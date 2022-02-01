Anfernee Simons not defending Slam Dunk Contest title

Jason Quick: Blazers’ guard Anfernee Simons will not defend his Slam Dunk title, telling @The Athletic “I just wanted to focus on the season” while adding that the title was “more of a checklist accomplishment.” Simons is coming off a January when he averaged 23.1 points and 6.7 assists.
Source: Twitter @jwquick
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers’ guard Anfernee Simons will not defend his Slam Dunk title, telling @The Athletic “I just wanted to focus on the season” while adding that the title was “more of a checklist accomplishment.” Simons is coming off a January when he averaged 23.1 points and 6.7 assists. – 6:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC started Lu Dort, Derrick Favors and three rookies and beat a Blazers team starting CJ McCollum, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons and Norman Powell by 17 points. pic.twitter.com/lwlgKhO6ld – 10:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder showing respect for Anfernee Simons by putting Dort on him. Wiggins has McCollum. – 8:24 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bulls 130, Blazers 116: FINAL. 29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 22 points, 4 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 21 points, 6 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 7 rebounds for @Robert Covington. 11 points, 4 rebounds for @bosnianbeast27. – 5:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bulls 104, Blazers 92: end of third quarter. 22 points, 4 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 20 points, 4 rebounds/assists for @CJ McCollum. 17 points, 6 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 11 apiece for @Jusuf Nurkic and @Robert Covington. – 5:12 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bulls 73, Blazers 65: halftime. 17 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Norman Powell. 16 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 14 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 4:30 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 35, Bulls 29: end of first quarter. 9 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 8 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 3 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Robert Covington. POR shooting 68 percent, CHI 55 percent. – 4:02 PM
