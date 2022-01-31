Jerami Grant returning on Tuesday?

Omari Sanfoka II: Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk aren’t listed on the 7:30 injury report, meaning they could return tomorrow against the Pelicans. Grant hasn’t played since Dec. 10 due to a thumb injury and health and safety protocols.
Source: Twitter @omarisankofa
Source: Twitter @omarisankofa
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk are not on the injury report for Tuesday vs. #Pelicans, so they both could return. – 8:26 PM
#Pistons Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk are not on the injury report for Tuesday vs. #Pelicans, so they both could return. – 8:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk aren’t listed on the 7:30 injury report, meaning they could return tomorrow against the Pelicans. Grant hasn’t played since Dec. 10 due to a thumb injury and health and safety protocols. – 7:43 PM
Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk aren’t listed on the 7:30 injury report, meaning they could return tomorrow against the Pelicans. Grant hasn’t played since Dec. 10 due to a thumb injury and health and safety protocols. – 7:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Jerami Grant returning will have a ripple effect with Saddiq Bey going back to the three, Hamidou Diallo returning to the bench and Trey Lyles moving back to the four. “Whoever’s not getting it done creates competition and leverage at that position.” – 1:30 PM
Dwane Casey said Jerami Grant returning will have a ripple effect with Saddiq Bey going back to the three, Hamidou Diallo returning to the bench and Trey Lyles moving back to the four. “Whoever’s not getting it done creates competition and leverage at that position.” – 1:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on looming return of Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk: “It’s going to be an adjustment and it’s going to affect a lot of people…it’s a trickle-down.” – 1:29 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on looming return of Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk: “It’s going to be an adjustment and it’s going to affect a lot of people…it’s a trickle-down.” – 1:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Jerami Grant will be back before the trade deadline. He said he talked to Jerami about. Said he’s “paying it no mind.” – 4:28 PM
Casey said Jerami Grant will be back before the trade deadline. He said he talked to Jerami about. Said he’s “paying it no mind.” – 4:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kelly Olynyk has cleared health and safety protocols. He and Jerami Grant (return to competition reconditioning) are out against Cleveland today. Josh Jackson (right lumbar spine spasm) is questionable – 11:27 AM
Kelly Olynyk has cleared health and safety protocols. He and Jerami Grant (return to competition reconditioning) are out against Cleveland today. Josh Jackson (right lumbar spine spasm) is questionable – 11:27 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Worst eFG% on pullups this season (min 100 FGA, 119 qualifiers):
Jalen Suggs- 28.2
Eric Bledsoe- 31.6
Anthony Davis- 34.3
Cam Reddish- 34.3
Gary Harris- 35
Lonnie Walker IV- 35
Kyle Kuzma- 35.3
OG Anunoby- 35.4
Nickeil Alexander-Walker- 36.1
Jerami Grant- 36.3
RJ Barrett- 36.7 – 5:05 PM
Worst eFG% on pullups this season (min 100 FGA, 119 qualifiers):
Jalen Suggs- 28.2
Eric Bledsoe- 31.6
Anthony Davis- 34.3
Cam Reddish- 34.3
Gary Harris- 35
Lonnie Walker IV- 35
Kyle Kuzma- 35.3
OG Anunoby- 35.4
Nickeil Alexander-Walker- 36.1
Jerami Grant- 36.3
RJ Barrett- 36.7 – 5:05 PM
More on this storyline
Adam Spolane: Kevin Porter Jr has cleared Health and Safety Protocols and will play tonight per Stephen Silas -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / January 31, 2022
Christian Clark: Rookie Trey Murphy is available to play tonight after missing the past 4 games. He’s out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / January 31, 2022
Ky Carlin: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says that Tyus Jones will play tonight against the #Sixers. He had been out due to the health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / January 31, 2022