Spurs vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (19-31) play against the Phoenix Suns (9-9) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 30, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 31, Phoenix Suns 29 (Q2 10:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns open 2nd quarter with Paul, Payton, Shamet, Johnson and McGee. – 8:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 8, hold Suns to 23 points
Jones 8 pts | Booker 7 pts
Lonnie 6 pts | Bridges 5 pts
Primo, Vassell, McDermott 5 pts each
Spurs +6 in the paint, +4 from mid-range
Suns +2 from FT line – 8:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 8-of-26 from the field (3-of-10 from 3).
Down 31-23 at end of 1st. Spurs protecting the paint. – 8:34 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Nice first quarter for Some of the Spurs here in Phoenix.
Cube Steaks 2.0: 31
Suns 23
Tre Jones leads all scorers with eight. – 8:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: SAS 31, PHX 23
Booker: 7 Pts, 3-10 FG
Biyombo: 4 Pts, 7 Reb
Bridges: 5 Pts
Jones: 8 Pts, 3 Ast, 4-4 FG – 8:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Just saw Ish Wainright knock down that corner 3.
Look familiar?
Wainright wants his physical style like ‘Jae Crowder 2.0’ for #Suns bench via @iam_DanaScott azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup: Payton, Booker, Shamet, Wainright and McGee. – 8:29 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs have all the energy in the first quarter, making it a point to initiate and *mostly* capitalize on early offense. Would’ve loved to see Primo kick it to Jock at the top off that last pick-and-pop opportunity though. Not quite sure what he was waiting for. – 8:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Spurs 10-of-20 FGs against #NBA second-best defense. #Suns down four. – 8:29 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Juancho/Landale getting some minutes together. Tonight’s the night to try it, right? – 8:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker is leading the league in FGA per game since Dec. 1 with 22.5 and he’s taken 9 in the first 9 minutes tonight. Been much more aggressive the last couple weeks. – 8:25 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
buzzerbeater.mp4
Tre was right on time with this one🚨 pic.twitter.com/MCxsMrCtIl – 8:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker highly aggressive early. Has already taken eight shots.
Has seven on 3-of-8 shooting. #Suns down 20-17. – 8:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Timeout #Suns as Jones goes coast-to-coast for layup.
#Spurs up 18-13.
San Antonio getting looks off a curl with Eubanks setting a screen to free up the shooter. – 8:22 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Tre Jones with 8 of the Spurs’ 18 points to start the game.
Vassell and McDermott have the other 10 points.
Spurs by 5 going into the timeout – 8:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bit of uninspired offense from the Suns so far. Shooting 5-for-16, not a ton of ball movement. Devin Booker is 2-for-7 as the Suns trail 18-13 early – 8:20 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Tre Jones with six early points and if he winds up outscoring CP3 and Booker combined, you’ve got to like the Spurs’ chances. – 8:20 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs are playing well and executing and are also lucky Booker’s started 2 of 7 – 8:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jones beats buzzer with floater. #Spurs up 16-13 as Bridges answer with 3. #Suns – 8:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s about that time ya’ll! ⏰ Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for your chance to win some Spurs Pay! pic.twitter.com/QLPl9X1t0g – 7:58 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
In light of Dejounte Murray’s All-Star candidacy, asked Monty Williams how much he weighs winning records in picking reserves. In short, he says it counts but isn’t the be-all, end-all: pic.twitter.com/QJyX7211eR – 7:38 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pop says none of Spurs’ injured starters should be out long. Absences sound mostly precautionary.
On Poeltl (back): “He gets beat up every game.”
On Murray: “hyperextended a knee, not seriously.”
On White: “a variety of maladies … We want to make sure we keep him healthy.” – 7:36 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Jones, Vassell, K Johnson, McDermott, Eubanks
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, C Johnson, Biyombo – 7:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
JaVale McGee is available but Bismack Biyombo will still start for the Suns tonight. Makes sense given Paul’s rhythm with Biyombo and McGee’s with the second unit. – 7:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs will start Jones, Vassell, Keldon, McDermott, Eubanks per Suns PR – 7:31 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
First five 🖐 vs. Spurs
◾️ @Chris Paul
◾️ @Devin Booker
◾️ @Mikal Bridges
◾️ Cam Johnson
◾️ @Bismack Biyombo – 7:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Book made about 50 people’s days pregame with some autographs, including these Kentucky fans pic.twitter.com/5RTNIXEFK5 – 7:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton warming up. Monty said he didn’t think DA would play tonight but we’ll see pic.twitter.com/36sDcNuVeC – 7:14 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Fresh fits for Sunday night.
#YouDoYou | @PlayAtGila pic.twitter.com/TSNng4efG4 – 7:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Based on hair, what year is this for Deandre Ayton? #Suns pic.twitter.com/i7dE4OTjEy – 6:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m thrilled by it.”
#Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich on success of Monty Williams as #Suns head coach is a win from securing a spot as head coach in #NBAAllStar game. pic.twitter.com/QkJRV3rIU5 – 6:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“His leadership role has certainly increased after losing DeMar and Rudy.” – Monty Williams on Dejounte Murray
“He’s played at an All-Star level all year on both ends of the floor.” – 6:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“I don’t think DA’s going to play,” said Coach Monty Williams of Ayton earlier. – 6:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He’s had an All-Star season. He’s had I think nine triple doubles. But our team has a poor record, so that takes the shine off what he’s done.” – Coach Pop on the challenge Dejounte Murray’s facing to be selected an an All-Star reserve. – 6:40 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Pop didn’t say who the full starting lineup would be, but he said probably Tre Jones and Josh Primo will be in there.
Assuming usual starters Keldon and McDermott – 6:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
JaVale McGee will play tonight, per Monty Williams.
Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder are still out. – 6:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
JaVale McGee is available for tonight vs Spurs per Coach Monty Williams. Jae Crowder is out – 6:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams says JaVale McGee will play. Jae Crowder is out, and he doesn’t think Deandre Ayton will play – 6:17 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“There’s not too many point guards I could pick over Dejounte Murray.”
A Sunday read from Phoenix handicapping Dejounte Murray’s All-Star chances, which remain slim despite a stellar season so far.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:35 PM
“There’s not too many point guards I could pick over Dejounte Murray.”
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Need a new snapback? We’ve got you covered with tonight’s IOG!
Don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
🧢: https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/TtskKfzONt – 5:28 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Vucevic out here making the Doug McDermott trade look good. Vuc has 12 & 7, Nurkic 5 & 1.
#Bulls have pulled out to 64-55 lead, still time left in 2ndQ – 4:25 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
KJ’s been lighting it up from DEEP this season 👌🎯
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/WCGFmaOJZH – 4:20 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Coby White has hit 3 3-ptrs in a row tp put #Bulls up 43-42. He did that in San Antonio too, then was mostly quiet rest of game.
This one is going to hit the over with ease. – 4:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
More proof that Ayo is a quick learner? Following the Spurs game Donovan spoke to him about seeing the floor better and looking for the trailer … first breakaway with traffic, found the trailer. – 3:43 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Jim Nantz: “Sponsored by @BetMGM the KING of sports books.”
Me: THE ONLY SPORTS BOOK!!!
cc: @RyanHorvat @Trysta_Krick @Cameron_Gray pic.twitter.com/LzvebDvVm5 – 3:40 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Lakers have lost 7 of their last 10 and are now 24-27. There are several teams that could get a boost by adding Gordon, but I think the teams that REALLY need him are Suns, Lakers, Cavs, Raptors, Sixers, TWolves, Mavericks. – 3:32 PM
Lakers have lost 7 of their last 10 and are now 24-27. There are several teams that could get a boost by adding Gordon, but I think the teams that REALLY need him are Suns, Lakers, Cavs, Raptors, Sixers, TWolves, Mavericks. – 3:32 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Sunday visit to The Valley!
🆚 @Phoenix Suns
⏰ 7PM CT
📍 Footprint Center
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/J4st0cqzpi – 3:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have gone 38-6 since an 1-3 start.
They were the 1st team to 30 wins this season.
They’re the last team to have single-digit losses.
They can be the 1st team to 40 wins this season with a victory today against San Antonio.
Phoenix is 3-0 against the #Spurs this season. pic.twitter.com/2SJJNSspQt – 2:44 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said Javonte Green’s PT restriction will go up “a few minutes” today vs. POR. Was 24-26 vs. SAS (he played 23)
If no incident through ORL game on Tues, restriction will likely be lifted. Bulls have tread lightly with groin strain that cost Green 12 games – 2:25 PM
Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay
