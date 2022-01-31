Collin Sexton not expected to return this season

Collin Sexton not expected to return this season

Chris Fedor: Everybody that I’ve talked to in the organization, there is nobody that even in their mind once considered the possibility of Collin Sexton returning for the postseason. They are not putting that pressure on him. And they are not expecting that at all. In fact, I talked to a coach before the game the other night against Milwaukee. And I was like, hey, what do you think the chances are of this happening? It’s like, ‘Chris, that never even crossed my mind. I know what that injury is. I know how significant is. I know how difficult it is to come back from that.’
#Cavs trade targets. Whether they should consider dealing Collin Sexton or Isaac Okoro.
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast: #Cavs Collin Sexton pops by. Plus, discussion of how *real* a miraculous recovery for Sexton would be & the luxury tax impacting trade talks
“I’m doing good. I’m on schedule,” Sexton told cleveland.com during a Zoom interview to promote Mountain Dew’s “Rep the Land” ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend. “I’m feeling good mentally and physically. The mental part was going to be huge for me. At the end of the day, you continue to put in the work and continue to grind and put in the time and everything else is going to work out, so the mental part has been what I’ve been focused on.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 25, 2022

