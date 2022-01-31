Trae Young sidelined with right ankle discomfort

Chris Kirschner: Trae Young is officially out for tonight’s game against the Raptors.
Source: Twitter @ChrisKirschner
Source: Twitter @ChrisKirschner
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have 3 TOs early. Players with extra ball responsibilities making miscues with Trae out. – 7:49 PM
Hawks have 3 TOs early. Players with extra ball responsibilities making miscues with Trae out. – 7:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Usual suspects start for the Raptors tonight — VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam — and in the Trae Young spot for the Hawks, our old friend Delon Wright – 7:07 PM
Usual suspects start for the Raptors tonight — VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam — and in the Trae Young spot for the Hawks, our old friend Delon Wright – 7:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young is officially out for tonight’s game against the Raptors. – 6:35 PM
Trae Young is officially out for tonight’s game against the Raptors. – 6:35 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young’s warmup didn’t include a three-point shot and it ended rather quickly. He was listed as questionable. – 6:33 PM
Trae Young’s warmup didn’t include a three-point shot and it ended rather quickly. He was listed as questionable. – 6:33 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Super short warm up for Trae Young. Kept working his shoulder after almost every shot – 6:31 PM
Super short warm up for Trae Young. Kept working his shoulder after almost every shot – 6:31 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young is now out for his pregame warmup: pic.twitter.com/6IBgzuodDm – 6:28 PM
Trae Young is now out for his pregame warmup: pic.twitter.com/6IBgzuodDm – 6:28 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For what it’s worth, Trae Young, who’s listed as questionable on the injury report, has not taken the court for his normal warm-up time. – 6:24 PM
For what it’s worth, Trae Young, who’s listed as questionable on the injury report, has not taken the court for his normal warm-up time. – 6:24 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Birch (nose) fracture is out vs. Hawks. Trae Young is questionable. DeAndre Hunter is probable. – 5:57 PM
Birch (nose) fracture is out vs. Hawks. Trae Young is questionable. DeAndre Hunter is probable. – 5:57 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young is a game-time decision, Nate McMillan said. His shoulder is sore. – 5:46 PM
Trae Young is a game-time decision, Nate McMillan said. His shoulder is sore. – 5:46 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
I asked @David Thorpe why Trae Young seems to throw a million lob passes, while whole teams can’t pull it off. Whole episode is free here: https://t.co/5YZDVXKn3P pic.twitter.com/CtXYrA6zVI – 3:25 PM
I asked @David Thorpe why Trae Young seems to throw a million lob passes, while whole teams can’t pull it off. Whole episode is free here: https://t.co/5YZDVXKn3P pic.twitter.com/CtXYrA6zVI – 3:25 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For today’s game vs. Toronto:
De’Andre Hunter (right ankle discomfort) is probable.
Trae Young (right shoulder contusion) is questionable. – 12:50 PM
For today’s game vs. Toronto:
De’Andre Hunter (right ankle discomfort) is probable.
Trae Young (right shoulder contusion) is questionable. – 12:50 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young is questionable for tonight with a right shoulder contusion (took a hit to his right shoulder in the first half vs. the Lakers yesterday). – 12:49 PM
Trae Young is questionable for tonight with a right shoulder contusion (took a hit to his right shoulder in the first half vs. the Lakers yesterday). – 12:49 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.08
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.39
3. Joel Embiid: 15.1
4. LeBron James: 14.68
5. Stephen Curry: 14.07
6. Trae Young: 13.87
7. Kevin Durant: 13.87
8. James Harden: 12.98 pic.twitter.com/mnEfW4lupo – 10:15 AM
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.08
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.39
3. Joel Embiid: 15.1
4. LeBron James: 14.68
5. Stephen Curry: 14.07
6. Trae Young: 13.87
7. Kevin Durant: 13.87
8. James Harden: 12.98 pic.twitter.com/mnEfW4lupo – 10:15 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Trae Young yesterday:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 12 AST
It’s the 22nd time Young has recorded at least 35 points and 10 assists in a game, tying Michael Jordan for the fifth-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/CZ1elsAn4E – 9:41 AM
Trae Young yesterday:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 12 AST
It’s the 22nd time Young has recorded at least 35 points and 10 assists in a game, tying Michael Jordan for the fifth-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/CZ1elsAn4E – 9:41 AM
More on this storyline
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter are good to go for today’s game. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / January 30, 2022
Chris Kirschner: De’Andre Hunter and Trae Young are game-time decisions, Nate McMilan said. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / January 30, 2022
Sarah K. Spencer: Per Joe Prunty, John Collins, Bogi and Jalen Johnson (all of whom are coming back from COVID) will be game-time decisions for tonight vs. the Lakers. Trae Young (low back contusion) will be a game-time decision as well. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / January 7, 2022