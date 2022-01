Stephen Curry passes Chris Mullin for most games in Warriors history

“Steph has done so many things and there are so many records that they run into each other,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters prior to Saturday’s game. “I love that particular record just because it signifies his loyalty to the franchise and vice versa, the love-affair that exists between Steph and the Bay. It’s pretty unique. You don’t see this an awful lot. “You think of Reggie Miller in Indiana or Larry Bird in Boston. Kobe Bryant in LA, Tim Duncan and Manu [Ginóbili] in San Antonio, it’s pretty unique, pretty special and I know we take great pride in our organization in Steph and I think he takes a lot of pride in representing us and the Bay Area, so that record is a reminder of how lucky we are to have him as our cornerstone of the franchise.” -via NBC Sports / January 30, 2022