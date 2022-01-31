Warriors vs. Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (37-13) play against the Houston Rockets (35-35) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 31, 2022
Golden State Warriors 74, Houston Rockets 65 (Q3 04:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Moses Moody has recorded a career-high three 3-point baskets tonight in Houston (previous high was two on 12/18 at Toronto). – 9:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets down three but if they should win this one, I wonder if there will be cable television debate tomorrow about whether the Warriors need a better supporting cast for Andrew Wiggins. – 9:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson is starting to get frustrated that his shot isn’t falling. He just took the sweat band he was wearing on his wrist a whipped it at the Warriros bench as he yelled at himself.
He’s 4-of-11 from the floor, 1-of-6 from three – 9:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Much has been made of Jalen Green struggles shooting 3s. Eric Gordon has made 1 of 18 3s from one Golden State game to the other. He’s such a good teammate, obviously trying to make the rookie feel better. It can happen to anyone. – 9:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green with 100 defensive rebounds (three tonight.) He is moving up on the list of most entertaining rebounds, nearly in Carmelo Anthony territory. – 9:27 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I feel like Eric Gordon is trying to scare teams off from trading for him with the way he’s been playing the last week or so – 9:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Drummond now with five fouls. Harris and Curry both have four. No Grizzlies are in foul trouble. – 9:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood’s five 3s match his season high, one shy of his career high. Rockets set up a play for him to open the half with a 3-pointer. He has 22 in 19 minutes. – 9:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Curry isn’t moving great, and he keeps reaching at his left knee – 9:25 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Sixers bench livid, but if anything that might have been a foul on … Seth Curry? He jumped back into Jaren Jackson. Didn’t look like anyone else touched him. – 9:23 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers just drew a tech for his reaction to the no-call on Seth Curry to end regulation – 9:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
OT in Philly. Tied 111-111 as Memphis gets away with a potential foul on Seth Curry’s GW attempt. – 9:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets down nine heading into second half and most dangerous part of any game against the Warriors. As much as has changed with Warriors, they still dominate third quarters, with by far the best net rating, outscoring opponents by 17 per 100 possessions, in Q3. – 9:21 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant misses the free throw. Seth Curry not able to hit it on the other end and we are now headed to OVERTIME. – 9:21 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
one half down, one half to go in Houston pic.twitter.com/hFToZthrZz – 9:16 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
All of Seth Curry’s 9pts have been in the 4th qtr.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Some super high difficulty bank shots down the stretch of this game from Harris, Thybulle and Curry. This game rules. – 9:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Hell of a fourth quarter for Curry after the poor shooting start. All nine of his points are in this period, including that go-ahead bucket with 33.3 seconds to play. – 9:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Warriors 61, Rockets 52 at half. Warriors with 38 in the second quarter when Wiggins scored 12 of his 17. Wood with 17. Curry outscores Green, but just 10-8. KPJ with eight assists, matching his career high for a half. – 9:09 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kevin Porter Jr. has 8 assists at the half; that ties his high for any half in his career.
Kevin Porter Jr. has 8 assists at the half; that ties his high for any half in his career.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Another efficient 17 points on nine shots for Andrew Wiggins in the first half. Warriors scored 38 second quarter points. Defense steady like always. They’re up 61-52 in Houston. Two Moses Moody 3s in a spot start. – 9:08 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors up 61-52 on the Rockets. Once again, Wiggins has been carrying the load for Golden State. Has 17 points on just nine shots. – 9:07 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Warriors scored 38 points in the 2nd quarter and lead 61-52 at halftime. I think Andrew Wiggins scored 35 of the 38 – 9:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wigg’s stepback is elite.
Wigg’s stepback is elite.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Warriors lighting up Rockets in second quarter, hitting 11 of 14 shots, scoring 31 points in the quarter with 2:42 left. Warriors up 12, their largest lead. – 9:01 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood is 4-for-7 from 3, the rest of the Rockets are 1-of-13 – 9:01 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
When KAT tortured the Warriors last Thursday with 23 pts in 17 first-half minutes, they doubled him after halftime
When KAT tortured the Warriors last Thursday with 23 pts in 17 first-half minutes, they doubled him after halftime
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets desperately need Eric Gordon to find his shooting touch. Has missed all 14 3s in past 3 1/2 games (0 for 4 on 3s tonight.) He’s averaging 19.4 points in wins, 11.9 in losses. – 8:58 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Fourth triple of the night for Christian Wood, leads Houston’s scorers by some distance tonight with 17. Next highest is 6. – 8:56 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
JTA is such a luxury item at the back end of a rotation. In a pinch, guys out of the lineup, need an injection of energy … he’s got you – 8:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
It’s a trade deadline bonanza on @EmpireOfTheSuns.
We’ve got a 3-part series coming that highlights a few different needs and some targets the Suns should consider.
It’s a trade deadline bonanza on @EmpireOfTheSuns.
We’ve got a 3-part series coming that highlights a few different needs and some targets the Suns should consider.
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Is it possible for the Warriors announcers to not say Juan Toscano-Anderson’s full name every single time? – 8:52 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Crossover into a pull-up three
that’s tough 📍
Crossover into a pull-up three
that’s tough 📍
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Curry hits a 3, Green airballs a 3, Toscano-Anderson is fouled on a fastbreak layup. Warriors lead is back to 7 – 8:51 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jae’Sean Tate’s constant annoyance with officials always makes me laugh – 8:49 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Watching Sengun have to defend Curry in space is the definition of trial by fire. – 8:49 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Alperen Sengun’s defense when he’s on an island with a quick guard/wing is the primary reason he’s best suited to play center in a drop scheme. – 8:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets start the second quarter 1-of-9 and Silas calls timeout after Thompson hits a 3 to put the Warriors up 5. No Porter, Green, or Wood on the floor for this stretch – 8:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The switch everything defense not going as well for the Rockets second team as for the starters. Warriors on a 9-0 run. Tough minutes to start for Sengun. – 8:44 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Wishing everyone a prosperous Year of the Tiger!
Wishing everyone a prosperous Year of the Tiger!
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Had a fun conversation with @Kelly Iko about the Rockets at the deadline: cap logistics, fake trades, present vs. future and much more @The Athletic @TheAthleticHOU– theathletic.com/3102171/2022/0… – 8:41 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Ridiculous dunk by a cutting Jalen Green. The guy does not need much room to takeoff.
Ridiculous dunk by a cutting Jalen Green. The guy does not need much room to takeoff.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 in HOU: Warriors trail Rockets 25-23
-3/11 on 3s, Steph/Klay 0/3
-Poole w/2 turnovers in final minute of qtr
After 1 in HOU: Warriors trail Rockets 25-23
-3/11 on 3s, Steph/Klay 0/3
-Poole w/2 turnovers in final minute of qtr
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
One down 🚀
Rockets: 25
Warriors: 23
One down 🚀
Rockets: 25
Warriors: 23
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
After falling behind 10-0 Rockets lead Warriors 25-23 after 12 minutes. 14 points for Wood, 5 assists for Porter, Green was aggressive – 8:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Good start for Jalen Green in game against his mentor, Steph Curry. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 8:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 25, Warriors 23 after 1. Rockets defense houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… was pretty solid, holding Warriors to 41.7 % shooting, 3 of 11 on 3s. Wood with 14. Rockets just 3 of 6 from the line but Warriors went 0 for 0. – 8:36 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Rockets, 25-23. Another tough start from Steph Curry, who has 2 points on 1-for-4 shooting (0-for-2 from 3). – 8:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood too tough in the paint 😤 pic.twitter.com/2fdH9LqPrg – 8:35 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I’m not saying it’s a tryout, but Christian Wood’s last two games against the Warriors have been impressive. He just scored 14 points on 5-8 shooting (3-5 3P) to go with 5 boards in the first quarter. – 8:35 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
After taking a quick 10-0 lead, the Warriors gave up a 19-6 run to dig a 3-point hole. Biggest think tonight for Golden State will be taking Houston seriously. – 8:30 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood is DOMINATING to start. #Rockets were down 10-0. He’s got 13 points now with Houston up 19-18. – 8:29 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets ran Cash as an ATO. Instead of someone coming off both screens with an Iverson Cut like the play usually starts with, Jalen Green slashed inside after one screen and dunked it down. Great wrinkle by Stephen Silas. pic.twitter.com/XiJAk4obsL – 8:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Through 4 1/2 minutes, the Rockets were 0 for 7. Have gone on a 13-2 run to the lead since. Wood 3 of 3 on 3s. Was 1 of 6 from deep on Friday. – 8:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
KT makin’ it look easy from the midrange
KT makin’ it look easy from the midrange
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets, once down 10-0, take a 15-14 lead after a Tate dunk on a nice feed from Porter. Christian Wood has hit 3 threes – 8:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder showing respect for Anfernee Simons by putting Dort on him. Wiggins has McCollum. – 8:24 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Joe Burrow helped lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance with a win over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, Warriors guard Damion Lee chimed in on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/30/ben… – 8:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
pick & roll perfection
pick & roll perfection
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Steve Kerr said the primary goal for the Warriors was to get off to a better start than in the previous meeting. This qualifies. Warriors up 10-0 through nearly four minutes. – 8:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Rook starts things off 💥
Rook starts things off 💥
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Buccaneers WR @MikeEvans13_ drained tonight’s #Rockets First Shot for charity, earning $5000 for the Clutch City Foundation. – 8:12 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
A quick notebook ahead of tip-off of Warriors-Rockets: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:12 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters vs. the Warriors! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/VSouvTtvtu – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
I’m not sure Josh Christopher can ever start. His pregame handshakes with the starters are just too good. – 8:09 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ready to rock.
Ready to rock.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Klay Thompson got a louder ovation than Stephen Curry during Warriors introductions – 8:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Unbelievably large Warriors fan turnout at Toyota Center. More than Lakers, Spurs records. – 8:01 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
This is the last time Steph and Klay have played together in the building since that epic 2019 Game 6. Sheesh. – 8:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
On Monday against the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors rookie Moses Moody will make his second career NBA start. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/31/war… – 7:58 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The following players got minutes the last time Klay Thompson faced the Rockets
James Harden
Chris Paul
Eric Gordon
P.J. Tucker
Clint Capela
Austin Rivers
Gerald Green
Iman Shumpert
Nene
The following players got minutes the last time Klay Thompson faced the Rockets
James Harden
Chris Paul
Eric Gordon
P.J. Tucker
Clint Capela
Austin Rivers
Gerald Green
Iman Shumpert
Nene
Golden State Warriors @warriors
ROLL CALL
ROLL CALL
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Celebrating #LunarNewYear tonight! pic.twitter.com/LJbfg3TfQy – 7:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry just flipped the ball into the basket while heading to the bench for this timeout. He hasn’t found his shot since coming back from ankle soreness. He’s 0-of-5 tonight after going 3-for-10 Saturday against Sacramento. – 7:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
It’s time to get to work.
It’s time to get to work.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault is starting
Josh Giddey
Tre Mann
Lu Dort
Aaron Wiggins
Mark Daigneault is starting
Josh Giddey
Tre Mann
Lu Dort
Aaron Wiggins
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Trail Blazers
– Giddey
– Mann
– Dort
– Wiggins
Thunder starters vs. Trail Blazers
– Giddey
– Mann
– Dort
– Wiggins
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters tonight: Green. Gordon, Porter Jr., Tate, Wood
#Rockets starters tonight: Green. Gordon, Porter Jr., Tate, Wood
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets back to their normal starters:
#Rockets back to their normal starters:
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters; Tate, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Rockets starters; Tate, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
shooting form doesn’t get prettier than that folks pic.twitter.com/hKwfXAXO5D – 7:24 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets are listing James Harden (right hand stain) as questionable for Tuesday at Phoenix.
The Nets are listing James Harden (right hand stain) as questionable for Tuesday at Phoenix.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
because dunking one ball is just too easy for @Jalen Green 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pPeFXF3iH7 – 7:01 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
As expected, Klay Thompson will rest the back end of the back to back tomorrow. – 6:43 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors rolling out a Looney-Wiggins-Thompson front court makes sense against the Rockets. Key question tonight among reserves: Can Jordan Poole keep playing well? – 6:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault said he’s gonna keep the starters vs Blazers a secret but told us to tweet our guesses.
Okay Mark, I’ll call my shot:
Giddey
Mann
Dort
Bazley
Favors
Mark Daigneault said he’s gonna keep the starters vs Blazers a secret but told us to tweet our guesses.
Okay Mark, I’ll call my shot:
Giddey
Mann
Dort
Bazley
Favors
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney are the Warriors starters today against the Houston Rockets. – 6:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle – 6:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Moses Moody, fresh out of the G League, starting for the Warriors, Steve
Moses Moody, fresh out of the G League, starting for the Warriors, Steve
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Feels like a good time for a trade deadline mailbag. Fire away #Rockets theathletic.com/3103745/2022/0… – 6:32 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Moses Moody will start tonight. “Wanted to get him on the floor for his shooting and defensive versatility,” Kerr sai. – 6:31 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
How significant has this Stephen Curry slump been?
His Rolling Player Rating has bottomed out at levels not seen from his since during the 2013-14 season. The 2013-14 season was Curry’s first All-Star campaign and he celebrated his 26th birthday during it. pic.twitter.com/eP6Ig3gzwz – 6:31 PM
His Rolling Player Rating has bottomed out at levels not seen from his since during the 2013-14 season. The 2013-14 season was Curry’s first All-Star campaign and he celebrated his 26th birthday during it. pic.twitter.com/eP6Ig3gzwz – 6:31 PM
With Otto Port Jr. out tonight, Moses Moody will start. This is a reward for his strong play in the G League. – 6:30 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Moses Moody, who played in the G League last night, will start for the Warriors tonight – 6:30 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Moses Moody will start tonight in place of Otto Porter Jr.
Moses Moody will start tonight in place of Otto Porter Jr.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starting small tonight in Houston
Steph Curry
Moses Moody
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Warriors starting small tonight in Houston
Steph Curry
Moses Moody
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets center Christian Wood went through a pregame walk-through and is over yesterday’s migraine headaches. – 6:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood went through walk-through today and will play tonight, per Silas. A migraine kept him out of practice yesterday – 6:21 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kevin Porter Jr. has cleared health and safety protocols and will play tonight. – 6:20 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood will also play after missing the last two days with migranes. – 6:20 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I always set out thinking, “This week’s Warriors mailbag is going to be pretty brief.” Then, I get a ton of great questions and write 1,300-plus words. This week was no exception: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 6:19 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Rockets coach Stephen Silas says Kevin Porter Jr. will be available tonight against Golden State after clearing health and safety protocols. But he’ll be on a bit of a minute-restriction, Silas says. – 6:19 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Silas says Kevin Porter Jr. has cleared health & safety protocols and will play tonight vs Warriors. @SportsTalk790 – 6:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr has cleared Health and Safety Protocols and will play tonight per Stephen Silas – 6:18 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Spurs have recalled Zach Collins to San Antonio, but he remains out for tomorrow’s game against Golden State (return to competition reconditioning), per team. – 6:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I get the Bengals comparison from a small-market-gets-superstar standpoint.
I get the Bengals comparison from a small-market-gets-superstar standpoint.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says Joel Embiid’s absence shifts the focus to their 3-point weapons — Harris, Maxey, Curry. Said Philly thrives in the paint and in transition, and they have weapons that can fire from 3 – 5:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
new week. same drip.
new week. same drip.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
No. 15 on @TheAthletic’s #NBA75
Steph Curry. Audaciousness enough to become legendary
No. 15 on @TheAthletic’s #NBA75
Steph Curry. Audaciousness enough to become legendary
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers added Seth Curry to the injury report for tonight. He’s probable with back stiffness. – 4:51 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Looking back at a historic December, as experienced through the lens 📸
Looking back at a historic December, as experienced through the lens 📸
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We’ll be celebrating Lunar New Year at Toyota Center tonight!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM
We’ll be celebrating Lunar New Year at Toyota Center tonight!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kind of a wild stat: The Suns’ league-best road record (19-4) is better than every NBA team’s HOME record except for the Warriors (24-4) – 3:59 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Had a fun conversation with @Kelly Iko about the Rockets at the deadline: cap logistics, fake trades, present vs. future and much more @The Athletic @TheAthleticHOU: theathletic.com/3102171/2022/0… – 3:19 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Joel Embiid finished January with 476 points in 450 minutes, good for 1.058 points per minute.
Over the last 25 seasons, the only players with a higher points per minute in a calendar month are (min. 300 minutes):
Stephen Curry (Feb. 2016)
Joel Embiid finished January with 476 points in 450 minutes, good for 1.058 points per minute.
Over the last 25 seasons, the only players with a higher points per minute in a calendar month are (min. 300 minutes):
Stephen Curry (Feb. 2016)
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Mad Ants have acquired 6-7 foward Jordan Bell, who began his career with the Warriors, from the Santa Cruz Warriors for a 2022 first-round pick in the G League draft (originally owned by Texas). – 2:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Officials for #Rockets #Warriors
Kevin Scott
Jacyn Goble
Andy Nagy
Officials for #Rockets #Warriors
Kevin Scott
Jacyn Goble
Andy Nagy
