Brandon Ingram returns for Pelicans

Marc Stein: The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) will play tonight at Detroit.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
The Jumbo lineup is back – 6:40 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
The Jumbo lineup is back – 6:40 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels going big again. Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:30 PM
Pels going big again. Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels going big again with the starting lineup:
Devonte Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:30 PM
Pels going big again with the starting lineup:
Devonte Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:30 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram is available tonight, per the Pelicans.
Just went thru his warmups and he was moving around really well. Knocked down a bunch of shots. He’s good to go. – 6:20 PM
Brandon Ingram is available tonight, per the Pelicans.
Just went thru his warmups and he was moving around really well. Knocked down a bunch of shots. He’s good to go. – 6:20 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is back tonight. He’s missed the past 5 games with a sprained right ankle. – 6:19 PM
Brandon Ingram is back tonight. He’s missed the past 5 games with a sprained right ankle. – 6:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) will play tonight at Detroit. – 6:18 PM
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) will play tonight at Detroit. – 6:18 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram is available for tonight’s game at Detroit – 6:18 PM
Brandon Ingram is available for tonight’s game at Detroit – 6:18 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram will warm up and “see how he feels” before making a decision on playing, Willie Green says. – 5:32 PM
Brandon Ingram will warm up and “see how he feels” before making a decision on playing, Willie Green says. – 5:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will go thru his pregame warmup before determining if he can play tonight – 5:32 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will go thru his pregame warmup before determining if he can play tonight – 5:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will warm up and see how he feels.
So we’ll get an update after that on if he’ll play tonight. – 5:32 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will warm up and see how he feels.
So we’ll get an update after that on if he’ll play tonight. – 5:32 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
We may not get Brandon Ingram playing tonight but we get Chewbacchus this weekend and you know what that is so awesome – 1:53 PM
We may not get Brandon Ingram playing tonight but we get Chewbacchus this weekend and you know what that is so awesome – 1:53 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart will miss tonight’s game in Detroit with a left knee contusion. Brandon Ingram still listed as questionable. – 12:36 PM
Josh Hart will miss tonight’s game in Detroit with a left knee contusion. Brandon Ingram still listed as questionable. – 12:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram is questionable for tonight’s game while Josh Hart will sit with a left knee contusion. pic.twitter.com/O5pS295S0x – 12:34 PM
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram is questionable for tonight’s game while Josh Hart will sit with a left knee contusion. pic.twitter.com/O5pS295S0x – 12:34 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram questionable, Josh Hart out for Tuesday’s game at Detroit. #Pelicans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/1I17dgJe6i pic.twitter.com/0xuE1bWkO8 – 12:33 PM
Brandon Ingram questionable, Josh Hart out for Tuesday’s game at Detroit. #Pelicans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/1I17dgJe6i pic.twitter.com/0xuE1bWkO8 – 12:33 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out tonight but “getting better and better” and they expect him back soon. Could mean BI suits up tomorrow against Detroit. JV and Hart will warm up and see how they feel. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / January 31, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart did not practice today. Devonte Graham was back. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / January 27, 2022
Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart did not practice today. Willie Green said “we’ll see” about them playing tomorrow. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / January 27, 2022