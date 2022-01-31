Bones Hyland signs deal with Under Armour

Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: Nuggets guard Bones Hyland has signed a footwear & apparel endorsement deal with Under Armour. “It’s amazing to have a brand that believes in me and sees my potential like Under Armour,” said @BizzyBones11
OFFICIAL: Nuggets guard Bones Hyland has signed a footwear & apparel endorsement deal with Under Armour.
“It’s amazing to have a brand that believes in me and sees my potential like Under Armour,” said @BizzyBones11 pic.twitter.com/AElPpRtjrF – 5:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland, asked about the trust level of Denver’s second unit in January.
“The trust level has gone from like a 6 to like a 9 right now.”
….. 🤣 – 11:17 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
WWWWWinner’s Lounge is live. Come join.
✅ Did Bones solve the bench?
✅ The Nuggets are finding a rhythm
✅ Ball is poppin
✅ 5 in a row
youtube.com/watch?v=IIm33D… – 9:23 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bones is so good. Complete difference maker with the bench tonight. – 9:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Here’s the thing about the geometry of the floor: the Nuggets can run players off screens now with Bones as the handler, because if his man digs into the passing/driving lane, Bones is gonna take and make open threes.
There really is a logical explanation. I promise. – 8:57 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets go into the half w/ a 65-57 lead over the Bucks.
Gordon has 13 points. Guards got going w/ Morris & Hyland with 11 points apiece and the MVP has 9 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds.
Denver is taking care of the ball, getting hell from bench & knocking down the 3-ball. – 8:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Bucks 65-57.
-Joker with 9 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals. Not aggressive as a shooter but creating infinite shots
-AG 13 points on 11 shots, mostly outside jumpers
-Bones 11 points, 2 assists, just 1 TOV. +4 pic.twitter.com/sQmGP6ycAF – 8:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets knock down 11 3-pointers, dish 19 (!) assists for 65-57 first-half lead.
Giannis with 22, Joker with 9 pts, 9 asts, 5 rebs.
AG with a team-high 13, Bones/Monte with 11 each. – 8:07 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Love the confidence Bones and Zeke are playing with so far tonight. – 7:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones just looked Giannis dead in the eye, about four feet beyond the 3-point line, and pulled. Even though he missed, there was no question that shot was going up. Bones with 11 and 2 assists so far.
Denver’s bench? 23 points so far. – 7:51 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bones Hyland is doing everything right now as the backup point guard.
Seeing another example of what Coach Malone liked: his pace, his aggressiveness, and his ability to get his team organized. – 7:47 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
That behind-the-back fast break pass from Bones to Nnaji would have been so sweet if Zeke had finished it. Really do like Bones in a pro-active bench role, leading the action. – 7:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets bury six 3-pointers in the first quarter, toss 11 assists (Joker had 8 of them).
Denver up 33-30. We’re gonna get a few more minutes of the bench (Bones, Bryn, Austin, Zeke and J-Myke). – 7:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Hyland’s as microwavey as it gets. Bangs two 3-pointers a minute after he checks into the game. – 7:29 PM
