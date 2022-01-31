Domantas Sabonis enters COVID protocols

Scott Agness: Pacers center Domantas Sabonis has entered healthy and safety protocols and is out tonight vs Clippers.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers star Domantas Sabonis enters NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 4:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis’ is now OUT for tonight’s game against the #Clippers. He has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, per the team’s latest injury/illness report.
Surely going to get some more Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor minutes tonight.
Domantas Sabonis’ is now OUT for tonight’s game against the #Clippers. He has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, per the team’s latest injury/illness report.
Surely going to get some more Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor minutes tonight.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Domantas Sabonis has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against the Clippers after a brief but successful comeback from an ankle injury.
The Pacers say Domantas Sabonis has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against the Clippers after a brief but successful comeback from an ankle injury.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers center Domantas Sabonis has entered healthy and safety protocols and is out tonight vs Clippers. – 3:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Pacers list Domantas Sabonis as out due to health and safety protocols. – 3:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Domantas Sabonis is no longer listed, so he should be good to go against the #Clippers tonight.
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) are both questionable.
All others — Turner, Brogdon, both TJs — remain OUT. – 1:42 PM
#Pacers injury report: Domantas Sabonis is no longer listed, so he should be good to go against the #Clippers tonight.
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) are both questionable.
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Has there ever been a better passing big man than Jokic? Walton? Or Sabonis? IMO Jokic is the best and it’s not close. – 9:00 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Mavs 132, #Pacers 105
Dallas rolls past Indiana in Rick Carlisle’s return.
Luka Doncic with 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. – 9:27 PM
Final: #Mavs 132, #Pacers 105
Dallas rolls past Indiana in Rick Carlisle’s return.
Luka Doncic with 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers handled by the Mavs 132-105. They trailed the entire game.
Starters didn’t play the final 9mins. Or Sabonis would’ve had his 3rd straight triple double (21-15-8). Washington Jr. scored 22. Luka had 30.
Up next: Next three at home. Monday vs LAC. – 9:22 PM
Pacers handled by the Mavs 132-105. They trailed the entire game.
Starters didn’t play the final 9mins. Or Sabonis would’ve had his 3rd straight triple double (21-15-8). Washington Jr. scored 22. Luka had 30.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of the 3Q: Mavs 104, #Pacers 80
Luka with 28, 11 and 6.
Sabonis with 19, 14 and 7. – 8:50 PM
End of the 3Q: Mavs 104, #Pacers 80
Luka with 28, 11 and 6.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Also, put Domantas Sabonis on triple-double watch. He has 17, 12 and 7. #Pacers – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Domantas Sabonis seems no worse for wear after the sprained ankle. He’s been dominant the last game and a half. Pacers have set a high asking price for him in a trade, rightly so. – 8:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: Mavs 72, #Pacers 60
Dallas closed on a 15-5 run, capped off by a buzzer-beating corner 3 from none other than Luka Doncic. He’s got 22 pts, 6 asts and 4 rebs.
Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana with 15. Chris Duarte and Duane Washington each have 10. – 8:15 PM
Halftime: Mavs 72, #Pacers 60
Dallas closed on a 15-5 run, capped off by a buzzer-beating corner 3 from none other than Luka Doncic. He’s got 22 pts, 6 asts and 4 rebs.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Luka Doncic (22pts) drills a corner 3 as the first half expired. Mavs used a 11-2 run in the final minute for a 72-60 lead.
Another big night for Sabonis, who has 15-10-7. Duate and Washington Jr. both have 10pts. Pacers have never led. – 8:11 PM
Luka Doncic (22pts) drills a corner 3 as the first half expired. Mavs used a 11-2 run in the final minute for a 72-60 lead.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Sabonis having himself a night: 15 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists in just 18 minutes. – 8:06 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: Mavs 34, #Pacers 23
Luka Doncic has 14 points, five assists and the three rebounds.
Domantas Sabonis has eight points, three rebounds and two assists. – 7:42 PM
End of 1Q: Mavs 34, #Pacers 23
Luka Doncic has 14 points, five assists and the three rebounds.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sabonis is hoopin’. He has all eight points for the #Pacers so far. – 7:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Caris LeVert
— Chris Duarte
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis – 6:43 PM
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Caris LeVert
— Chris Duarte
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Duarte (right ankle) and Domantas Sabonis (left ankle) are both available tonight against the Mavs. #Pacers – 6:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis is IN tonight against the Mavs. Chris Duarte is a game-time decision, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 5:47 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) won’t play tonight in Dallas.
Sabonis, who played 44mins in his return from a left ankle sprain, is questionable. And so is Chris Duarte (right ankle sprain). – 4:17 PM
Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) won’t play tonight in Dallas.
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Leaders in assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assists):
Steph Curry- .62
Kevin Durant- .58
LaMelo Ball- .58
Derrick White- .57
Domantas Sabonis- .56
Nikola Jokic- .56
James Harden- .55
Dame Lillard- .55
Kevin Porter Jr- .55
Brad Beal- .55
Leaders in assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assists):
Steph Curry- .62
Kevin Durant- .58
LaMelo Ball- .58
Derrick White- .57
Domantas Sabonis- .56
Nikola Jokic- .56
James Harden- .55
Dame Lillard- .55
Kevin Porter Jr- .55
Brad Beal- .55
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from January 28:
– Giannis: 38 pts, 13 reb, +19
– J. Morant: 30 pts, 10 reb, 10 ast
– N. Jokic: 29 pts, 13 reb, 10 ast
– D. Murray: 29 pts, 9 reb, 12 ast
– J. Butler: 26 pts, 9 ast, 16-16 ft
– D. Sabonis: 24 pts, 18 reb, 10 ast
NBA’s best from January 28:
– Giannis: 38 pts, 13 reb, +19
– J. Morant: 30 pts, 10 reb, 10 ast
– N. Jokic: 29 pts, 13 reb, 10 ast
– D. Murray: 29 pts, 9 reb, 12 ast
– J. Butler: 26 pts, 9 ast, 16-16 ft
– D. Sabonis: 24 pts, 18 reb, 10 ast
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Domantas Sabonis last night:
✅ 24 PTS
✅ 18 REB
✅ 10 AST
It’s the fourth time Sabonis has recorded at least 20p/15r/10a in a game.
Domantas Sabonis last night:
✅ 24 PTS
✅ 18 REB
✅ 10 AST
It’s the fourth time Sabonis has recorded at least 20p/15r/10a in a game.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
‘Pure grit’: Domantas Sabonis returns from sprained ankle, lifts #Pacers past Thunder in OT indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 8:12 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday will #Pacers to thrilling OT win over Thunder indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 8:12 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Antetokounmpo (38pts, 13reb), Jokic (29pts, 13reb, 10ast), Sabonis (24pts, 18reb, 10ast), and more
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
Antetokounmpo (38pts, 13reb), Jokic (29pts, 13reb, 10ast), Sabonis (24pts, 18reb, 10ast), and more
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I asked Domantas Sabonis how his left ankle, which he sprained last week, felt after returning and playing 44 minutes on it in an OT win.
Sabonis had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists for his 18th career triple-double.
I asked Domantas Sabonis how his left ankle, which he sprained last week, felt after returning and playing 44 minutes on it in an OT win.
Sabonis had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists for his 18th career triple-double.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I asked Rick Carlisle to assess what he saw from Domantas Sabonis, who returned from a left ankle sprain and totaled 24 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season.
I asked Rick Carlisle to assess what he saw from Domantas Sabonis, who returned from a left ankle sprain and totaled 24 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers outlast Thunder in OT thanks to Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 11:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Domas Sabonis after playing 44 mins: “Definitely feels better after a win. To be honest, I couldn’t feel it out there.”
He was more concerned with his conditioning considering he hadn’t played in the last four games.
Domas Sabonis after playing 44 mins: “Definitely feels better after a win. To be honest, I couldn’t feel it out there.”
He was more concerned with his conditioning considering he hadn’t played in the last four games.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Domantas Sabonis was key in OKC landing Paul George and in turn landing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 100 1st round picks.
And tonight he helped his old team inch closer to landing a top 5 pick.
Domantas Sabonis was key in OKC landing Paul George and in turn landing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 100 1st round picks.
And tonight he helped his old team inch closer to landing a top 5 pick.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Pacers 113, OKC 110 OT.
WHAT. A. GAME.
Domantas Sabonis with 24 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists in his return, his fifth triple-double of the season.
Justin Holiday scored 22 points and came up clutch down the stretch. – 10:44 PM
Final: #Pacers 113, OKC 110 OT.
WHAT. A. GAME.
Domantas Sabonis with 24 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists in his return, his fifth triple-double of the season.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers scored 11 of the final 13 points in OT to win at OKC, 113-110.
Sabonis had a triple-double (24-18-10) and Holiday scored 22. Duarte (right ankle) and Bitadze (right foot) left with injuries.
Pacers scored 11 of the final 13 points in OT to win at OKC, 113-110.
Sabonis had a triple-double (24-18-10) and Holiday scored 22. Duarte (right ankle) and Bitadze (right foot) left with injuries.
StatMuse @statmuse
Sabonis first game back from injury:
24 PTS
18 REB
10 AST
2 STK
2 BLK
Sabonis first game back from injury:
24 PTS
18 REB
10 AST
2 STK
2 BLK
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sabonis scores a layup, and then Justin Holiday rips Lu Dort fort a breakaway layup. #Pacers lead 111-110 with 40.8 seconds left. WOW. – 10:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis and Josh Giddy exchange buckets. Tied at 102. #Pacers – 10:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis has 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. #Pacers – 10:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sabonis ties the game at 100. He also has a triple-double. #Pacers – 10:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
And another triple-double for Domas Sabonis, his fifth of the season.
And another triple-double for Domas Sabonis, his fifth of the season.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Caris LeVert misses two free throws, Tre Mann makes a 3 on the other end to give OKC a 96-94 lead and then Domantas Sabonis gets called for an illegal pick on Lu Dort. 3:12 left in the game. #Pacers – 10:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 3Q: OKC 80, #Pacers 72
Indiana fortunate to only be down 8 after shooting 6-for-22 in the quarter.
Lu Dort has a game-high 15 points.
Sabonis with 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. – 9:51 PM
End of 3Q: OKC 80, #Pacers 72
Indiana fortunate to only be down 8 after shooting 6-for-22 in the quarter.
Lu Dort has a game-high 15 points.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers’ start to the second half: 0 for 8, outscored 12-0.
Pacers’ start to the second half: 0 for 8, outscored 12-0.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sabonis fouls SGA and SGA comes up limping badly. I believe it’s his right ankle. He’s headed straight to the locker room with 10:09 left in the 3Q. #Pacers – 9:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: OKC 54, #Pacers 51
Lu Dort has a game-high 11 points, Darius Bazley with 10, SGA with 8.
Halftime: OKC 54, #Pacers 51
Lu Dort has a game-high 11 points, Darius Bazley with 10, SGA with 8.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Two things I don’t understand: Lance, their best option at PG, should start. And most of his minutes should be when Sabonis is in. Or at least a big.
Two things I don’t understand: Lance, their best option at PG, should start. And most of his minutes should be when Sabonis is in. Or at least a big.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: OKC 30, #Pacers 29
Thunder ended the first quarter with a 3 by Mike Muscala. Lu Dort has a game-high 9 points.
Domantas Sabonis is his usual self with 6 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
End of 1Q: OKC 30, #Pacers 29
Thunder ended the first quarter with a 3 by Mike Muscala. Lu Dort has a game-high 9 points.
Domantas Sabonis is his usual self with 6 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Fast start by the Pacers, but then OKC settled in and leads 31-30.
Fast start by the Pacers, but then OKC settled in and leads 31-30.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
OKC calls timeout. #Pacers lead 13-7 after a corner 3 from Torrey Craig. Domantas Sabonis with the hockey assist. – 8:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Well, it’s good to have Sabonis back. He drops a dime to Justin Holiday for a reverse dunk. #Pacers – 8:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis scores the first bucket of the night on a jump hook. Chris Duarte adds a midrange jumper. #Pacers up 4-0. – 8:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Chris Duarte
— Torrey Craig
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Chris Duarte
— Torrey Craig
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
“The next couple of games, we got to come out with a different mindset. That cannot happen again.”
Pacers had a much-needed practice on Thursday. Then, Sabonis and a few others spoke about their humiliating loss.
“The next couple of games, we got to come out with a different mindset. That cannot happen again.”
Pacers had a much-needed practice on Thursday. Then, Sabonis and a few others spoke about their humiliating loss.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
We’ll find out soon if Domantas Sabonis will return from his left ankle sprain and play against his former team. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/fthEF1xwI0 – 7:02 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis (left ankle sprain) is a game-time decision. He went through pregame walkthrough, and Rick Carlisle said he thinks Sabonis will play but couldn’t say definitively. #Pacers – 6:37 PM
