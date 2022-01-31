Pelicans vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-31) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-20) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 31, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 34, Cleveland Cavaliers 32 (Q2 04:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
If this were the NFL, the #Pelicans Jaxson Hayes would have been flagged for taunting after that dunk. #Cavs – 7:57 PM
If this were the NFL, the #Pelicans Jaxson Hayes would have been flagged for taunting after that dunk. #Cavs – 7:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JAXSON HAYES 😦😦
the lob ➡️ the reverse slam pic.twitter.com/OvBFYCnyd4 – 7:56 PM
JAXSON HAYES 😦😦
the lob ➡️ the reverse slam pic.twitter.com/OvBFYCnyd4 – 7:56 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans centers have 22 of team’s 34 points, with Hayes (9 pts) coming up with the fun corner three/reverse alley oop dunk combo. Valanciunas (8 pts) bullying in the paint, while Hernangomez (5 pts) is inventing new post moves in-game – 7:56 PM
#Pelicans centers have 22 of team’s 34 points, with Hayes (9 pts) coming up with the fun corner three/reverse alley oop dunk combo. Valanciunas (8 pts) bullying in the paint, while Hernangomez (5 pts) is inventing new post moves in-game – 7:56 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaxson Hayes hits a corner 3 and follows it up with a reverse alley-oop in transition. His energy has been really good in the 1st half. – 7:56 PM
Jaxson Hayes hits a corner 3 and follows it up with a reverse alley-oop in transition. His energy has been really good in the 1st half. – 7:56 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes with a big block of Jarrett Allen after the referees let him travel, drills a corner three and now finishes an alley-oop with a reverse jam.
Pelicans regain the lead over the Cavaliers at 34-32. – 7:55 PM
Jaxson Hayes with a big block of Jarrett Allen after the referees let him travel, drills a corner three and now finishes an alley-oop with a reverse jam.
Pelicans regain the lead over the Cavaliers at 34-32. – 7:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Jaxson Hayes and Jose Alvarado, who got into it with Joel Embiid recently, are chirping with the #Cavs bench following Hayes’ transition thunder dunk. – 7:55 PM
Jaxson Hayes and Jose Alvarado, who got into it with Joel Embiid recently, are chirping with the #Cavs bench following Hayes’ transition thunder dunk. – 7:55 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Go figure. Jaxson Hayes breaks the 3-point dry spell.
New Orleans now 1-13 from deep. – 7:54 PM
Go figure. Jaxson Hayes breaks the 3-point dry spell.
New Orleans now 1-13 from deep. – 7:54 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
There it is. Jaxson Hayes breaks an 0-for-12 3-point shooting drought. Rattles one in from the corner. – 7:54 PM
There it is. Jaxson Hayes breaks an 0-for-12 3-point shooting drought. Rattles one in from the corner. – 7:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🌀🌀🌀🌀
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Zszaq569zS – 7:51 PM
🌀🌀🌀🌀
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Zszaq569zS – 7:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Nothing but 🔥 from @Brandon Goodwin! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/E5j3jsYYZm – 7:50 PM
Nothing but 🔥 from @Brandon Goodwin! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/E5j3jsYYZm – 7:50 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
If the Pelicans shot just league average. Or even a little below that they would have won a handful of these recent games – 7:48 PM
If the Pelicans shot just league average. Or even a little below that they would have won a handful of these recent games – 7:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Dawg gonna eat 🐶
@Lamar Stevens | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/8k7i0LToQq – 7:47 PM
Dawg gonna eat 🐶
@Lamar Stevens | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/8k7i0LToQq – 7:47 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
These has been some excellent defensive possessions for Gary Clark. – 7:44 PM
These has been some excellent defensive possessions for Gary Clark. – 7:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk aren’t listed on the 7:30 injury report, meaning they could return tomorrow against the Pelicans. Grant hasn’t played since Dec. 10 due to a thumb injury and health and safety protocols. – 7:43 PM
Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk aren’t listed on the 7:30 injury report, meaning they could return tomorrow against the Pelicans. Grant hasn’t played since Dec. 10 due to a thumb injury and health and safety protocols. – 7:43 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans are having so much difficulty offensive to start games lately, but at least they’re ahead tonight (by 2) after 1Q instead of in a hole. NOLA has three centers playing well right now, few #NBA teams even use three, let alone are getting this kind of performance from them – 7:40 PM
#Pelicans are having so much difficulty offensive to start games lately, but at least they’re ahead tonight (by 2) after 1Q instead of in a hole. NOLA has three centers playing well right now, few #NBA teams even use three, let alone are getting this kind of performance from them – 7:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
After a pretty slow start, #Cavs started to find some shots throughout the first quarter. Pelicans lead the Cavs 19-17.
Cavs shooting 7 of 19 (36.8%) from the field and 1 of 6 (16.7%) from 3.
Cedi Osman led with 7 points and 3 assists. – 7:40 PM
After a pretty slow start, #Cavs started to find some shots throughout the first quarter. Pelicans lead the Cavs 19-17.
Cavs shooting 7 of 19 (36.8%) from the field and 1 of 6 (16.7%) from 3.
Cedi Osman led with 7 points and 3 assists. – 7:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
End of one in CLE
#WBD | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/VoGLhEgj1e – 7:39 PM
End of one in CLE
#WBD | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/VoGLhEgj1e – 7:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 19, Cavs 17
Valanciunas 6 pts & 3 rebs
Hayes 4 pts & 3 rebs
Pels were 9-26 from the floor, 0-9 on 3s. They did score 18 points in the paint and grab 5 offensive boards. The Jumbo lineup has worked so far. – 7:39 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 19, Cavs 17
Valanciunas 6 pts & 3 rebs
Hayes 4 pts & 3 rebs
Pels were 9-26 from the floor, 0-9 on 3s. They did score 18 points in the paint and grab 5 offensive boards. The Jumbo lineup has worked so far. – 7:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#TheFirstCedi leads the squad with 7 PTS in his 300th career game. #LetEmKnow – 7:39 PM
#TheFirstCedi leads the squad with 7 PTS in his 300th career game. #LetEmKnow – 7:39 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
If #Cavs want to atone for last night’s performance they’ve got a ways to go. Trail #Pelicans 19-17 after 1st Q. Hit 7 of 19 FGs, 1-6 3s, 3 TOs. Pelicans 9-26, 0-9, 3 TOs. – 7:38 PM
If #Cavs want to atone for last night’s performance they’ve got a ways to go. Trail #Pelicans 19-17 after 1st Q. Hit 7 of 19 FGs, 1-6 3s, 3 TOs. Pelicans 9-26, 0-9, 3 TOs. – 7:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The New Orleans Pelicans’ last three first quarters:
– 17 vs. Denver
– 15 vs. Boston
– 19 vs. Cleveland – 7:38 PM
The New Orleans Pelicans’ last three first quarters:
– 17 vs. Denver
– 15 vs. Boston
– 19 vs. Cleveland – 7:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Point Cedi came out aggressive 😤 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/WjsdwsS2OE – 7:30 PM
Point Cedi came out aggressive 😤 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/WjsdwsS2OE – 7:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willy Hernangomez is not given two free throws off a feed from Alvarado, but we’ve seen Hernangomez so frequently quickly take a pass and get a shot off. Kind of like he did on the very next play for a floater – 7:25 PM
Willy Hernangomez is not given two free throws off a feed from Alvarado, but we’ve seen Hernangomez so frequently quickly take a pass and get a shot off. Kind of like he did on the very next play for a floater – 7:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The hoop + the harm 🔥
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/GI0XREZ69j – 7:24 PM
The hoop + the harm 🔥
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/GI0XREZ69j – 7:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hit ’em with the spin move!
#TheFirstCedi has us on the board on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/QH5u1PesRj – 7:22 PM
Hit ’em with the spin move!
#TheFirstCedi has us on the board on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/QH5u1PesRj – 7:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV back 💪
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/zvB6HMGLHu – 7:17 PM
JV back 💪
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/zvB6HMGLHu – 7:17 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Pelicans open with an 8-0 run. This game with Darius Garland sidelined (lower back soreness) may be the perfect illustration of why he should be an All-Star. – 7:17 PM
#Pelicans open with an 8-0 run. This game with Darius Garland sidelined (lower back soreness) may be the perfect illustration of why he should be an All-Star. – 7:17 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Not a great start for the #Cavs here. They’ve missed their first five shots and have not scored in the first 3:15 of the game. The Pelicans are on an 8-0 run at the moment. All 8 of the Pelicans’ points have come in the paint. – 7:16 PM
Not a great start for the #Cavs here. They’ve missed their first five shots and have not scored in the first 3:15 of the game. The Pelicans are on an 8-0 run at the moment. All 8 of the Pelicans’ points have come in the paint. – 7:16 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas have each scored 4 points and the Pelicans lead the Cavaliers 8-0 out of the gates. – 7:16 PM
Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas have each scored 4 points and the Pelicans lead the Cavaliers 8-0 out of the gates. – 7:16 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for #Cavs vs #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/QaFN6vLgqA – 7:09 PM
Back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for #Cavs vs #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/QaFN6vLgqA – 7:09 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Erik Spoelstra gives All-Star endorsement for his players to represent Heat in Cleveland #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 6:51 PM
Erik Spoelstra gives All-Star endorsement for his players to represent Heat in Cleveland #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 6:51 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs starting Cedi Osman in place of Darius Garland vs. Pelicans. Isaac Okoro-Osman backcourt – 6:49 PM
#Cavs starting Cedi Osman in place of Darius Garland vs. Pelicans. Isaac Okoro-Osman backcourt – 6:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/4AREdb1s6X pic.twitter.com/DplgvUrCIr – 6:46 PM
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/4AREdb1s6X pic.twitter.com/DplgvUrCIr – 6:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First five on the floor tonight 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/GQ3zgxtenc – 6:36 PM
First five on the floor tonight 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/GQ3zgxtenc – 6:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Download the official Pelicans app presented by @Verizon to keep up with game highlights, photos, stats and more >> https://t.co/JLazXkxawh 📲 pic.twitter.com/G791VfOmaE – 6:35 PM
Download the official Pelicans app presented by @Verizon to keep up with game highlights, photos, stats and more >> https://t.co/JLazXkxawh 📲 pic.twitter.com/G791VfOmaE – 6:35 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Pelicans: Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:32 PM
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Pelicans: Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels going jumbo tonight with Jaxson Hayes at the 4 and Jonas Valanciunas at the 5 to go at the bigger Cleveland lineups.
We saw a lot of Jaxson at the 4 the last time these two played. – 6:28 PM
Pels going jumbo tonight with Jaxson Hayes at the 4 and Jonas Valanciunas at the 5 to go at the bigger Cleveland lineups.
We saw a lot of Jaxson at the 4 the last time these two played. – 6:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Jaxson at the 4 minutes 👀 – 6:28 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Jaxson at the 4 minutes 👀 – 6:28 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs guard Darius Garland ruled out tonight vs. Pelicans with lower back soreness – 6:27 PM
#Cavs guard Darius Garland ruled out tonight vs. Pelicans with lower back soreness – 6:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels going with a jumbo lineup. Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:26 PM
Pels going with a jumbo lineup. Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:26 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans say Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas will play tonight. – 6:21 PM
Pelicans say Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas will play tonight. – 6:21 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas are available to play tonight at Cleveland – 6:21 PM
Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas are available to play tonight at Cleveland – 6:21 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland has been officially ruled out for tonight’s game versus the Pelicans. – 6:15 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland has been officially ruled out for tonight’s game versus the Pelicans. – 6:15 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Sac coach Alvin Gentry, who coached Randle in New Orleans, said “He’s a pretty emotional guy but it comes from a good place.” – 6:10 PM
Sac coach Alvin Gentry, who coached Randle in New Orleans, said “He’s a pretty emotional guy but it comes from a good place.” – 6:10 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs update:
Darius Garland (low back soreness) is OUT tonight. – 6:10 PM
#Cavs update:
Darius Garland (low back soreness) is OUT tonight. – 6:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Heat All-Star candidacy says his hunch is his veterans feel the same as their coach. The game is Feb. 20 in Cleveland. Take it for what it’s worth. – 6:08 PM
Spoelstra on Heat All-Star candidacy says his hunch is his veterans feel the same as their coach. The game is Feb. 20 in Cleveland. Take it for what it’s worth. – 6:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs point guard Darius Garland is OUT tonight vs. New Orleans because of lower back soreness, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Cavs will be going a bit unconventional with the starting lineup, giving Cedi Osman his first start of the season, a source says
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/d… – 6:08 PM
#Cavs point guard Darius Garland is OUT tonight vs. New Orleans because of lower back soreness, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Cavs will be going a bit unconventional with the starting lineup, giving Cedi Osman his first start of the season, a source says
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/d… – 6:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Rookie Trey Murphy is available to play tonight after missing the past 4 games. He’s out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 5:35 PM
Rookie Trey Murphy is available to play tonight after missing the past 4 games. He’s out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 5:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram is out tonight vs. Cleveland, but “He’s getting better and better. We expect him back soon.” Valanciunas and Hart will work out pregame before a decision is made on whether they will play. Trey Murphy is out of protocols and available to play – 5:33 PM
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram is out tonight vs. Cleveland, but “He’s getting better and better. We expect him back soon.” Valanciunas and Hart will work out pregame before a decision is made on whether they will play. Trey Murphy is out of protocols and available to play – 5:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram will be out again tonight vs. Cleveland, per Willie Green.
Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart will go through their warmups before their status is determined for tonight. – 5:33 PM
Brandon Ingram will be out again tonight vs. Cleveland, per Willie Green.
Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart will go through their warmups before their status is determined for tonight. – 5:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out tonight but “getting better and better” and they expect him back soon. Could mean BI suits up tomorrow against Detroit.
JV and Hart will warm up and see how they feel. – 5:33 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out tonight but “getting better and better” and they expect him back soon. Could mean BI suits up tomorrow against Detroit.
JV and Hart will warm up and see how they feel. – 5:33 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram is OUT tonight against the Cavaliers, per Willie Green.
Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart remain game-time decisions. – 5:33 PM
Brandon Ingram is OUT tonight against the Cavaliers, per Willie Green.
Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart remain game-time decisions. – 5:33 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is out. Willie Green says they “expect him back soon.” Pels are 2-11 without Ingram this season.
Valaniciunas, Hart are game-time decisions. – 5:33 PM
Brandon Ingram is out. Willie Green says they “expect him back soon.” Pels are 2-11 without Ingram this season.
Valaniciunas, Hart are game-time decisions. – 5:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:31 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:31 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Darius Garland remains questionable. – 5:30 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Darius Garland remains questionable. – 5:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“[Mobley] is doing it all while helping his team win.”
@Amin Elhassan tells @Rick Kamla why Evan Mobley is his pick for Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/G3xfz5CqMC – 5:14 PM
“[Mobley] is doing it all while helping his team win.”
@Amin Elhassan tells @Rick Kamla why Evan Mobley is his pick for Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/G3xfz5CqMC – 5:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brrrrr ❄️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/4PvIysP49Z – 5:13 PM
Brrrrr ❄️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/4PvIysP49Z – 5:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Had a chance to score a 🏀 yet from @Complex and @TowerCityCLE?
The next ball drops today at @RMFieldHouse before #CavsPelicans … see ya there! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zWcKkvcBZ4 – 4:00 PM
Had a chance to score a 🏀 yet from @Complex and @TowerCityCLE?
The next ball drops today at @RMFieldHouse before #CavsPelicans … see ya there! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zWcKkvcBZ4 – 4:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Missed this on the injury report yesterday but Trey Murphy is out of health and safety protocols for New Orleans.
Hart, JV and BI all questionable heading into tonight’s matchup against Cleveland who could be without Darius Garland (questionable – back soreness). – 3:54 PM
Missed this on the injury report yesterday but Trey Murphy is out of health and safety protocols for New Orleans.
Hart, JV and BI all questionable heading into tonight’s matchup against Cleveland who could be without Darius Garland (questionable – back soreness). – 3:54 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
At our place tonight!
🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/CFsu1Igr4v – 3:30 PM
At our place tonight!
🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/CFsu1Igr4v – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pels REALLY struggle to shoot over the weekend
🏀 CJ McCollum to fix the offense?
🏀 NAW starting to play better?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zJ2ave9pGm – 3:27 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pels REALLY struggle to shoot over the weekend
🏀 CJ McCollum to fix the offense?
🏀 NAW starting to play better?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zJ2ave9pGm – 3:27 PM
Ricky Rubio @rickyrubio9
… love you hermano. We will be back @Joe Ingles
“ the key to success is playing the hand you were dealt like it was the hand you wanted “
💛 pic.twitter.com/hgVLDFPiwB – 3:09 PM
… love you hermano. We will be back @Joe Ingles
“ the key to success is playing the hand you were dealt like it was the hand you wanted “
💛 pic.twitter.com/hgVLDFPiwB – 3:09 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Fans ages 5 and up who want to attend any ticketed events during the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or of a negative COVID test. trib.al/0HaJPft – 2:58 PM
Fans ages 5 and up who want to attend any ticketed events during the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or of a negative COVID test. trib.al/0HaJPft – 2:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 15? New Orleans had four games (IND, at Phi, DEN, BOS), with only six players appearing in every contest. #PelsPOTWPoll open until pregame begins at 5:30 CT on @BallySportsNO and @ESPNRadioNOLA – 2:16 PM
Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 15? New Orleans had four games (IND, at Phi, DEN, BOS), with only six players appearing in every contest. #PelsPOTWPoll open until pregame begins at 5:30 CT on @BallySportsNO and @ESPNRadioNOLA – 2:16 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Jarrett Allen be selected as an All-Star Reserve on Thursday night?
@Cleveland Cavaliers Center Jarrett Allen (@Jarrett Allen) explains to @BCusterTV & @Mitch Lawrence how it would feel if his name is called #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6KCZBBJa4T – 2:06 PM
Will Jarrett Allen be selected as an All-Star Reserve on Thursday night?
@Cleveland Cavaliers Center Jarrett Allen (@Jarrett Allen) explains to @BCusterTV & @Mitch Lawrence how it would feel if his name is called #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6KCZBBJa4T – 2:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The rook’s 21 multi-block games are the most by a Cavaliers rookie since Big Z recorded 41 in 1997-98.
#MobleyMonday | @KeyBank – 2:00 PM
The rook’s 21 multi-block games are the most by a Cavaliers rookie since Big Z recorded 41 in 1997-98.
#MobleyMonday | @KeyBank – 2:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is listed as questionable (low back soreness) for tonight’s game against the Pelicans.
Lauri Markkanen is still listed as out (ankle sprain). – 1:37 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland is listed as questionable (low back soreness) for tonight’s game against the Pelicans.
Lauri Markkanen is still listed as out (ankle sprain). – 1:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland (back) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. – 1:35 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland (back) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. – 1:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Scenes from NOLA. Duane Washington Jr. set the #Pacers’ rookie record with seven 3s, but it wasn’t enough to knock off the #Pelicans. Also, another game, another Isaiah Jackson bang out! My full 📸 gallery here —> https://t.co/L2B65FDbQn pic.twitter.com/wSu6ew7lrt – 1:01 PM
Scenes from NOLA. Duane Washington Jr. set the #Pacers’ rookie record with seven 3s, but it wasn’t enough to knock off the #Pelicans. Also, another game, another Isaiah Jackson bang out! My full 📸 gallery here —> https://t.co/L2B65FDbQn pic.twitter.com/wSu6ew7lrt – 1:01 PM