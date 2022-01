Teammates don't want Spencer Dinwiddie in Washington?

So, what kind of point guard can the Clippers reasonably obtain? Over the past few weeks, numerous reports have cited names like Jalen Brunson, Dennis Schröder, Kemba Walker, Goran Dragic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and John Wall as targets. Brunson embodies what the Clippers really need. He’s selfless and tough. He makes quick decisions as a playmaker, limits mistakes, and he can score with confidence all over the court. The truth is the Mavericks should be trying to keep him. And he might realistically be out of the Clippers’ price range, unless he forces his way to Los Angeles in a sign-and-trade during the summer as an unrestricted free agent. Other options are less inspiring. Kemba is well past his prime. The Wizards want to move Dinwiddie because he looks like a shell of his former self and his teammates don’t want him there. Schröder is fine, but he leans too far toward scoring and would be an awkward fit next to Jackson.Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer