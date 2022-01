Joe Ingles done for the season

The Utah Jazz fear that forward Joe Ingles suffered a significant left knee injury during Sunday night’s 126-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told ESPN. The team announced he will undergo an MRI on Monday in Salt Lake City. Ingles’ knee buckled on a drive to the basket, causing him to crumple to the court in the second quarter. Ingles needed help to get to the locker room, and sources tell ESPN that an initial examination fueled considerable concern of a serious knee injury . -via ESPN / January 31, 2022