Collin Sexton not expected to return this season

Chris Fedor: Everybody that I’ve talked to in the organization, there is nobody that even in their mind once considered the possibility of Collin Sexton returning for the postseason. They are not putting that pressure on him. And they are not expecting that at all. In fact, I talked to a coach before the game the other night against Milwaukee. And I was like, hey, what do you think the chances are of this happening? It’s like, ‘Chris, that never even crossed my mind. I know what that injury is. I know how significant is. I know how difficult it is to come back from that.’Source: ACast