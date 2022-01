Tom Thibodeau having trouble getting Julius Randle to play with selflessness

New York Knicks star Julius Randle had no interest in talking any further about his decision to tell Madison Square Garden fans to “shut the f— up” last week . “I’ve already addressed it,” Randle said Tuesday afternoon, when asked where he hopes his relationship with the fans will go from here in the wake of giving the crowd at MSG a thumbs-down gesture during last Thursday’s win over the Boston Celtics, later saying the message from that was to “shut the f— up” and then apologizing in a lengthy Instagram post Friday. -via ESPN / January 12, 2022