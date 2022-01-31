Joe Ingles done for the season

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Utah Jazz F Joe Ingles has suffered a season-ending torn left ACL. Ingles, 34, was found to have no other structural damage in his left knee.
Reports from ESPN have Joe Ingles with a torn ACL in his left knee. Let’s turn this into a @Joe Ingles appreciation thread. Please respond with your favorite Joe Ingles moments in his run with the Utah Jazz both on and off the floor. – 2:37 PM
Joe Ingles suffered a torn ACL, Utah Jazz confirm. Ingles has been a potential trade candidate to watch heading into the February 10th deadline. Utah showed a willingness to package Ingles and a first-round pick in trade talks for a potential wing upgrade. pic.twitter.com/OysL4AneLG – 2:21 PM
Utah Jazz’s Joe Ingles suffers ACL tear https://t.co/UQLYviLNqw pic.twitter.com/nettLqwYdT – 2:18 PM
Joe Ingles suffers a season-ending torn left ACL
Joe Ingles suffers a season-ending torn left ACL
The @Utah Jazz further elaborated that Joe Ingles needs to regain range of motion in his knee before surgery, hence the delay. – 2:10 PM
Joe Ingles has suffered a torn ACL. The MRI revealed no other structural damage. He’ll be out indefinitely with surgery occurring in the next couple weeks. – 2:08 PM
Jazz forward Joe Ingles has suffered a season-ending torn ACL, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/gp7jR9joZO – 2:08 PM
Jazz have confirmed that Joe Ingles tore his left ACL and will have surgery in the next several weeks. @Adrian Wojnarowski reported first. – 2:07 PM
Joe Ingles was examined Monday by the @UtahJazz medical staff that revealed a torn ACL in his left knee with no other structural damage. Ingles will remain out indefinitely with surgery taking place in the next several weeks.
Joe Ingles was examined Monday by the @UtahJazz medical staff that revealed a torn ACL in his left knee with no other structural damage. Ingles will remain out indefinitely with surgery taking place in the next several weeks.
Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles has suffered a torn ACL and is out indefinitely – 2:04 PM
ESPN Sources: Utah Jazz F Joe Ingles has suffered a season-ending torn left ACL. Ingles, 34, was found to have no other structural damage in his left knee. – 2:03 PM
LOCKED ON JAZZ – The Joe Ingles injury, his run as a Utah Jazz player, the impact on the roster and the franchise moving forward – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/the-joe-i… – 11:26 AM
Jazz fear Joe Ingles suffered significant left knee injury sportando.basketball/en/jazz-fear-j… – 9:39 AM
Through the years, Joe Ingles has meant so much to the Utah Jazz on the floor. He means even more off the floor. A look at the small forward, and a potentially devastating injury, is here – theathletic.com/3102108/2022/0… – 1:22 AM
Jazz struggle to ignore emotions after Joe Ingles injury in loss to Timberwolves https://t.co/Np4WwvWYcD pic.twitter.com/jQx9kf91sl – 12:57 AM
Say it ain’t so Joe. Joe Ingles injured in Jazz loss to Wolves pic.twitter.com/olrGuPy8as – 12:31 AM
Joe Ingles’ knee injury left the Utah Jazz shaken in the midst of what would become the team’s fifth straight loss: “That took a lot out of guys, seeing him, tears in his eyes,” Mike Conley said. “You know how much this means to him.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:08 AM
Rudy Gay, on Joe Ingles: “It’s not even about the basketball; just having him in the locker room is good for us. He’s our guy.” – 11:11 PM
POSTCAST – Joe say it ain’t so – Joe Ingles goes down with injury in loss to Minnesota Timberwolves – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-… – 11:07 PM
Jazz forward Joe Ingles suffered a non-contact knee injury on Sunday night and had to be helped off the floor.
Jazz forward Joe Ingles suffered a non-contact knee injury on Sunday night and had to be helped off the floor.
Joe Ingles goes down in Jazz loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:38 PM
Jazz players saw Joe Ingles at halftime and Mike Conley said he was “in a bad state, but we told him we loved him.” – 10:33 PM
Alex Jensen talked to Joe Ingles at halftime. Said the team won’t know any more until tomorrow. “Hopefully it’s not as bad as it looks.” – 10:27 PM
FINAL: Wolves 126, Jazz 106. Five straight losses, and 11 in 13. Finished January 4-12. Bad goes to worse with Joe Ingles’ knee injury and Quin Snyder’s positive COVID test. Bogdanovic 23p, 4r. Conley 22p, 5a. Clarkson 17p, 5a. Utah now 30-21. Next up: Nuggets at the Viv on Wed. – 10:20 PM
ESPN story on the Utah Jazz’s Joe Ingles, who’s feared to have suffered a significant left knee injury: es.pn/3u9nF6V – 10:02 PM
Hoping for the best for Joe Ingles. Since entering the NBA in 2014-15, he has played 635 out of 650 games including regular season and postseason. He’s been a true iron man for the Jazz and so loved in the community. Crossing everything it isn’t as serious as it looks. – 9:47 PM
Joe Ingles suffers knee injury against Timberwolves https://t.co/hIqpVIS71l pic.twitter.com/luwM3kMo2k – 9:37 PM
Joe Ingles’ left knee buckled on a second-quarter drive. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, and will have an MRI on Monday. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:32 PM
Per the @UtahJazz:
Joe Ingles (left knee injury) will not return, he will have an MRI in Salt Lake City tomorrow – 9:18 PM
Joe Ingles will have an MRI on his left knee tomorrow in Salt Lake City. – 9:18 PM
Utah Jazz F Joe Ingles will have an MRI on his left knee in Salt Lake City on Monday, source tells ESPN. He needed help leaving court after knee buckled vs. Minnesota. – 9:17 PM
Joe Ingles is out with a left knee injury. He will have an MRI tomorrow in Salt Lake City, to determine the true damage of the injury – 9:16 PM
Joe Ingles will not return to the game and will have an MRI in SLC tomorrow. – 9:16 PM
I missed it live, but seeing the replay, I’m really worried for Joe Ingles. Non-contact and knee just buckled. Hoping for the best. – 9:00 PM
Joe Ingles is being helped off the court. Can’t put any weight on his left leg. Knee already looks very swollen. You could see the pain on his face. – 8:54 PM
Oh no. Joe Ingles down, grabbing his knee after planting it on a drive. Noncontact, his knee just collapses. – 8:53 PM
Joe Ingles is down and grabbing his knee. He looks to be in a lot of pain. – 8:52 PM
Omg that did not look good. Joe ingles is on the floor and writhing in pain. Left knee injury. Hope for the best because that was bad. We are a few feet away – 8:52 PM
Joe Ingles just collapsed and is holding his left knee. It did not look good. The arena is silent. – 8:51 PM
Joe Ingles just suffered a horrible-looking knee injury. Left knee gave out as he drove the paint. – 8:51 PM
Oh noooo. Joe Ingles just slipped on the way to the basket. Left knee buckled. He’s down. – 8:51 PM
Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Hassan Whiteside, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale starting tonight
Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Hassan Whiteside, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale starting tonight
Adrian Wojnarowski: Ingles is expected to have surgery within the next two weeks, sources said. He’s in the final year of his contract with the Jazz and was the league’s runner-up for the Sixth Man Award a season ago. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 31, 2022
The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles: Ingles was examined Monday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee with no other structural damage. Ingles will remain out indefinitely with surgery taking place in the next several weeks. Further updates will be provided when appropriate. -via NBA.com / January 31, 2022
The Utah Jazz fear that forward Joe Ingles suffered a significant left knee injury during Sunday night’s 126-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told ESPN. The team announced he will undergo an MRI on Monday in Salt Lake City. Ingles’ knee buckled on a drive to the basket, causing him to crumple to the court in the second quarter. Ingles needed help to get to the locker room, and sources tell ESPN that an initial examination fueled considerable concern of a serious knee injury. -via ESPN / January 31, 2022