Grizzlies vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (35-17) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (19-19) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 31, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 46, Philadelphia 76ers 55 (Q2 03:40)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
10 of Tyrese Maxey’s 13pts have been from inside the paint. – 7:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Jaxson Hayes and Jose Alvarado, who got into it with Joel Embiid recently, are chirping with the #Cavs bench following Hayes’ transition thunder dunk. – 7:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch MEM/PHI with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/mem-vs-ph… – 7:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane splits:
Road: 52.5-50-87.5
Home: 41.9-33.3-91.1
On brand, he has 13 points on 4 of 5 shooting in Philly so far. – 7:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
And just like that a 7-0 run makes it a 10 point deficit. Bane with a triple and then two finishes inside by JJJ – 7:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry just flipped the ball into the basket while heading to the bench for this timeout. He hasn’t found his shot since coming back from ankle soreness. He’s 0-of-5 tonight after going 3-for-10 Saturday against Sacramento. – 7:48 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Not accustomed to this…the Sixers have 5 blocks while the Grizzlies have 0 …
2nd qtr | 8:36 – 7:47 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The #Grizzlies aren’t locking all windows and doors against the #Sixers – 7:46 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies down 15 as the Sixers are getting whatever they want offensively. Sixers proving their hot streak is more than just Embiid going crazy – 7:45 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight, we bring you @Tyrese Maxey in the first quarter.🔥 pic.twitter.com/vr1a6cGJuO – 7:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Rebounding so far:
Sixers 14 (5 offensive) Grizzlies 7 (1 offensive)
Memphis is the top rebounding team in the NBA. A big reason why the Sixers are up 15. – 7:43 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Isaiah Joe has been in the game for 4 minutes…
And he already has 2 4-point plays. 👀
Plus another bucket, for 10 points in 4 minutes. – 7:43 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
When Isaiah Joe has two 4-point plays in three minutes of action, you know you’re living right. – 7:41 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
feelin’ good after one.
🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/kPIbwciKGP – 7:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🟢⚪️⚪️⚪️
Us: 30 | @Philadelphia 76ers: 39
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/rY0u5fF88K – 7:40 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Alexa, play the Friday song!
cc: @Georges Niang pic.twitter.com/3WicwNAcA5 – 7:40 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Grizzlies/Sixers with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/mem-vs-ph… – 7:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 39, Grizzlies 30 at the end of the first. Both teams shooting nearly 60 percentm but the Sixers are 6-of-11 from 3 and Memphis just 1-of-2. Philly also has a 12-7 rebounding edge. Maxey with 11 points and 2 assists. Drummond with 6-6-4. – 7:39 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Filling in for Joel Embiid in the starting lineup, @Andre Drummond held it down in Q1.
6 PTS / 6 REB (2 OREB) / 4 AST / 3-4 fg
in 10 minutes. 👀 – 7:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizz down 9 heading into the 2nd quarter. Maxey with 11 early. Sixers shoot 6-11 from deep in the quarter and out rebounded the Grizzlies 12-7 – 7:38 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
One of stronger non-Embiid quarters of the season, as Maxey (11 on 5-7), Harris (7 on 2-3), Drummond (6/6/4) and Thybulle (held Ja to 3-7 shooting) really started off strong. Sixers up 39-30 at the end of 1. – 7:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies are losing the rebounding and turnover battles. Two areas they win a lot. Plus the Sixers have made six three-pointers.
End of 1: Sixers 39 Grizzlies 30 – 7:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Incredibly tough finish by Bane for the and-1. Green basically wrapped Bane up and he still found a way to get the shot off and in – 7:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Charles Bassey and Isaiah Joe now in the game with Maxey, Green and Niang. – 7:32 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Andre Drummond (6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) with quite a first quarter. The Joel Embiid-less #Sixers lead #Grizzlies 32-23 with 1:46 left in the opening period. – 7:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey aggressively getting to the bucket and pulling up from 3 tonight. He’s got 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 2 assists in his first 10 minutes. Sixers up 32-23 at the 1:46 mark. – 7:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Great start to this game for the Maxey/Thybulle/Drummond trio. Little more juice to this game early than I expected! – 7:29 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Brandon Clarke has taken over the backup 5 role since most of the forwards are back. Battling with Andre Drummond is probably his biggest test yet. Drummond is known as one of the game’s best rebounders. – 7:28 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey’s first 7 minutes tonight:
Stunning. pic.twitter.com/k7w4pKHaHv – 7:27 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis’ rotations have got to be better defending Drummond. He’s gotten 3 easy looks at the rim here in the first – 7:27 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for MEM/PHI live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux nba.com/game/mem-vs-ph… – 7:25 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
ladies & gentlemen –
Matisse Thybulle. pic.twitter.com/tiDLE0juYC – 7:20 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris with a confident c&s 3 followed by Tyrese Maxey sprinting out in transition and the Sixers are up 16-10 on the Grizzlies early. Harris has 7 to lead the way for the Sixers, who are shooting 5-7 from the field so far. – 7:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tobias Harris’ hot streak continues. He’s already up to 7 points for the Sixers as they take a 16-10 lead forcing Jenkins to take a timeout. – 7:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Excellent start for Philly. Tobias Harris has 7 points stepping up without Joel Embiid to lean on for offense and Matisse Thybulle had a big block on Ja Morant while also knocking down a triple. A Tyrese Maxey layup gives the team a 16-10 lead and a Memphis timeout. #Sixers – 7:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers have made six of their first eight shots, including that fastbreak finish by Maxey around Morant. Sixers lead 16-10 early. Harris also off to another strong start, with 7 points on 2-of-2 shooting and 2-of-2 from the line. – 7:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Drummond, starting in place of Embiid, with a couple finishes inside early. – 7:14 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Grizzlies/Sixers with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/mem-vs-ph… – 7:10 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
It obviously benefits Memphis that Embiid is out, but man Embiid vs. JJJ would have made for one hell of a matchup with the way both have been playing of late – 7:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first 5⃣out vs. @Philadelphia 76ers
🥷 @Ja Morant
🪣 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
With Joel Embiid sitting out tonight’s game, he ends January with the following per-48-minute rates:
✅ 50.8 PTS
✅ 16.1 REB
✅ 7.6 AST
Embiid is the first player in NBA history to average at least 50p/15r/5a per 48 minutes in a calendar month (min. 10 GP). pic.twitter.com/kViR2d4V9i – 7:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Grizzlies/Sixers! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/mem-vs-ph… – 7:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
in @Andre Drummond we trust.
📱@Socios pic.twitter.com/EdpgWL9yJc – 6:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Join me and @Danny Leroux in a few minutes for Sixers/Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/7tml0SkkZH – 6:49 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies dominated the 76ers in their last matchup, once again with the Sixers Embiid-less, as Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks led the way with Ja out. Tyrese Maxey shined in the previous matchup (23 points, 7 assists) for the Sixers. – 6:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
What’s up Grizz Nation, @bcabraham checking in for tonight’s Grizzlies/76ers matchup. Tyus Jones is back, Joel Embiid is out! Grizz look to extend their win streak to 4 tonight in Philly. – 6:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle – 6:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Andre Drummond
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/wsRqYNImTV – 6:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
It really is astounding how many Ja Morant jerseys are in the stands at away games. They are everywhere in Philly tonight. – 6:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on what determined that tonight’s game vs. #Memphis would be a planned rest day for Joel Embiid: “I really don’t get that much involved in it, to be honest with you. They come and present their calendar…. – 6:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for MEM/PHI live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast – 6:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I get the Bengals comparison from a small-market-gets-superstar standpoint.
But the Bengals went from one of the worst teams in the league to the Super Bowl. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies beat the Warriors in the play-in last season and took game 1 at Utah. Not exactly the same. – 6:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Doc Rivers compared the Grizzlies to the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s becoming a popular comparison. – 5:57 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
getting used to working from home.
South Philly.📍 pic.twitter.com/NEK8zmL957 – 5:57 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says Joel Embiid’s absence shifts the focus to their 3-point weapons — Harris, Maxey, Curry. Said Philly thrives in the paint and in transition, and they have weapons that can fire from 3 – 5:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tyus Jones will be available to play in tonight’s game, per Taylor Jenkins. No minutes restriction either – 5:34 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Join me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass, tonight at 7 ET for Grizzlies/Sixers!
Will be answering your NBA questions throughout the broadcast, send yours in using #NBACast – 5:34 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: The #Grizzlies ‘remind you a little of the #Bengals). They’re brash.’ – 5:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Doc Rivers said the 2021-22 Grizzlies remind him of the Grit-and-Grind era teams.
“It’s the athletic version of what they had before. A lot of tough guys.” – 5:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Doc Rivers on resting Joel Embiid today:
“They thought this was the right day with the amount of rest we can get him, so that’s why they did.” – 5:20 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘(Sports science people) pointed to this game’ for Joel Embiid to rest tonight. Furkan Korkmaz is out. – 5:20 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey purring in some work pregame tonight #Sixers pic.twitter.com/FgadRRkC3S – 5:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
#NBACast returns on tonight for MEM/PHI at 7 ET!
Join me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass. Will be taking your questions throughout the evening, send yours in using #NBACast – 4:56 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers added Seth Curry to the injury report for tonight. He’s probable with back stiffness. – 4:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference player of the week inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 4:51 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans now announce they have completed discussions w/ Jonathan Gannon (PHI DC), Brian Flores (former Dolphins HC) & Josh McCown (former #Texans QB) regarding their head coaching position. @SportsTalk790 – 4:32 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
All quiet at the WFC three hours before the Joel Embiid-less #Sixers host the #Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/9NSuFxyNPB – 4:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joel Embiid is the East Player of the Week. Jayson Tatum was nominated. – 4:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid and Chris Paul are the NBA Eastern and Western Conference players of the week. pic.twitter.com/9jcvaWr2GH – 3:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
chillin’ out maxin, relaxin all cool. pic.twitter.com/eUh8jVq57R – 3:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler a nominee for NBA East Player of the Week that went to Joel Embiid. – 3:42 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA Players of the Week #15 | Chris Paul and Joel Embiid
sportando.basketball/en/nba-players… – 3:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid winning player of the week after having a down week compared to the week before is pretty funny – 3:39 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
congrats @Joel Embiid on being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week! 🤩
a perfect 3-0 week, averaging 34 PPG | 11.7 RPG | 5.7 APG. pic.twitter.com/tI7aqP9Hp6 – 3:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference player of the week. #Sixers – 3:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Chris Paul beats out Ja Morant for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Ja Morant scored 30 or more points each game and the Grizzlies went 3-0 last week. The Suns are on a 10-game winning streak and CP3 had 20 points and 19 assists last night. – 3:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1hBNyjoUFJ – 3:33 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for Week 15: Suns’ Chris Paul and 76ers’ Joel Embiid. – 3:31 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid have been named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 15 of the 2021-22 season (Jan. 24 – 30). pic.twitter.com/lcwCcZveeM – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Phoenix’s Chris Paul were just named East and West Player of the Week by the NBA.
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Joel Embiid finished January with 476 points in 450 minutes, good for 1.058 points per minute.
Over the last 25 seasons, the only players with a higher points per minute in a calendar month are (min. 300 minutes):
Stephen Curry (Feb. 2016)
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers post player Paul Reed has been recalled from the Delaware Blue Coats and will be available for tonight’s game against #Memphis. – 2:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers have recalled Paul Reed, per team official. He’s available for tonight’s game – 2:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 15? New Orleans had four games (IND, at Phi, DEN, BOS), with only six players appearing in every contest. #PelsPOTWPoll open until pregame begins at 5:30 CT on @BallySportsNO and @ESPNRadioNOLA – 2:16 PM
Georges Niang @GeorgesNiang20
Speedy recovery @Joe Ingles one of the toughest dudes around!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/mTa0eYO6wa – 2:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
For those wondering: Jazz owe their 2022 first rounder to Memphis, and their 2024 first rounder to OKC (Top 10 protected) – 2:12 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Could Joel Embiid win MVP this season but still land on 2nd team All-NBA? – 2:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Want to know what video games the Grizzlies are playing? Jaren Jackson let’s you know ⬇️ dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 2:02 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Would holding on to Ben Simmons actually help the Sixers land James Harden?
Some stray, rambling thoughts in this morning’s newsletter on the latest developments in this strange saga.
dailysix.com/morning-sixers… – 1:07 PM
Would holding on to Ben Simmons actually help the Sixers land James Harden?
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr about his first career tech against the Memphis Grizzlies
He was frustrated with some calls and, at the point, was looking to get the Technical he mentioned he said a “choice word.” Coach alluded to the tech possibly getting his players going. – 1:06 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
With Ja Morant already locked in, the Grizzlies have their pitch for why Jaren Jackson should be an All-Star on Saturday night. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 1:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
📸January fan flicks!
make sure to use #SixersLive in your pics for a chance to be on the big board at home games.
pres. by @IBX pic.twitter.com/UobuQVEAEN – 1:01 PM
📸January fan flicks!
