Brandon Ingram returns for Pelicans

Main Rumors

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels going big again with the starting lineup:
Devonte Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:30 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram is available tonight, per the Pelicans.
Just went thru his warmups and he was moving around really well. Knocked down a bunch of shots. He’s good to go. – 6:20 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is back tonight. He’s missed the past 5 games with a sprained right ankle. – 6:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram will play tonight, per the team. – 6:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) will play tonight at Detroit. – 6:18 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram is available for tonight’s game at Detroit – 6:18 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram will warm up and “see how he feels” before making a decision on playing, Willie Green says. – 5:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will go thru his pregame warmup before determining if he can play tonight – 5:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will warm up and see how he feels.
So we’ll get an update after that on if he’ll play tonight. – 5:32 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
We may not get Brandon Ingram playing tonight but we get Chewbacchus this weekend and you know what that is so awesome – 1:53 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart will miss tonight’s game in Detroit with a left knee contusion. Brandon Ingram still listed as questionable. – 12:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram is questionable for tonight’s game while Josh Hart will sit with a left knee contusion. pic.twitter.com/O5pS295S0x12:34 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram questionable, Josh Hart out for Tuesday’s game at Detroit. #Pelicans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/1I17dgJe6i pic.twitter.com/0xuE1bWkO812:33 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Brandon Ingram has to play.
Period. – 9:23 PM

