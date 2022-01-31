Blazers vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (21-29) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (34-34) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 31, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 58, Oklahoma City Thunder 58 (Q3 03:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
let it fly Lu!
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/Oqs1zIILAk – 9:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
MANN AND 1 😤
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/xLkx2GgxxQ – 9:27 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Thunder outscore the Blazers 12-4 to start the third quarter to tie the game at 51-51, and Chauncey Billups will call time to talk it over. – 9:24 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Death, taxes and the Thunder coming back from an 18+ point first half deficit to tie a team in the 3rd quarter. – 9:24 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
24 minutes in the books.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/fuW2moAYFM – 9:05 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 47, Thunder 39: halftime. 10 points, 6 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 13 points, 3 assists for @CJ McCollum. 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist/block for @Norman Powell. – 9:04 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
2:30 left in the half and OKC is only down by 10? pic.twitter.com/UfrKsQb5km – 8:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
GROWN MANN MOVE
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/h5j87kAboi – 8:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
I realize I’m not breaking any news here, but a Thunder offense that struggles to score is struggling even more with its leading scorer out. – 8:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
fresh cut, fresh finish
@Kenrich Williams ➡️ @BazleyDarius pic.twitter.com/t46GBu7X3S – 8:45 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
CJ is leading all scorers with 9 points.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ieEw4gCj8v – 8:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ty Jerome’s halfcourt buzzer beater bounces around and out. If he played against the Thunder instead of for the Thunder, that would’ve been money. – 8:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 31, Thunder 19: end of first quarter. 9 points, 1 rebound/assist for @CJ McCollum. 8 points, 4 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 59 percent, OKC 37 percent. – 8:38 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Playing successfully with a lineup this big only makes a C.J. McCollum addition make more sense. – 8:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mamadi Diakite charged with a Flagrant 1, for getting in Trendon Watford’s landing area. Didn’t quite see it that way on the replay. – 8:33 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Trendon Watford down on the court, looks like a left ankle sprain. Couldn’t see it but since they’re reviewing I imagine perhaps he came down on someone’s foot. – 8:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder showing respect for Anfernee Simons by putting Dort on him. Wiggins has McCollum. – 8:24 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
he’s so smooth
@CJ McCollum | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/FVyginpqRq – 8:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
now this is really good right here ☔️☔️
@Tre Mann | @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/tLuETBfN7y – 8:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
startin’ 5!
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/vMm6qxNkI1 – 8:08 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Notre Dame Fighting Russell Westbrooks are really bringing it tonight. pic.twitter.com/nFTvAWw4LJ – 8:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Jaxson Hayes and Jose Alvarado, who got into it with Joel Embiid recently, are chirping with the #Cavs bench following Hayes’ transition thunder dunk. – 7:55 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
At what point do I post today’s podcast on CJ McCollum and his 3-point shooting again? – 7:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault is starting
Josh Giddey
Tre Mann
Lu Dort
Aaron Wiggins
Derrick Favors – 7:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Trail Blazers
– Giddey
– Mann
– Dort
– Wiggins
– Favors – 7:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Same starters tonight in OKC.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/04CjUdp0LO – 7:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Oklahoma City Thunder
⌚️ 5:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/x2ShCO9znf – 7:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
p u n c h i n ’ . t h e . c l o c k pic.twitter.com/RKXSuhAV6o – 7:08 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
☀️
@Robert Covington | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/UqcmmPRabh – 6:58 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors is available tonight, so I’m guessing he gets the start with JRE limited and Roby out. – 6:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Roby, like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Vit Krejci has a right ankle sprain. – 6:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said Roby’s ankle sprain isn’t as severe as Shai’s. Roby, SGA and Krejci are all have right ankle sprains. – 6:45 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
I don’t have any inside knowledge — but I think it’s worth saying that CJ McCollum (who is rumored to be of Pels interest) is probably near a perfect match in terms of these 3 practical questions:
1. What can Pels reasonably get?
2. What do Pels need?
3. Who is available?
-MP – 6:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault said he’s gonna keep the starters vs Blazers a secret but told us to tweet our guesses.
Okay Mark, I’ll call my shot:
Giddey
Mann
Dort
Bazley
Favors
The wildcard is Wiggins. – 6:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s Monday:
Assigned to the G League
Leads OKC Blue to a win with 25 points/10 rebounds/4-8 from 3
Recalled back to Thunder with his buddy Poku
Tip off vs the Blazers in 3 hours – 5:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has recalled JRE and Poku from the Blue, per a team release. Both played this afternoon. – 5:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder have recalled Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl from the OKC Blue. – 5:04 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers’ Nassir Little to miss rest of the season
sportando.basketball/en/blazers-nas… – 3:42 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version! Among the talking points, 4 of the next 5 games for the Lakers are Blazers (2x), Clippers, Knicks. Crazy to say in January, but these are, not hyperbole, must win.
youtube.com/watch?v=yzAC-B… – 3:40 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pels REALLY struggle to shoot over the weekend
🏀 CJ McCollum to fix the offense?
🏀 NAW starting to play better?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zJ2ave9pGm – 3:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had a nice afternoon with the Blue: 25 points and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes.
He shot 9-15, including 4-8 from three. – 3:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Inside Josh Giddey’s leadership at Thunder. In his rookie season he’s proving what he’s capable of doing on the floor and with Shai out until All-Star weekend he did a step up as a leader. And he embraced this role.
Story on Giddey at @SdnaGr #ThunderUp sdna.gr/mpasket/928323… – 2:57 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder looks to close out the homestand tonight with its first matchup of the season against the Blazers. Following overtime on Friday, OKC enters tonight’s game well-rested thanks to two days off from games.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/IzHMIYt4e0 pic.twitter.com/iGoXJb8wlk – 2:53 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers officially announce that Nassir Little will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder. Little will miss the rest of the season. @RipCityRadio620 – 2:33 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Nassir Little will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. – 2:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nassir Little will undergo surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder & will miss the remainder of the season.
Get well soon, @Nassir Little ❤️rip.city/3odfpPg – 2:30 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
For those wondering: Jazz owe their 2022 first rounder to Memphis, and their 2024 first rounder to OKC (Top 10 protected) – 2:12 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Nassir Little (left shoulder; labral tear), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) and Cody Zeller (right knee recovery) are out for today’s game at Oklahoma City. – 2:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nassir Little (left shoulder; labral tear), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) and Cody Zeller (right knee recovery) are out for today’s game at Oklahoma City. – 2:08 PM
