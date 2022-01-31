Jusuf Nurkic thinks he will not be traded

Now that his moment is here, it is unclear how long it will last. The Feb. 10 trade deadline is approaching, and because he is in the last year of his contract and is playing at such a high level, he figures to garner interest around the league. No matter where he is after the deadline, he will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, a position of power and freedom he has long desired. He says his gut tells him he will not be traded in February, and in his heart, he wants to remain in Portland beyond this season. The way he sees it, there is unfinished business here on and off the court. He wants to help find solutions to Portland’s homelessness problem. He wants to aid the restaurant scene impacted by the pandemic. And he wants to be there to unveil the new basketball court he built at the Islamic Bosniaks Education and Cultural Center in Southeast Portland.
Source: Jason Quick @ The Athletic
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Vucevic out here making the Doug McDermott trade look good. Vuc has 12 & 7, Nurkic 5 & 1.
Vucevic out here making the Doug McDermott trade look good. Vuc has 12 & 7, Nurkic 5 & 1.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Fantastic sequence from Vucevic, who played strong D on Nurkic at one end and converted 3-point play through traffic at other. – 4:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Not exactly the defensive response Billy Donovan sought. Obviously, this Trail Blazers’ shooting (83.3%) is unsustainable. But Nurkic is setting some crushing screens and Bulls’ rotations are slow. – 3:51 PM
Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27
Start road trip with W🙌🏻
Start road trip with W🙌🏻
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas is working on an early technical after Wood doesn’t get a call on one end, but Nurkic does – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets open with the 6-4 Jae’Sean Tate on seven-footer Jusuf Nurkic. Looks like the plan is to have Wood double him in the post. – 8:14 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Blazers: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Gordon, Green (KPJ in health & safety protocols)
#Rockets starters vs Blazers: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Gordon, Green (KPJ in health & safety protocols)
Adrian Wojnarowski on the Blazers: They’ve been very active in the trade market. They want to continue to build around Damian Lillard. They’ve had discussions on players like Robert Covington or Jusuf Nurkic. -via YouTube / January 13, 2022
There are a lot of different ways the Trail Blazers’trade deadline can go whether it’s trading a very large salary like C.J. McCollum, or an expiring mid-sized contract like Robert Covington or Jusuf Nurkic. Atrade involving one Covington and Nurkic could easily get them below the luxury tax this season, while also getting rid of the obligation to re-sign them this offseason since they’re already pressed up towards the 2022-23 luxury tax. -via HoopsHype / January 8, 2022
Marc Stein: Based on my information, I don’t think (the Mavericks) are pursuing Nurkic at all. I think they want a big with more foot speed than what Nurkic could provide. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 16, 2021