Lee 💙)
@tissot | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/94wIn8kSyr – 5:29 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Our Top 🖐 Plays of the Week ⬇️
@att | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/iOcxTTzMlM – 5:00 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic rookies Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner working on their shots pregame.
Magic-Mavericks tips off in about 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/amfzXt8UQT – 4:59 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Former TOR asst coach (current DET asst) JD DuBois posted this on his IG.
https://t.co/ClJMecgcov
This happened Fri in ORL.
Completely reprehensible action from the fan(s).
JD, sorry you had to deal w/ this BS. It’s completely unacceptable. Your poise is beyond commendable. pic.twitter.com/a9ag7Tc2e7 – 4:48 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Lakers have lost 7 of their last 10 and are now 24-27. There are several teams that could get a boost by adding Gordon, but I think the teams that REALLY need him are Suns, Lakers, Cavs, Raptors, Sixers, TWolves, Mavericks. – 3:32 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Tom “Maverick” Cruise is missing out on an obvious ad campaign with Luka “Top Gun” Doncic. – 2:57 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
“Never give up.” – @Luka Doncic
Let’s play ‘Who Tweeted That?’ 😂😂😂 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/eVuXDWUvvk – 2:26 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said Javonte Green’s PT restriction will go up “a few minutes” today vs. POR. Was 24-26 vs. SAS (he played 23)
If no incident through ORL game on Tues, restriction will likely be lifted. Bulls have tread lightly with groin strain that cost Green 12 games – 2:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I will cure cancer before I commit the second “e” in “Terrence Ross” to memory.
I’ve been writing about the NBA for roughly a decade and every time, literally every time he comes up, it starts as “Terrance” before getting fixed in the proofreading process. – 1:15 PM
