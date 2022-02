Ben Simmons still upset that Joel Embiid blamed him for last season's playoff loss

But according to sources with knowledge of the conversation, Paul told Simmons that while he understood Simmons wasn’t mentally ready to get on the court, because of the four years remaining on his contract, they simply had no leverage if he didn’t at least return to the team . Simmons said he understood. And when his older brother, Sean Tribe, agreed with Paul, the decision was made to fly back to Philadelphia. To Simmons, this was a grand gesture of good faith. To the Sixers, it was a surprise (no one let them know in advance Simmons was coming), and the least a player under contract could do. -via ESPN / February 1, 2022