Anthony Davis: 'We can't finish games'

Lamar Odom is still holding out hope for this season’s Lakers … telling TMZ Sports despite their struggles, the Purple and Gold are still his pick to win the NBA title. LeBron James and Co. have underperformed so far in 2021-22 — they’re far from the top of the Western Conference and can’t seem to find a rhythm. Odom — who won 2 titles with the Lakers — says he’s not concerned about the Lake Show’s lack of success so far … and it’s all thanks to the talent on the roster. “I think they’re good enough to win a championship,” Odom tells us. “They’re still my pick to win the championship. I don’t know if that’s Laker pride or me just being a Laker at heart. But they’re still my pick.” -via TMZ.com / January 30, 2022