Stephen Curry passes Chris Mullin for most games in Warriors history

Steph Curry’s name is all over the NBA and Warriors team record books. Most notably, of course, as the league’s all-time leader in 3-pointers. On Saturday, he added one more: No player has appeared in more games in a Golden State uniform than Curry. When the ball was tipped Saturday night in the Warriors’ matchup against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center, Curry had officially played in his 808th career game. He surpasses Hall of Fame forward Chris Mullin, who played 807 contests for Golden State from 1985-86 through 1996-97 and 2000-01.
Source: Taylor Wirth @ NBC Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Seth Curry didn’t have a huge night in his return, but Doc Rivers was happy with what he saw #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/30/doc… via @SixersWire – 1:55 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“…when you look at me and Steph I just feel like we’re able to do things out there that keeps the normal person walking down the street, gives them hope that basketball can be for them as well.”
-#nets more from Kyrie Irving on his special bond with #warriors Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/uKZOV6dJQ9 – 1:14 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving on Steph Curry: “I love Steph, man. The guy has completely revolutionized the game.” Full analysis below pic.twitter.com/fO9jTse4F5 – 12:42 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I love Steph Man, the guy has completely revolutionized the game….but when he caught fire man, everybody was on notice…you wouldn’t be a true student of the game if you’re not watching somebody like that.”
-Kyrie Irving on the thrill of competing against Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/Xy50o5hRET – 12:05 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr after Steph Curry’s 5/18 night continues his shooting slump: “I know this is a question I’m going to keep getting, but I’m not worried about it. I’m just not. He’s Steph Curry.” pic.twitter.com/1lw5jrDWwO – 11:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry hasn’t had back-to-back 50% shooting games since November.
He has missed 95 of his last 135 threes. pic.twitter.com/v1USv479u5 – 11:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Laborious but successful seven-game homestand for the Warriors: 6-1 record. Only loss was to a Pacers team without its starters. Steph Curry struggled to find his shot. No Draymond Green. Klay Thompson gaining a rhythm. Depth/defense continues to show. Great week for Wiggins. – 11:08 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
FINAL: Warriors escape with the 110-106 win over the Nets. After totaling just 12 points through the first three quarters, Curry and Thompson combined for 23 in the fourth. – 11:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden has been called for offensive fouls on plays like this one this season. But here Curry draws 2 big free throws.
pic.twitter.com/2mM9ilzE0V – 10:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kessler Edwards chased Stephen Curry around screens and prevented him from getting the ball, then switched onto Kevon Looney and blocked him at the rim. Impressive performance from the rookie, who is bringing the 3-and-D dynamic this Nets team has needed all season. – 10:47 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
After taking a 72-53 lead with 7:20 left, the Warriors give up a 19-4 run to let the Nets back within 4. Would help Golden State a lot of Steph Curry or Klay Thompson could knock down a shot. – 10:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry hasn’t gone more than a few minutes without shaking or rubbing his right hand. Has 5 points in 21 minutes, on 2/9 shooting.
Warriors 74, Nets 56, 5:50 Q3 – 10:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are a combined 4-for-19. I would not have expected them to shoot like that and for the Nets to be still be down 19. – 10:04 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 54, Nets 47
-Shocker: Have been much better without Steph/Klay
-Wiggins (17pts, 7rebs, 2blks, 2stls, +20) has been terrific
-GP2 and Poole (10pts) making positive plays
-Curry 2 points, -10, Thompson 5 points, -13 – 9:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors up 54-47 on the Nets. Wiggins (17 points on 7-for-11 shooting) doing the heavy lifting as Steph Curry (2 points on 1-for-7 shooting) and Klay Thompson (5 points on 1-for-6 shooting) struggle mightily. – 9:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson go a combined 2/13 shooting in the first half, but defense remains steady, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole combine for 27 points and Warriors lead Nets 54-47. – 9:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: Warriors 54, Nets 47
Some valiant runs by the Nets, who were powered by 11 each from Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills, but the Warriors have a lot of firepower. Steph Curry & Klay Thompson are just 2-of-13 combined, but Andrew Wiggins is 7/11 for 17 points. – 9:38 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
After seizing a 13-point lead early in the second quarter, the Warriors gave up a 19-4 to dig a 2-point hole. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are a combined 2-for-13 from the field. – 9:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Let me know when y’all ready to throw Ja Morant’s layup package/finishing in the discussion with Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry as the best in the NBA. I’m ready to talk about it when y’all are. 😶🌫️ – 9:07 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Two fouls on Curry in first 9 minutes, the second with Damion Lee at the scorer’s table to check for Steph – 9:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving trying to go head-to-head with Steph Curry like it’s the 2016 NBA Finals – 8:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
More boos for Kyrie Irving, who had Steph Curry in an iso from the same spot he hit the Game 7 winner. He took Curry off the dribble and finished at the basket, and one. Crowd silenced. – 8:46 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Lot of places to blame for that first half (pretty much anyone but Harris and Green), but Maxey and Curry got cooked by Mitchell and Haliburton.
Korkmaz lost Haliburton off ball for a 3, too. Guard defense isn’t a strength of this team but that was particularly rough. – 8:34 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steph Curry said hello pregame to Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter. pic.twitter.com/7NBzkW7746 – 7:47 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Seth Curry will play and start tonight – 5:50 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best eFG% on pull-ups this season (min 100 FGA, 199 qualifiers):
Mike Conley- 59.3
Seth Curry- 55.8
Jrue Holiday- 54.8
Terry Rozier- 54.7
Darius Garland- 53.5
Desmond Bane- 53.0
Tyrese Haliburton- 52.7
Chris Paul- 52.6
Kelly Oubre- 52.1
Kevin Durant- 52.0
DeMar DeRozan- 51.4 – 5:02 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Biggest difference between best and second-best player on a team, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating
Nikola Jokic-Aaron Gordon: 14.54
Joel Embiid-Tobias Harris: 9.38
Giannis Antetokounmpo-Jrue Holiday: 8.51
Stephen Curry-Andrew Wiggins: 7.69
Trae Young-John Collins: 7.50 – 4:53 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
We’ve all been lucky to be alive to watch some of the GOATS in their respective sports during their primes and extended primes (edited list)
Tom Brady
MJ
Kobe
LeBron
Steph Curry
Gretzky
Ovechkin
Serena Williams
Roger Federer
Rafa Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Tiger Woods
Messi
Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/c8a71uhh0t – 4:44 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Leaders in assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assists):
Steph Curry- .62
Kevin Durant- .58
LaMelo Ball- .58
Derrick White- .57
Domantas Sabonis- .56
Nikola Jokic- .56
James Harden- .55
Dame Lillard- .55
Kevin Porter Jr- .55
Brad Beal- .55
Dejounte Murray- .55 – 3:36 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
This week’s #peltonmailbag takes a look at whether Steph Curry’s cool shooting in January is cause for concern, plus your questions on the accuracy of the NBA’s injury reports and the highest % of points in a game scored by a player: es.pn/3HfrVFs (ESPN+) – 2:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 52 points in the Warriors’ win over the Timberwolves, NBA Twitter chimed in with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
Warriors on NBCS: Game 808 for Steph, passing Mully for most games played in franchise history. -via Twitter / January 30, 2022
“Steph has done so many things and there are so many records that they run into each other,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters prior to Saturday’s game. “I love that particular record just because it signifies his loyalty to the franchise and vice versa, the love-affair that exists between Steph and the Bay. It’s pretty unique. You don’t see this an awful lot. “You think of Reggie Miller in Indiana or Larry Bird in Boston. Kobe Bryant in LA, Tim Duncan and Manu [Ginóbili] in San Antonio, it’s pretty unique, pretty special and I know we take great pride in our organization in Steph and I think he takes a lot of pride in representing us and the Bay Area, so that record is a reminder of how lucky we are to have him as our cornerstone of the franchise.” -via NBC Sports / January 30, 2022
StatMuse: Dejounte Murray has tied David Robinson for the most triple-doubles in Spurs franchise history (14). He has 10 triple-doubles this season, doubling the previous Spurs record (Robinson with 5). pic.twitter.com/31QHCUkMdE -via Twitter @statmuse / January 27, 2022