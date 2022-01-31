Collin Sexton not expected to return this season

Chris Fedor: Everybody that I’ve talked to in the organization, there is nobody that even in their mind once considered the possibility of Collin Sexton returning for the postseason. They are not putting that pressure on him. And they are not expecting that at all. In fact, I talked to a coach before the game the other night against Milwaukee. And I was like, hey, what do you think the chances are of this happening? It’s like, ‘Chris, that never even crossed my mind. I know what that injury is. I know how significant is. I know how difficult it is to come back from that.’
ICYMI: #Cavs trade targets. Whether they should consider dealing Collin Sexton or Isaac Okoro. Jose Calderon's role. And the luxury tax component. It's the latest Hey, Chris!
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: #Cavs Collin Sexton pops by. Plus, Hayden and I discuss how *real* a miraculous recovery for Sexton would be & the luxury tax impacting trade talks
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Collin Sexton has dubbed his recovery from a torn meniscus “the get back” — and he vows to return even better than before. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 25, 2022
“I’m doing good. I’m on schedule,” Sexton told cleveland.com during a Zoom interview to promote Mountain Dew’s “Rep the Land” ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend. “I’m feeling good mentally and physically. The mental part was going to be huge for me. At the end of the day, you continue to put in the work and continue to grind and put in the time and everything else is going to work out, so the mental part has been what I’ve been focused on.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 25, 2022
To keep his mind occupied, Sexton would read or write. Jotting down his emotions in a journal helped get through some of the dark days. “Not being able to play the game that I love, not being able to do certain things that I’m used to doing — going out there certain nights and shooting 500 shots or 1,000 shots every night and different things like that — it’s hard,” Sexton said. “You just don’t realize it until it’s taken away. That makes you want it that much more. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 25, 2022