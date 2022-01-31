Kings vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (18-33) play against the New York Knicks (27-27) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 31, 2022
Sacramento Kings 13, New York Knicks 23 (Q1 04:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
If it’s trade deadline audition night, Evan Fournier is 4-for-4, 2-for-2 from 3 to start the game. – 7:50 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Chris Herring tells 1990s Knicks stories galore from his fantastic book “Blood in the Garden,” then @Tim MacMahon brings the trade deadline scoop on the Mavs and Jazz:
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry just flipped the ball into the basket while heading to the bench for this timeout. He hasn’t found his shot since coming back from ankle soreness. He’s 0-of-5 tonight after going 3-for-10 Saturday against Sacramento. – 7:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
nope, we’re still not over the fit. pic.twitter.com/t8e18K0G3l – 7:44 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Basically a must-win for the Knicks against the reeling, De’Aaron Fox-less Kings. Five game west coast road trip ahead. Need this one. – 7:43 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Great. Knicks are facing the Kings which means @Steve Popper will tell us on press row no less than 5 times that he liked Haliburton in the draft. – 7:42 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
save the best drip for last on the road trip. pic.twitter.com/mpWDatBgzk – 7:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup Powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/ZMfAiP0RfE – 7:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
New York City legalized sports betting and the streets don’t know how to act 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mssRgJs3xi – 7:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings say De’Aaron Fox (left ankle soreness) is out versus NY. – 7:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at New York Knicks – 1/31:
De’Aaron Fox (left ankle soreness) – OUT – 7:01 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Sac coach Alvin Gentry, who coached Randle in New Orleans, said “He’s a pretty emotional guy but it comes from a good place.” – 6:10 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
De’Aaron Fox is not playing for the Kings because of a sore ankle. – 6:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
Davion Mitchell
Tyrese Haliburton
Harrison Barnes
Moe Harkless
Richaun Holmes – 6:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox will be out again vs. the New York Knicks tonight after missing the past four games due to left ankle soreness. Fox has been out since Jan. 19. – 6:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is out again tonight against the Knicks after missing previous four games with left ankle soreness. – 6:02 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Look at Haliburton’s fit walking into MSG for Kings-Knicks. pic.twitter.com/mKsRlCTXbc – 5:59 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
i’ve defaulted to “the kings need to do something, anything, already” for a while but surrendering any draft equity for grant would definitely feel like the wrong “something, anything” – 5:15 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
It’s essential to get rest 😴
@Davion Mitchell, @Robert Woodard, @newanimprovedJR, and members of the Kings training staff share how they prioritize sleep and recovery with @mattressfirm. pic.twitter.com/PWeq1ounIr – 5:00 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Howard Beck will join me on tomorrow’s Locked On Kings Podcast. – 5:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sunday Musings: No simple route to fixing Kings kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/sunday-musin… – 4:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
United Center announced plans to build two-story Fan Duel sportsbook adjacent to atrium. No mention of timeline. Wrigley Field sportsbook is Draft Kings, won’t be surprised if more are on the way, but remains to be seen if fans will chose in-person over making bets on their phone – 4:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
While @Katy Winge and I were interviewing DeMarcus this afternoon, I asked Boogie if he had a favorite Malone story from SAC.
Boogie: “Woooh, definitely can’t tell that on camera.”
Me: “Alright, a second favorite.”
Boogie: “We’re going to skip the top-five.” – 3:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version! Among the talking points, 4 of the next 5 games for the Lakers are Blazers (2x), Clippers, Knicks. Crazy to say in January, but these are, not hyperbole, must win.
youtube.com/watch?v=yzAC-B… – 3:40 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
A chance for Knicks tickets, a mattress, and more.
Click the link below for an opportunity to win big! – 3:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Wishing everyone a Happy Year of the Tiger! #LunarNewYear
新春贺岁 | 🎨: doh_ah_deer/IG pic.twitter.com/AToiYuzwhE – 2:15 PM
