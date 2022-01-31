Nassir Little to miss the remainder of the season

Marc Stein: The @trailblazers say Nassir Little will undergo surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder and must miss the remainder of the season.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Sean Highkin @highkin
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls vs. Blazers today at 2:30 p.m. Bulls don’t have to worry about any Damian Lillard daggers this time. He’s out with a core muscle injury. Coby White’s pal Nassir Little has a left labrum tear. What did they do to these guys’ shoulders at UNC? – 2:21 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Robert Covington (right knee), Norman Powell (left knee contusion) and Dennis Smith Jr. (right ankle, right knee) are probable while CJ Elleby (left hamstring), Nassir Little (left shoulder), Damian Lillard, Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller are out for tomorrow’s game at Chicago. – 5:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Significant injuries continue to pummel the Blazers: The left shoulder labral tear for forward Nassir Little is likely to sideline him for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 27, 2022