Nuggets vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (27-21) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (20-20) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 30, 2022
Denver Nuggets 86, Milwaukee Bucks 72 (Q3 03:25)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Very interesting discussion on press row right now with @Eric Nehm and @Jim Owczarski.
If season ended right now, is it Joker or Giannis for MVP? – 8:38 PM
Very interesting discussion on press row right now with @Eric Nehm and @Jim Owczarski.
If season ended right now, is it Joker or Giannis for MVP? – 8:38 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
When Monte is scoring and Denver is hitting threes they’re a REALLY tough cover. – 8:36 PM
When Monte is scoring and Denver is hitting threes they’re a REALLY tough cover. – 8:36 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Milwaukee Bucks have NO answer for Nikola Jokic.
He’s going right at Giannis when he gets the chance as well and have extended the lead to 20 points over the defending champs. – 8:35 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks have NO answer for Nikola Jokic.
He’s going right at Giannis when he gets the chance as well and have extended the lead to 20 points over the defending champs. – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Denver has a 20-point lead with 5:12 to go in the third quarter. – 8:33 PM
Denver has a 20-point lead with 5:12 to go in the third quarter. – 8:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets up 20 points on the defending champ Bucks after Joker just shook Giannis in the post. – 8:32 PM
#Nuggets up 20 points on the defending champ Bucks after Joker just shook Giannis in the post. – 8:32 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
*Marv Albert voice* Jrue Holiday WITH THE (LAST) STEP and the finish. pic.twitter.com/6PYz5Yh6s5 – 8:29 PM
*Marv Albert voice* Jrue Holiday WITH THE (LAST) STEP and the finish. pic.twitter.com/6PYz5Yh6s5 – 8:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
With his first three of the game, the #Bucks Khris Middleton has passed Steve Smith (@Steve Smith) for No. 92 all-time in made threes. – 8:29 PM
With his first three of the game, the #Bucks Khris Middleton has passed Steve Smith (@Steve Smith) for No. 92 all-time in made threes. – 8:29 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
This is the best that Will Barton has looked in recent memory. Passing the ball, making and taking tough shots and in a zone.
Nuggets offense is flowing as a result of him not overdoing it. – 8:28 PM
This is the best that Will Barton has looked in recent memory. Passing the ball, making and taking tough shots and in a zone.
Nuggets offense is flowing as a result of him not overdoing it. – 8:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Will Barton: 9 points on 5 shots. 4 assists. Unselfish dime to AG there.
The Nuggets look great. – 8:28 PM
Will Barton: 9 points on 5 shots. 4 assists. Unselfish dime to AG there.
The Nuggets look great. – 8:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
What a beautiful offensive possession by the Nuggets to force the timeout. Denver looks great tonight. – 8:27 PM
What a beautiful offensive possession by the Nuggets to force the timeout. Denver looks great tonight. – 8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Nuggets have 18 points off 11 #Bucks turnovers. Denver has also made 13 threes.
Milwaukee trails 77-62 early in the second half. – 8:26 PM
#Nuggets have 18 points off 11 #Bucks turnovers. Denver has also made 13 threes.
Milwaukee trails 77-62 early in the second half. – 8:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Under and under and under the screens. #Nuggets with 13 3-pointers so far. Monte and AG with four each. – 8:25 PM
Under and under and under the screens. #Nuggets with 13 3-pointers so far. Monte and AG with four each. – 8:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins just went over to the Bucks’ shooting line before the start of the third quarter started and dapped up a bunch of his former guys. – 8:21 PM
DeMarcus Cousins just went over to the Bucks’ shooting line before the start of the third quarter started and dapped up a bunch of his former guys. – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton 1-for-4 in the first half, 2 points. Bobby Portis 2-for-6, 4 points. Getting one/both of them going will be important in the second half for the #Bucks – 8:21 PM
Khris Middleton 1-for-4 in the first half, 2 points. Bobby Portis 2-for-6, 4 points. Getting one/both of them going will be important in the second half for the #Bucks – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday accounted for 25 of the #Bucks 27 second quarter points. Jordan Nwora was the only other Milwaukee player to score. – 8:17 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday accounted for 25 of the #Bucks 27 second quarter points. Jordan Nwora was the only other Milwaukee player to score. – 8:17 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Here it is! The Serbian heritage group performing at half time in Milwaukee. Fantastic footwork here, great rhythm, it all makes sense. pic.twitter.com/YQXI987juj – 8:13 PM
Here it is! The Serbian heritage group performing at half time in Milwaukee. Fantastic footwork here, great rhythm, it all makes sense. pic.twitter.com/YQXI987juj – 8:13 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets go into the half w/ a 65-57 lead over the Bucks.
Gordon has 13 points. Guards got going w/ Morris & Hyland with 11 points apiece and the MVP has 9 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds.
Denver is taking care of the ball, getting hell from bench & knocking down the 3-ball. – 8:12 PM
Nuggets go into the half w/ a 65-57 lead over the Bucks.
Gordon has 13 points. Guards got going w/ Morris & Hyland with 11 points apiece and the MVP has 9 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds.
Denver is taking care of the ball, getting hell from bench & knocking down the 3-ball. – 8:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Bucks attempted 12 threes in that first half, and a lot of it was because of Giannis and Denver’s defensive coverages. They singled up Giannis, who got 22 points, but he has 0 assists.
Look for that change in the second half IMO. – 8:11 PM
The Bucks attempted 12 threes in that first half, and a lot of it was because of Giannis and Denver’s defensive coverages. They singled up Giannis, who got 22 points, but he has 0 assists.
Look for that change in the second half IMO. – 8:11 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks opted to defend Nikola Jokic with Bobby Portis, Wesley Matthews and Jrue Holiday in the first half.
Antetokounmpo did not spend time on him, but rather served as a backside help defender. Jokic put up 9pts/5reb/9ast. Wonder if we see that change in the second half. – 8:11 PM
Bucks opted to defend Nikola Jokic with Bobby Portis, Wesley Matthews and Jrue Holiday in the first half.
Antetokounmpo did not spend time on him, but rather served as a backside help defender. Jokic put up 9pts/5reb/9ast. Wonder if we see that change in the second half. – 8:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Bucks 65-57.
-Joker with 9 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals. Not aggressive as a shooter but creating infinite shots
-AG 13 points on 11 shots, mostly outside jumpers
-Bones 11 points, 2 assists, just 1 TOV. +4 pic.twitter.com/sQmGP6ycAF – 8:10 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Bucks 65-57.
-Joker with 9 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals. Not aggressive as a shooter but creating infinite shots
-AG 13 points on 11 shots, mostly outside jumpers
-Bones 11 points, 2 assists, just 1 TOV. +4 pic.twitter.com/sQmGP6ycAF – 8:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets knock down 11 3-pointers, dish 19 (!) assists for 65-57 first-half lead.
Giannis with 22, Joker with 9 pts, 9 asts, 5 rebs.
AG with a team-high 13, Bones/Monte with 11 each. – 8:07 PM
#Nuggets knock down 11 3-pointers, dish 19 (!) assists for 65-57 first-half lead.
Giannis with 22, Joker with 9 pts, 9 asts, 5 rebs.
AG with a team-high 13, Bones/Monte with 11 each. – 8:07 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
That was a great half of basketball for the Nuggets. Malone said last game he felt like they were finding their rhythm. They had a good rhythm that half with both the starters and bench. – 8:07 PM
That was a great half of basketball for the Nuggets. Malone said last game he felt like they were finding their rhythm. They had a good rhythm that half with both the starters and bench. – 8:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 of his 22 first half points in the second quarter. #Nuggets go into the half up 65-57 on the #Bucks – 8:06 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 of his 22 first half points in the second quarter. #Nuggets go into the half up 65-57 on the #Bucks – 8:06 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Looking forward to Jokic winning an MVP so he can get that Giannis whistle. – 8:06 PM
Looking forward to Jokic winning an MVP so he can get that Giannis whistle. – 8:06 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Will getting acrobatic😳
@BallCorpHQ | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/M6bevmYDxC – 8:04 PM
Will getting acrobatic😳
@BallCorpHQ | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/M6bevmYDxC – 8:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
AG buries his third 3-pointer of the night. #Nuggets now 10-of-21 from outside. Offense is cooking. – 7:56 PM
AG buries his third 3-pointer of the night. #Nuggets now 10-of-21 from outside. Offense is cooking. – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Nuggets now have scored 13 points off nine #Bucks turnovers. – 7:55 PM
The #Nuggets now have scored 13 points off nine #Bucks turnovers. – 7:55 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Love the confidence Bones and Zeke are playing with so far tonight. – 7:53 PM
Love the confidence Bones and Zeke are playing with so far tonight. – 7:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Nuggets lead the #Bucks 46-42 – Giannis Antetokounmpo is up to 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line. Nikola Jokić has 8 assists, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals. – 7:52 PM
#Nuggets lead the #Bucks 46-42 – Giannis Antetokounmpo is up to 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line. Nikola Jokić has 8 assists, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals. – 7:52 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones just looked Giannis dead in the eye, about four feet beyond the 3-point line, and pulled. Even though he missed, there was no question that shot was going up. Bones with 11 and 2 assists so far.
Denver’s bench? 23 points so far. – 7:51 PM
Bones just looked Giannis dead in the eye, about four feet beyond the 3-point line, and pulled. Even though he missed, there was no question that shot was going up. Bones with 11 and 2 assists so far.
Denver’s bench? 23 points so far. – 7:51 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bones Hyland is doing everything right now as the backup point guard.
Seeing another example of what Coach Malone liked: his pace, his aggressiveness, and his ability to get his team organized. – 7:47 PM
Bones Hyland is doing everything right now as the backup point guard.
Seeing another example of what Coach Malone liked: his pace, his aggressiveness, and his ability to get his team organized. – 7:47 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bones with the dime🔥
JaMychal with the poster on Giannis🤯 pic.twitter.com/Hfw0WuAQZh – 7:46 PM
Bones with the dime🔥
JaMychal with the poster on Giannis🤯 pic.twitter.com/Hfw0WuAQZh – 7:46 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
When most players appeal for the challenge I respect coaches saying no. When Giannis is in your face like that….you’ve got no choice in the issue. Smart move regardless of the result here 😂 – 7:45 PM
When most players appeal for the challenge I respect coaches saying no. When Giannis is in your face like that….you’ve got no choice in the issue. Smart move regardless of the result here 😂 – 7:45 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
That behind-the-back fast break pass from Bones to Nnaji would have been so sweet if Zeke had finished it. Really do like Bones in a pro-active bench role, leading the action. – 7:43 PM
That behind-the-back fast break pass from Bones to Nnaji would have been so sweet if Zeke had finished it. Really do like Bones in a pro-active bench role, leading the action. – 7:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
JaMychal Green checks out for Jeff Green, and whole bench stands up to show him some love. Not insignificant after he played only 4 minutes last game. – 7:41 PM
JaMychal Green checks out for Jeff Green, and whole bench stands up to show him some love. Not insignificant after he played only 4 minutes last game. – 7:41 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
6/8/4 quarter for Jokic. He’s had a triple-double by halftime once in his career. It was in Milwaukee (2/15/18) in a game where Giannis also recorded a triple-double – 7:40 PM
6/8/4 quarter for Jokic. He’s had a triple-double by halftime once in his career. It was in Milwaukee (2/15/18) in a game where Giannis also recorded a triple-double – 7:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets bury six 3-pointers in the first quarter, toss 11 assists (Joker had 8 of them).
Denver up 33-30. We’re gonna get a few more minutes of the bench (Bones, Bryn, Austin, Zeke and J-Myke). – 7:37 PM
#Nuggets bury six 3-pointers in the first quarter, toss 11 assists (Joker had 8 of them).
Denver up 33-30. We’re gonna get a few more minutes of the bench (Bones, Bryn, Austin, Zeke and J-Myke). – 7:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
6 points
4 rebounds
8 assists
3 steals
Jokic hasn’t even played 10 minutes yet and it’s only been one quarter. Once again just insane production. – 7:37 PM
6 points
4 rebounds
8 assists
3 steals
Jokic hasn’t even played 10 minutes yet and it’s only been one quarter. Once again just insane production. – 7:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has seven points and a steal. No rebounds, no assists after one. Grayson Allen has eight points for the #Bucks – 7:36 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has seven points and a steal. No rebounds, no assists after one. Grayson Allen has eight points for the #Bucks – 7:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Bucks broadcast doesn’t show replays on the fouls that Giannis draws, at least not the last two in a row. – 7:36 PM
The Bucks broadcast doesn’t show replays on the fouls that Giannis draws, at least not the last two in a row. – 7:36 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
8 assists for the MVP so far…
The first quarter just finished. pic.twitter.com/mEUUD0zn8h – 7:35 PM
8 assists for the MVP so far…
The first quarter just finished. pic.twitter.com/mEUUD0zn8h – 7:35 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Nuggets had 13 fgs in the first quarter. 11 were assisted, 8 came from Jokic. Its the 3rd time in his career he’s had 8 assists or more in a single quarter – 7:35 PM
Nuggets had 13 fgs in the first quarter. 11 were assisted, 8 came from Jokic. Its the 3rd time in his career he’s had 8 assists or more in a single quarter – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This is only the fourth time in the last 10 games that Cade has attempted three FTs or more. He respectfully voiced his frustration after last week’s loss to the Nuggets, when he played 40 minutes without attempting one. – 7:33 PM
This is only the fourth time in the last 10 games that Cade has attempted three FTs or more. He respectfully voiced his frustration after last week’s loss to the Nuggets, when he played 40 minutes without attempting one. – 7:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not a great start for Austin Rivers offensively. Denver needs him badly here. – 7:32 PM
Not a great start for Austin Rivers offensively. Denver needs him badly here. – 7:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Nikola Jokić almost came up with his fourth steal of the quarter there – he already has eight assists in the first quarter for the #Nuggets
#Bucks trail 29-25. – 7:30 PM
Nikola Jokić almost came up with his fourth steal of the quarter there – he already has eight assists in the first quarter for the #Nuggets
#Bucks trail 29-25. – 7:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Hyland’s as microwavey as it gets. Bangs two 3-pointers a minute after he checks into the game. – 7:29 PM
Hyland’s as microwavey as it gets. Bangs two 3-pointers a minute after he checks into the game. – 7:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic tosses his 6th assist of the first quarter as Bucks loyalists chant “over-rated.” – 7:28 PM
Jokic tosses his 6th assist of the first quarter as Bucks loyalists chant “over-rated.” – 7:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Austin Rivers to the scorer’s table. He’ll be first #Nugget off the bench. – 7:23 PM
Austin Rivers to the scorer’s table. He’ll be first #Nugget off the bench. – 7:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis just gonna sneak right past you. 👀 pic.twitter.com/xHLvArSc2k – 7:22 PM
Giannis just gonna sneak right past you. 👀 pic.twitter.com/xHLvArSc2k – 7:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic whip-pass to Jeff Green definitely got some “ooohhhs” from Bucks fans.
Joker’s already got 3 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in 5 minutes. – 7:18 PM
Jokic whip-pass to Jeff Green definitely got some “ooohhhs” from Bucks fans.
Joker’s already got 3 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in 5 minutes. – 7:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Nikola Jokić already has three steals, rebounds and assists for Denver. #Nuggets lead 14-12 on the #Bucks early. – 7:17 PM
Nikola Jokić already has three steals, rebounds and assists for Denver. #Nuggets lead 14-12 on the #Bucks early. – 7:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets and Bucks just tipped in Milwaukee. Bobby Portis with a bucket on the opening possession. – 7:12 PM
Nuggets and Bucks just tipped in Milwaukee. Bobby Portis with a bucket on the opening possession. – 7:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Always nice getting the gang back together. 👋 pic.twitter.com/BPStlfKpYI – 6:56 PM
Always nice getting the gang back together. 👋 pic.twitter.com/BPStlfKpYI – 6:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have now won their last four games at home and improved to 18-8 at @FiservForum this season.
🎥: @socios pic.twitter.com/D1usX1hhvG – 6:46 PM
The Bucks have now won their last four games at home and improved to 18-8 at @FiservForum this season.
🎥: @socios pic.twitter.com/D1usX1hhvG – 6:46 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are in the pregame lounge. Come join us!
✅ Should Zeke Nnaji get more FGAs?
✅ Best wins of the season
✅ Jokic-Giannis on PRIME time
youtube.com/watch?v=pJsd8V… – 6:30 PM
We are in the pregame lounge. Come join us!
✅ Should Zeke Nnaji get more FGAs?
✅ Best wins of the season
✅ Jokic-Giannis on PRIME time
youtube.com/watch?v=pJsd8V… – 6:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nothing better than seeing some old friends💙 pic.twitter.com/3k6UAeTEZA – 6:25 PM
Nothing better than seeing some old friends💙 pic.twitter.com/3k6UAeTEZA – 6:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Welcome back, @Bryn Forbes!!
📸 @PicknSaveStores Photos of the Night. pic.twitter.com/JsJmEjBGgI – 6:16 PM
Welcome back, @Bryn Forbes!!
📸 @PicknSaveStores Photos of the Night. pic.twitter.com/JsJmEjBGgI – 6:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis recorded his league-leading 13th game with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/oEOK9hlz1q – 6:01 PM
Giannis recorded his league-leading 13th game with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/oEOK9hlz1q – 6:01 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
DeMarcus Cousins will not play tonight for the Nuggets (right foot sprain) – 5:47 PM
DeMarcus Cousins will not play tonight for the Nuggets (right foot sprain) – 5:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks last faced the Nuggets in Denver on Nov. 26, 2021, extending their win streak to 6 games behind Giannis’ 24 points.
🔄 @betwayUSA Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/jGYH6bE5Wv – 5:47 PM
The Bucks last faced the Nuggets in Denver on Nov. 26, 2021, extending their win streak to 6 games behind Giannis’ 24 points.
🔄 @betwayUSA Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/jGYH6bE5Wv – 5:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMarcus Cousins will not play for the #Nuggets tonight with a sore foot. George Hill is out for the #Bucks – 5:41 PM
DeMarcus Cousins will not play for the #Nuggets tonight with a sore foot. George Hill is out for the #Bucks – 5:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone said the key to beating the Bucks offensively will be three-point shooting, taking and making shots since they give up a high number of threes per game.
Denver’s 17th in 3P% on the year but 5th in their last 12 (9-3). – 5:41 PM
Michael Malone said the key to beating the Bucks offensively will be three-point shooting, taking and making shots since they give up a high number of threes per game.
Denver’s 17th in 3P% on the year but 5th in their last 12 (9-3). – 5:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone called the Milwaukee Bucks Big Three of Giannis, Khris, and Jrue “probably the best Big Three in the game.” – 5:35 PM
Michael Malone called the Milwaukee Bucks Big Three of Giannis, Khris, and Jrue “probably the best Big Three in the game.” – 5:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
What’s Giannis telling Bryn Forbes here? pic.twitter.com/RycpJlY4yL – 5:01 PM
What’s Giannis telling Bryn Forbes here? pic.twitter.com/RycpJlY4yL – 5:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic pulls into tie with Giannis and Jarrett Allen for 6th in NBA with 26 double-doubles. – 4:57 PM
Vucevic pulls into tie with Giannis and Jarrett Allen for 6th in NBA with 26 double-doubles. – 4:57 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Before the Caruso injury in MIL, #Bulls were giving up 11.3 3-ptrs per game. Since then, teams have hit 12, 16, 12, 16 and now Portland went 7 for 11 in the 1stQ.
Blazers lead 35-39, could have been lot worse. McCollum leads all scorers with 9 – 4:02 PM
Before the Caruso injury in MIL, #Bulls were giving up 11.3 3-ptrs per game. Since then, teams have hit 12, 16, 12, 16 and now Portland went 7 for 11 in the 1stQ.
Blazers lead 35-39, could have been lot worse. McCollum leads all scorers with 9 – 4:02 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The Nuggets have won 56% of their games and their schedule gets easier toward the close.
They are pacing toward 46 wins as the 6th seed.
Clippers are pacing at 41 wins for 7th seed.
Lakers would need to go 23-8 the rest of the way to avoid play-in games
Jazz need to go 12-20 – 3:35 PM
The Nuggets have won 56% of their games and their schedule gets easier toward the close.
They are pacing toward 46 wins as the 6th seed.
Clippers are pacing at 41 wins for 7th seed.
Lakers would need to go 23-8 the rest of the way to avoid play-in games
Jazz need to go 12-20 – 3:35 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
1/2 way to dream Sunday. LAC wins, LOL loses. Just need Bucks over Nuggets and 49ers over Rams – 3:35 PM
1/2 way to dream Sunday. LAC wins, LOL loses. Just need Bucks over Nuggets and 49ers over Rams – 3:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Boston hit a middy out the timeout to give him 17, then next 5 possessions for both teams ended with defensive rebounds.
Commence garbage time: Clippers up 109-87 with 3:15 left. – 3:18 PM
Boston hit a middy out the timeout to give him 17, then next 5 possessions for both teams ended with defensive rebounds.
Commence garbage time: Clippers up 109-87 with 3:15 left. – 3:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Helped outscore the Bucks’ second unit, 57-15 💪
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 3:15 PM
Helped outscore the Bucks’ second unit, 57-15 💪
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 3:15 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Two of the league’s best are going at it tonight.
nba.com/nuggets/news/g… – 2:18 PM
Two of the league’s best are going at it tonight.
nba.com/nuggets/news/g… – 2:18 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau said he’s sticking with the same starting five for Sacramento tomorrow. Liked the way the unit played for most part in Milwaukee. – 2:16 PM
Thibodeau said he’s sticking with the same starting five for Sacramento tomorrow. Liked the way the unit played for most part in Milwaukee. – 2:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“I’m not a big time athlete…I can run fast and beat my man down the court.”
@Bobby Portis keeps it candid with @ZoraStephenson in the latest Bucks Film Room presented by @Verizon.
📽 NOW PLAYING only on Bucks YouTube pic.twitter.com/mCCZgSOANc – 1:43 PM
“I’m not a big time athlete…I can run fast and beat my man down the court.”
@Bobby Portis keeps it candid with @ZoraStephenson in the latest Bucks Film Room presented by @Verizon.
📽 NOW PLAYING only on Bucks YouTube pic.twitter.com/mCCZgSOANc – 1:43 PM