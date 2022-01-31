Clippers vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (26-26) play against the Indiana Pacers (33-33) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 31, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 50, Indiana Pacers 55 (Q2 02:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Sixth time this season Serge has recorded two blocks. And they’ve got another half left.
Pacers 54, Clips 50 | 2:16, 2nd – 7:56 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ COUNT IT! @Reggie Jackson completes the 4 PT play.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/CdSUM6AWHa – 7:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault is starting
Josh Giddey
Tre Mann
Lu Dort
Aaron Wiggins
Derrick Favors – 7:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Trail Blazers
– Giddey
– Mann
– Dort
– Wiggins
– Favors – 7:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson with back-to-back turnovers that led to three points for the Clippers. #Pacers – 7:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers interior defense is getting absolutely spanked right now. Indiana holding a 26-8 edge in the paint, and Holiday’s last two buckets came on an offensive rebound and on a fast break.
Indiana leads 38-32 with 9:46 left in first half. – 7:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane Washington Jr. with an alley-oop pass to Justin Holiday for a dunk. #Pacers leading 38-32. – 7:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 30, Clippers 27
Young guys doing work. Isaiah Jackson nine points and four rebounds. Terry Taylor two points and two rebounds. – 7:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Indiana leads 30-27 at the end of the first quarter.
Pacers got a strong opening quarter from Isaiah Jackson (9 points, 4 rebounds) and had a 9:1 assist-TO ratio to go with 48.1% FGs. – 7:34 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Batum for three. 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/GbtzL0fmIW – 7:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Undrafted rookie Terry Taylor just subbed in for Isaiah Jackson. #Pacers – 7:26 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🚨 Serge IBLOCKA! 🚨
📺 @BallySportWest | @Serge Ibaka pic.twitter.com/moEmyIbB5f – 7:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson has 9 points and four rebounds in seven minutes. Looking like the GOAT trajectory if you ask me!! 🤔
(Yes, I have agendas to push!) #Pacers pic.twitter.com/HjwYqAsq3q – 7:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeVert had two assists (Pacers 3s were from Holiday, Jackson, Craig), but he becomes fifth Pacers starter to find a field goal.
Before that, Jackson got his fourth field goal. His career-best for an entire game is five buckets.
Indiana up 19-14 with 4:31 left in first quarter. – 7:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
strong start to his first NBA start 💪
@Isaiah Jackson pic.twitter.com/LOWoEwoI4Z – 7:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson AGAIN with an and-1. He missed the FT but has 9 points. #Pacers – 7:22 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
. @Serge Ibaka with the clean up. 🧽💪
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/hikaH2sxDd – 7:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Both teams playing 2-3 zone defenses to start.
Indiana never led two weeks ago on MLK Day, but they have led throughout opening minutes of tonight’s game due to 3s from Caris LeVert, Isaiah Jackson, Torrey Craig.
15-12 Indiana lead with 6:30 left in first quarter. – 7:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
3️⃣ for 2️⃣3️⃣
@Isaiah Jackson | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/XQROyAoiKj – 7:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault said he’s gonna keep the starters vs Blazers a secret but told us to tweet our guesses.
Okay Mark, I’ll call my shot:
Giddey
Mann
Dort
Bazley
Favors
The wildcard is Wiggins. – 6:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first career start for @Isaiah Jackson
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/FYFvMFgOw9 – 6:34 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame work.
🕓 4:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/bkDeVnoeI5 – 6:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
GAME NIGHT ROLL CALL! 🚨
share your photos using #PacersGameNight so we can see where you’re watching! pic.twitter.com/DN2ITQRPjN – 6:20 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Who is available for the Pacers tonight, sorted by height. Looks like Isaiah Jackson will start at center with Terry Taylor as a backup. If there’s foul trouble (somewhat likely with Jackson in line for big minutes)… Torrey Craig at center? pic.twitter.com/VYeijV0muF – 6:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) won’t play tonight vs Clippers.
With Sabonis, Turner and Bitadze also out, Pacers will be on their fifth center. It’ll be Terry Taylor and Isaiah Jackson. – 6:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. LAC (1/2):
Oshae Brissett – Out (sore right ankle)
Goga Bitadze – Out (sore right foot)
Domantas Sabonis – Out (Health & Safety Protocols)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/MQJDT6Dhkq – 6:09 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Charlotte’s 2022 1st round pick which is now with Atlanta (via NY) from the Kai Jones trade is top 18 protected.
As of today CHA are 18th in record and would keep their pick. To convey it they would need to finish top 6 in the East while staying above LAC/MIN/LAL record wise. pic.twitter.com/hN2RESEmJK – 5:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bet $1 and get $125 in free bets regardless of the outcome when you sign up with @PointsBetIN using the code PACERSBET.
» https://t.co/cqH7nq9hMZ pic.twitter.com/c517Bn91l5 – 5:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Check that: Serge Ibaka will start for Ivica Zubac (calf). Terance Mann will remain in starting lineup. Sounds like Nic Batum will come off the bench. – 5:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle also said that T.J. McConnell has gotten the pin taken out of his right wrist and it’s a “week’s not days” situation.
T.J. Warren, who’s been out all season (stress fracture in left foot), continues to progress. Played one-on-one with Malcolm Brogdon today. #Pacers – 5:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Myles Turner is back on the court shooting. Rick Carlisle said he’s getting more active. Turner’s been out with a stress reaction in his left foot. Still no timetable for his return. #Pacers – 5:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that Nicolas Batum is playing, and Ivica Zubac will miss his first game due to injury tonight. Zubac started the month in health and safety protocols and ended last season missing last two games due to MCL sprain. – 5:33 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
“Nico’s playing. Zu’s out.”
Ty says he there’s “definitely” a bet on tap with Luke Kennard over the Super Bowl.
Luke — the Ohio-born Bengals fan — took $100 from Ty for the Chief-Bengals game. – 5:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A flabbergasted Rick Carlisle on backup center with Turner, Sabonis, Bitadze, possibly Brissett out: “Who do you like?!”
(Later says 6’5″ Terry Taylor is next up at backup center behind presumably Isaiah Jackson) – 5:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle says Terry Taylor is the team’s backup center and continues his high praise of him recently. #Pacers – 5:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Today is day 10 of Malcolm Brogdon’s 10-day right Achilles rehab, but he’s still out and there’s no timetable for his return, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 5:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) is a game-time decision and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) is out tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:24 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Rick Carlisle greets “the great Mike Fratello.”
The Czar, of course, has been along for the ride on the Bally broadcasts for the duration of the Clippers’ eight-game road swing, which concludes today. – 5:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Rick Carlisle says Goga Bitadze (foot) remains out but that the Pacers got good news and that the injury is a bruise and nothing more significant. Oshae Brissett is a gametime decision but Carlisle isn’t optimistic he will play. – 5:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Oshae Brissett is a game-time decision with a sore right ankle. Goga Bitadze is OUT with a sore right foot. It’s a bruise, though, so Rick Carlisle is optimistic about his status. No time-table for his return. #Pacers – 5:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze won’t play tonight due to a sore foot. Fortunately, it’s just a bruise. – 5:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rick Carlisle not optimistic about Oshae Brissett (gametime decision), and Goga Bitadze is out tonight vs Clippers, in addition to Domas – 5:23 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Rick Carlisle says Malcolm Brogdon has a chance to start practicing with the team “sometime soon” but that there is no timetable. Brogdon is in the 10th day of his initial 10-day timetable to be evaluated. – 5:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Carlisle on Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles), who’s now on Day 10 of behind shutdown: “He’s doing well, he continues to progress. He’s playing 1-on-1 and doing a lot of things that are in a controlled environment to build up his leg muscle.”
No timeline to return. – 5:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle said he’s not sure how long Domantas Sabonis will be out. Gone at least six days or if he registers two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart. #Pacers – 5:22 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🚨 Career-High Tie 🚨
Luke Kennard had a career-tying 10 rebounds against the Hornets. This was his third career double-double. Justise Winslow had a career-tying of 3 blocks against the Hornets. pic.twitter.com/yASLqKDT8t – 5:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
in the building in our new attire 💯
get yours at 6:00 PM at https://t.co/hT0A6KfSzl pic.twitter.com/zbHLXiFGyd – 4:47 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers star Domantas Sabonis enters NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 4:29 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Join the @Indiana Pacemates & @JimBeam for a pregame party at Tin Roof from 5-6pm on Wednesday 🥂 pic.twitter.com/sAPhIesYN8 – 4:25 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Put last weekend in reverse. 🔄 pic.twitter.com/wLEavqJhO3 – 4:05 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis’ is now OUT for tonight’s game against the #Clippers. He has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, per the team’s latest injury/illness report.
Surely going to get some more Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor minutes tonight.
📸: by me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/noEdVQEwpf – 3:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Domantas Sabonis has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against the Clippers after a brief but successful comeback from an ankle injury.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:57 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers center Domantas Sabonis has entered healthy and safety protocols and is out tonight vs Clippers. – 3:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Pacers list Domantas Sabonis as out due to health and safety protocols. – 3:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version! Among the talking points, 4 of the next 5 games for the Lakers are Blazers (2x), Clippers, Knicks. Crazy to say in January, but these are, not hyperbole, must win.
youtube.com/watch?v=yzAC-B… – 3:40 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Last time out, @BJ Boston shot 57.1% from field over the Hornets.
📼 Clippers CourtVision powered by @awscloud. pic.twitter.com/DKn9DVG9cK – 3:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 15? New Orleans had four games (IND, at Phi, DEN, BOS), with only six players appearing in every contest. #PelsPOTWPoll open until pregame begins at 5:30 CT on @BallySportsNO and @ESPNRadioNOLA – 2:16 PM
Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 15? New Orleans had four games (IND, at Phi, DEN, BOS), with only six players appearing in every contest. #PelsPOTWPoll open until pregame begins at 5:30 CT on @BallySportsNO and @ESPNRadioNOLA – 2:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Slammin’ it down.
@CarMax Photo of the Night pic.twitter.com/3PEcvQO2Bz – 2:00 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Domantas Sabonis is no longer listed, so he should be good to go against the #Clippers tonight.
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) are both questionable.
All others — Turner, Brogdon, both TJs — remain OUT. – 1:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Because of Sunday’s early tip in Charlotte, Clippers get a *bit* more rest in this latest back-to-back. They’re 3-5 this season when playing B2B, with a -4.6 net rating. @nbastuffer ranks their adjusted efficiency on 0 days rest (also 3 games in 4 days) as 22nd in the league. – 1:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
And last but not least, a few flicks from Rick Carlisle’s emotional return to Dallas. He was presented with a tribute video before the game, and then #Mavs superstar Luka Doncic proceeded to bully the #Pacers.
My full 📸 gallery here —> https://t.co/ckJnb8dz8l pic.twitter.com/Ki1VslXank – 1:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers say center Ivica Zubac (sore right calf) is questionable to play tonight in Indiana, as is Nicolas Batum (low back soreness). – 1:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ivica Zubac (sore right calf, shown here) is questionable for tonight at Indiana. Nicolas Batum (back, missed Sunday at Charlotte) is also questionable.
Paul George (elbow), Kawhi Leonard (knee) Jason Preston (foot), Keon Johnson (G League) remain out.
5th game in 7 days. pic.twitter.com/gQIUwLEKg3 – 1:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ivica Zubac (sore right calf) has been added to the Clippers’ injury report as questionable to play tonight. Nic Batum (lower back) is also questionable. – 1:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol during this game, you had some fans cheering for their team to win and others hoping #OKC or the #Pacers lose for better draft position. Ultimately, Indiana got the dub. (Oh, and Rumble the Bison made that by the way!)
My full 📸 gallery here —> https://t.co/YIyin7aIGW pic.twitter.com/rkV1FWM9Vg – 1:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. LAC:
Oshae Brissett – Questionable (sore right ankle)
Goga Bitadze – Questionable (sore right foot)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/2bP87dPAyY – 1:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Well, this game got so out of hand that the #Pacers actually made history for all of the wrong reasons. LaMelo Ball and Co. were dominant as the #Hornets scored 158 points in this win! My full 📸 gallery here —> https://t.co/ZSy3rwZD7D pic.twitter.com/awrcZRBINB – 1:07 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Scenes from NOLA. Duane Washington Jr. set the #Pacers’ rookie record with seven 3s, but it wasn’t enough to knock off the #Pelicans. Also, another game, another Isaiah Jackson bang out! My full 📸 gallery here —> https://t.co/L2B65FDbQn pic.twitter.com/wSu6ew7lrt – 1:01 PM
