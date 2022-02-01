Bradley Beal not a lock to stay with Wizards

Fred Katz: From people I’ve talked to, I’m not as confident now that (Bradley Beal) is definitely going to come back. I wouldn’t be sitting here betting my life on the fact that Bradley Beal is on the Wizards next season, either because a trade comes or a sign and trade comes or whatever else, even though I’m still making them the favorites
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Wizards say Bradley Beal has a scapholunate ligament injury in his left wrist. Beal will miss at least the next four games, be reevaluated in a week. – 6:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist.
He will miss the team’s next four games, beginning tonight in Milwaukee, and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week. – 6:52 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist. He will miss the team’s next four games. – 6:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal met with a specialist to examine his his injured left wrist in New York today and will be re-evaluated again in approximately a week, sources tell ESPN. Beal has been experiencing swelling and some pain in the wrist. – 6:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Wizards star Bradley Beal will be re-evaluated in one week with his left wrist injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Beyond games tonight and Wednesday, one-week evaluation places Beal out Saturday vs. Suns and Monday vs. Heat. – 6:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Experiencing swelling and discomfort his sprained left wrist, Bradley Beal was scheduled to visit a specialist today for an additional examination, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said the Wizards sent Bradley Beal to see a specialist for his wrist because of continued discomfort. He did not make the trip with the team: “Hopefully we’ll get some good news.” – 6:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said Bradley Beal was scheduled to see a specialist to evaluate his left wrist sprain. – 6:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Aaron Holiday will start at shooting guard in place of Bradley Beal (L wrist sprain), per Wes Unseld Jr. – 6:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Aaron Holiday will start in place of injured Bradley Beal tonight in Milwaukee, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:02 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Beal/Simmons trade scenario, broken down with KOC pic.twitter.com/L5zukDOuSV – 2:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wizards: Bradley Beal out at least two games with wrist injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/31/wiz… – 7:16 PM
I can’t find a team out there these days that believes Morey is bluffing about keeping Simmons past the deadline to A) first make what sounds to outsiders as a rather hopeless attempt to convince Simmons to rejoin the team for a playoff drive and B) more importantly retain Simmons to offer him as the centerpiece of offseason trade pitches for the likes of Portland’s Damian Lillard, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jaylen Brown and, of course, Brooklyn’s James Harden -via marcstein.substack.com / January 28, 2022
I haven’t heard anything regarding Beal as far as putting feelers out kind of testing the waters with him. I just think what I’ve heard is that, you know, basically everyone’s available in Washington if there’s something that can upgrade this roster -via Spotify / January 28, 2022
But will the recent downturn prompt Beal to question whether he wants to remain? “I have a lot of conversations with Tommy,” Beal said Tuesday night. “We’re very transparent with what we want to do and what my future looks like. And yeah, the (trade) deadline is coming up, and I’m very well aware of how we’re playing and how other teams are playing and what my interests are. Granted, I’m giving this organization an opportunity to prove that and show that, and obviously I’m a big factor in that, too, in producing and playing well and performing. But I want to win, and we all know that. It’s just a matter of us doing it. We’ve got the pieces, we have the assets, we’ve got the depth — everything that we bragged about at the beginning of the year. Now let’s put it together and make it work. Speculations are going to be what they are. I can’t control that. But I know what comes out of my mouth, and I know where my heart is, and everyone will know.” -via The Athletic / January 26, 2022