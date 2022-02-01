Bradley Beal to be re-evaluated in a week

Shams Charania: Wizards star Bradley Beal will be re-evaluated in one week with his left wrist injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Beyond games tonight and Wednesday, one-week evaluation places Beal out Saturday vs. Suns and Monday vs. Heat.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Wizards say Bradley Beal has a scapholunate ligament injury in his left wrist. Beal will miss at least the next four games, be reevaluated in a week. – 6:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist.
Wizards say Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal met with a specialist to examine his his injured left wrist in New York today and will be re-evaluated again in approximately a week, sources tell ESPN. Beal has been experiencing swelling and some pain in the wrist. – 6:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Wizards star Bradley Beal will be re-evaluated in one week with his left wrist injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Beyond games tonight and Wednesday, one-week evaluation places Beal out Saturday vs. Suns and Monday vs. Heat. – 6:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Experiencing swelling and discomfort his sprained left wrist, Bradley Beal was scheduled to visit a specialist today for an additional examination, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said the Wizards sent Bradley Beal to see a specialist for his wrist because of continued discomfort. He did not make the trip with the team: “Hopefully we’ll get some good news.” – 6:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Aaron Holiday will start at shooting guard in place of Bradley Beal (L wrist sprain), per Wes Unseld Jr. – 6:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Aaron Holiday will start in place of injured Bradley Beal tonight in Milwaukee, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:02 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Beal/Simmons trade scenario, broken down with KOC pic.twitter.com/L5zukDOuSV – 2:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wizards: Bradley Beal out at least two games with wrist injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/31/wiz… – 7:16 PM
Quinton Mayo: Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist. He will miss the team’s next four games. -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / February 1, 2022
Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. said Bradley Beal was scheduled to see a specialist to evaluate his left wrist sprain. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 1, 2022
Shams Charania: Wizards say Bradley Beal will miss the next two games due to a sprained left wrist and be evaluated further. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 31, 2022