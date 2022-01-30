Nuggets vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (27-21) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (20-20) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 30, 2022

Denver Nuggets 86, Milwaukee Bucks 72 (Q3 03:25)

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton up to seven assists for the #Bucks. – 8:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Very interesting discussion on press row right now with @Eric Nehm and @Jim Owczarski.
If season ended right now, is it Joker or Giannis for MVP? – 8:38 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
When Monte is scoring and Denver is hitting threes they’re a REALLY tough cover. – 8:36 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Milwaukee Bucks have NO answer for Nikola Jokic.
He’s going right at Giannis when he gets the chance as well and have extended the lead to 20 points over the defending champs. – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Denver has a 20-point lead with 5:12 to go in the third quarter. – 8:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets up 20 points on the defending champ Bucks after Joker just shook Giannis in the post. – 8:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Showtime Nuggets⭐️🍿 pic.twitter.com/qKmYJwCtXU8:32 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
*Marv Albert voice* Jrue Holiday WITH THE (LAST) STEP and the finish. pic.twitter.com/6PYz5Yh6s58:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
With his first three of the game, the #Bucks Khris Middleton has passed Steve Smith (@Steve Smith) for No. 92 all-time in made threes. – 8:29 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
This is the best that Will Barton has looked in recent memory. Passing the ball, making and taking tough shots and in a zone.
Nuggets offense is flowing as a result of him not overdoing it. – 8:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Will Barton: 9 points on 5 shots. 4 assists. Unselfish dime to AG there.
The Nuggets look great. – 8:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
What a beautiful offensive possession by the Nuggets to force the timeout. Denver looks great tonight. – 8:27 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks sleepwalk out of the half and the Nuggets are up, 77-62, with 8:27 left in the third quarter.
12-5 run to the Nuggets to start the second half. – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Nuggets have 18 points off 11 #Bucks turnovers. Denver has also made 13 threes.
Milwaukee trails 77-62 early in the second half. – 8:26 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nikola with a double double… he’s played 18 minutes. – 8:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Under and under and under the screens. #Nuggets with 13 3-pointers so far. Monte and AG with four each. – 8:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins just went over to the Bucks’ shooting line before the start of the third quarter started and dapped up a bunch of his former guys. – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton 1-for-4 in the first half, 2 points. Bobby Portis 2-for-6, 4 points. Getting one/both of them going will be important in the second half for the #Bucks8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday accounted for 25 of the #Bucks 27 second quarter points. Jordan Nwora was the only other Milwaukee player to score. – 8:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Not too shabby in the first, eh? pic.twitter.com/28tkYywCbX8:13 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge
Here it is! The Serbian heritage group performing at half time in Milwaukee. Fantastic footwork here, great rhythm, it all makes sense. pic.twitter.com/YQXI987juj8:13 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets go into the half w/ a 65-57 lead over the Bucks.
Gordon has 13 points. Guards got going w/ Morris & Hyland with 11 points apiece and the MVP has 9 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds.
Denver is taking care of the ball, getting hell from bench & knocking down the 3-ball. – 8:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Bucks attempted 12 threes in that first half, and a lot of it was because of Giannis and Denver’s defensive coverages. They singled up Giannis, who got 22 points, but he has 0 assists.
Look for that change in the second half IMO. – 8:11 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks opted to defend Nikola Jokic with Bobby Portis, Wesley Matthews and Jrue Holiday in the first half.
Antetokounmpo did not spend time on him, but rather served as a backside help defender. Jokic put up 9pts/5reb/9ast. Wonder if we see that change in the second half. – 8:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Bucks 65-57.
-Joker with 9 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals. Not aggressive as a shooter but creating infinite shots
-AG 13 points on 11 shots, mostly outside jumpers
-Bones 11 points, 2 assists, just 1 TOV. +4 pic.twitter.com/sQmGP6ycAF8:10 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets knock down 11 3-pointers, dish 19 (!) assists for 65-57 first-half lead.
Giannis with 22, Joker with 9 pts, 9 asts, 5 rebs.
AG with a team-high 13, Bones/Monte with 11 each. – 8:07 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
That was a great half of basketball for the Nuggets. Malone said last game he felt like they were finding their rhythm. They had a good rhythm that half with both the starters and bench. – 8:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 of his 22 first half points in the second quarter. #Nuggets go into the half up 65-57 on the #Bucks8:06 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Half: Nuggets 65, Bucks 57 – 8:06 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Looking forward to Jokic winning an MVP so he can get that Giannis whistle. – 8:06 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Will getting acrobatic😳
@BallCorpHQ | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/M6bevmYDxC8:04 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday’s finishes in this first half have all been absurd. – 8:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
AG buries his third 3-pointer of the night. #Nuggets now 10-of-21 from outside. Offense is cooking. – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Nuggets now have scored 13 points off nine #Bucks turnovers. – 7:55 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Love the confidence Bones and Zeke are playing with so far tonight. – 7:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Nuggets lead the #Bucks 46-42 – Giannis Antetokounmpo is up to 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line. Nikola Jokić has 8 assists, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals. – 7:52 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones just looked Giannis dead in the eye, about four feet beyond the 3-point line, and pulled. Even though he missed, there was no question that shot was going up. Bones with 11 and 2 assists so far.
Denver’s bench? 23 points so far. – 7:51 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Uh ohhhh… Bones is hot🔥 pic.twitter.com/9ARD1HcZJG7:49 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are now 4-for-8 from the free throw line. – 7:48 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bones Hyland is doing everything right now as the backup point guard.
Seeing another example of what Coach Malone liked: his pace, his aggressiveness, and his ability to get his team organized. – 7:47 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bones with the dime🔥
JaMychal with the poster on Giannis🤯 pic.twitter.com/Hfw0WuAQZh7:46 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman
When most players appeal for the challenge I respect coaches saying no. When Giannis is in your face like that….you’ve got no choice in the issue. Smart move regardless of the result here 😂 – 7:45 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Bucks win the challenge. Basket good, no foul – 7:44 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo just picked up a charge on a euro step. He pretty easily went around Jeff Green from his left shoulder to his right shoulder, but did make contact with Green.
Budenholzer called a timeout and asked for a review. – 7:44 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
That behind-the-back fast break pass from Bones to Nnaji would have been so sweet if Zeke had finished it. Really do like Bones in a pro-active bench role, leading the action. – 7:43 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bones point guarding pretty well again. – 7:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
JaMychal Green checks out for Jeff Green, and whole bench stands up to show him some love. Not insignificant after he played only 4 minutes last game. – 7:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I for one think Bones is pretty good at PG. – 7:41 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
6/8/4 quarter for Jokic. He’s had a triple-double by halftime once in his career. It was in Milwaukee (2/15/18) in a game where Giannis also recorded a triple-double – 7:40 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bones having himself a game🔥 – 7:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets bury six 3-pointers in the first quarter, toss 11 assists (Joker had 8 of them).
Denver up 33-30. We’re gonna get a few more minutes of the bench (Bones, Bryn, Austin, Zeke and J-Myke). – 7:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Nuggets lead, 33-30. Allen with 8 points and Antetokounmpo with 7 points for the Bucks.
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 111.1
DefRtg: 126.9
Net Rtg: -15.8
ORB%: 11.1%
DRB%: 90.0% – 7:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
6 points
4 rebounds
8 assists
3 steals
Jokic hasn’t even played 10 minutes yet and it’s only been one quarter. Once again just insane production. – 7:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has seven points and a steal. No rebounds, no assists after one. Grayson Allen has eight points for the #Bucks7:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Bucks broadcast doesn’t show replays on the fouls that Giannis draws, at least not the last two in a row. – 7:36 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
8 assists for the MVP so far…
The first quarter just finished. pic.twitter.com/mEUUD0zn8h7:35 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Nuggets had 13 fgs in the first quarter. 11 were assisted, 8 came from Jokic. Its the 3rd time in his career he’s had 8 assists or more in a single quarter – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This is only the fourth time in the last 10 games that Cade has attempted three FTs or more. He respectfully voiced his frustration after last week’s loss to the Nuggets, when he played 40 minutes without attempting one. – 7:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not a great start for Austin Rivers offensively. Denver needs him badly here. – 7:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks now have eight assists as a team. – 7:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Back to back Joker to Bones🃏x🦴 – 7:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Nikola Jokić almost came up with his fourth steal of the quarter there – he already has eight assists in the first quarter for the #Nuggets
#Bucks trail 29-25. – 7:30 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I’ve already seen Nikola Jokic record the fastest triple-double in NBA history (14 minutes, 33 seconds) in Milwaukee, but it seems as though he’s trying to break his own record tonight.
He already has eight assists in ten minutes. – 7:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Hyland’s as microwavey as it gets. Bangs two 3-pointers a minute after he checks into the game. – 7:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic tosses his 6th assist of the first quarter as Bucks loyalists chant “over-rated.” – 7:28 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Don’t blink or it’s gone😳 pic.twitter.com/hLLDy7Gf217:24 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Austin Rivers to the scorer’s table. He’ll be first #Nugget off the bench. – 7:23 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I’m not sure what Will Barton was upset about there. He put both hands on Giannis Antetokounmpo on the breakway, but decided to not actually wrap him up. Just hit him enough to get the foul. – 7:22 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis just gonna sneak right past you. 👀 pic.twitter.com/xHLvArSc2k7:22 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic is in his bag tonight. Also, every night. – 7:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews is the sixth man tonight for the #Bucks7:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic whip-pass to Jeff Green definitely got some “ooohhhs” from Bucks fans.
Joker’s already got 3 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in 5 minutes. – 7:18 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Nuggets lead, 14-12, with 6:42 left in the first quarter.
Jokic has four assists already. – 7:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Nikola Jokić already has three steals, rebounds and assists for Denver. #Nuggets lead 14-12 on the #Bucks early. – 7:17 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Watching Nikola Jokic pass is an awful lot of fun. – 7:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets and Bucks just tipped in Milwaukee. Bobby Portis with a bucket on the opening possession. – 7:12 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bobby Portis opens scoring in tonight’s game with a floater on the short roll from Khris Middleton. – 7:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/u4mbMDOrD67:06 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Always nice getting the gang back together. 👋 pic.twitter.com/BPStlfKpYI6:56 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have now won their last four games at home and improved to 18-8 at @FiservForum this season.
🎥: @socios pic.twitter.com/D1usX1hhvG6:46 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Sunday Starters vs. Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/0d3YAGAvV26:33 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets starters: Monte, Will, AG, Jeff Green and Nikola. – 6:31 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First five in the Cream City pic.twitter.com/F20vxeORAZ6:30 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are in the pregame lounge. Come join us!
✅ Should Zeke Nnaji get more FGAs?
✅ Best wins of the season
✅ Jokic-Giannis on PRIME time
youtube.com/watch?v=pJsd8V…6:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nothing better than seeing some old friends💙 pic.twitter.com/3k6UAeTEZA6:25 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Welcome back, @Bryn Forbes!!
📸 @PicknSaveStores Photos of the Night. pic.twitter.com/JsJmEjBGgI6:16 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis recorded his league-leading 13th game with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/oEOK9hlz1q6:01 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Will Barton is available tonight, I’m told. – 5:55 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
DeMarcus Cousins will not play tonight for the Nuggets (right foot sprain) – 5:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks last faced the Nuggets in Denver on Nov. 26, 2021, extending their win streak to 6 games behind Giannis’ 24 points.
🔄 @betwayUSA Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/jGYH6bE5Wv5:47 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
DeMarcus Cousins is OUT tonight with a foot sprain. – 5:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMarcus Cousins will not play for the #Nuggets tonight with a sore foot. George Hill is out for the #Bucks5:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone said the key to beating the Bucks offensively will be three-point shooting, taking and making shots since they give up a high number of threes per game.
Denver’s 17th in 3P% on the year but 5th in their last 12 (9-3). – 5:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone says DeMarcus Cousins won’t play tonight. – 5:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone called the Milwaukee Bucks Big Three of Giannis, Khris, and Jrue “probably the best Big Three in the game.” – 5:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Lovely day. 😊
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/jpJGEElbk45:25 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A minty Mamu.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/1SiaGyG4Hs5:09 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
What’s Giannis telling Bryn Forbes here? pic.twitter.com/RycpJlY4yL5:01 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic pulls into tie with Giannis and Jarrett Allen for 6th in NBA with 26 double-doubles. – 4:57 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Before the Caruso injury in MIL, #Bulls were giving up 11.3 3-ptrs per game. Since then, teams have hit 12, 16, 12, 16 and now Portland went 7 for 11 in the 1stQ.
Blazers lead 35-39, could have been lot worse. McCollum leads all scorers with 9 – 4:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Home cooking.
📝: @Jockey pic.twitter.com/av9Lo5nwvJ4:01 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
The Nuggets have won 56% of their games and their schedule gets easier toward the close.
They are pacing toward 46 wins as the 6th seed.
Clippers are pacing at 41 wins for 7th seed.
Lakers would need to go 23-8 the rest of the way to avoid play-in games
Jazz need to go 12-20 – 3:35 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
1/2 way to dream Sunday. LAC wins, LOL loses. Just need Bucks over Nuggets and 49ers over Rams – 3:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Boston hit a middy out the timeout to give him 17, then next 5 possessions for both teams ended with defensive rebounds.
Commence garbage time: Clippers up 109-87 with 3:15 left. – 3:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Helped outscore the Bucks’ second unit, 57-15 💪
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow3:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Sunday Matchup.
🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/ei8Yuu8olZ3:01 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Two of the league’s best are going at it tonight.
nba.com/nuggets/news/g…2:18 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau said he’s sticking with the same starting five for Sacramento tomorrow. Liked the way the unit played for most part in Milwaukee. – 2:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“I’m not a big time athlete…I can run fast and beat my man down the court.”
@Bobby Portis keeps it candid with @ZoraStephenson in the latest Bucks Film Room presented by @Verizon.
📽 NOW PLAYING only on Bucks YouTube pic.twitter.com/mCCZgSOANc1:43 PM

