Nassir Little to miss the remainder of the season

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers’ Nassir Little to miss rest of the season
sportando.basketball/en/blazers-nas…3:42 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers officially announce that Nassir Little will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder. Little will miss the rest of the season. @RipCityRadio6202:33 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Blazers confirm Nassir Little will undergo surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder and miss the rest of the season. – 2:32 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Nassir Little will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. – 2:32 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls vs. Blazers today at 2:30 p.m. Bulls don’t have to worry about any Damian Lillard daggers this time. He’s out with a core muscle injury. Coby White’s pal Nassir Little has a left labrum tear. What did they do to these guys’ shoulders at UNC? – 2:21 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Robert Covington (right knee), Norman Powell (left knee contusion) and Dennis Smith Jr. (right ankle, right knee) are probable while CJ Elleby (left hamstring), Nassir Little (left shoulder), Damian Lillard, Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller are out for tomorrow’s game at Chicago. – 5:17 PM

