Heat sign Chris Silva to another 10-day deal

Anthony Chiang: As expected, the Heat signed Chris Silva this morning to another 10-day contract as a COVID replacement with Omer Yurtseven in protocols.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Chris Silva cashes in on fourth Heat emergency 10-day contract (at $95,930 a pop). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Move comes with Omer Yurtseven entering protocols. – 12:36 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Heat sign Chris Silva to fourth 10-day contract sportando.basketball/en/heat-sign-c… – 10:17 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say they have re-signed Chris Silva to his fourth 10-day hardship deal.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As expected, the Heat signed Chris Silva this morning to another 10-day contract as a COVID replacement with Omer Yurtseven in protocols. – 9:38 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have signed Chris Silva to a fourth 10-day contract. Silva has earned nearly $400,000 from the deals. Even more when counting the one he also signed with the Timberwolves. Basically has earned more on 10-days than a two-way player. – 9:27 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
10-Day hardship contracts expired for the following players today:
Mamadi Diakite – Oklahoma City Thunder
Chris Silva – Miami Heat
Cassius Stanley – Detroit Pistons
It’s expected Silva will sign a new 10-Day hardship contract with Miami today. – 9:03 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The expectation is the Heat will likely bring back Chris Silva on another 10-day contract as a COVID-19 replacement with Omer Yurtseven entering protocols. Silva’s current 10-day deal expires today. – 4:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Omer Yurtseven in NBA protocols, the Heat again become eligible to have a replacement player on a 10-day contract. Chris Silva, whose latest 10-day is expiring, is on the trip today with the Heat to Boston. – 4:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation) listed as probable for tonight’s game vs. Raptors.
Heat will remain without Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo and Chris Silva.
Fred VanVleet remains questionable for the Raptors with right knee soreness. – 1:32 PM
Ira Winderman: Chris Silva cashes in on fourth Heat emergency 10-day contract (at $95,930 a pop). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… So make it $479,650 in earnings on such 10-day deals for the once-and-again Heat power forward. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 31, 2022
Ira Winderman: The Heat have formally signed Chris Silva to a third emergency 10-day contract. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 21, 2022