Celtics, Jaylen Brown heading for divorce?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Divorce for @Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown?
@Steve Bulpett writes for @HeavySan:
“Multiple sources have told Heavy that, absent the team getting its act together, Brown could be the one to acknowledge that the mix isn’t right and seek a move.”
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 4:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @cetics Jaylen Brown (418 points) and Jayson Tatum (405) each scored at least 400 points in January.
They are just the third duo in franchise history to achieve this feat:
✅ Cousy & Sharman (Jan. 1956)
✅ Bird & McHale (Jan. 1988)
✅ Brown & Tatum (Jan. 2022) pic.twitter.com/3tbeFkcpt3 – 9:21 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: As the stories of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum are written, the pillars take important steps forward as leaders bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/02/01/kar… – 1:15 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Al Horford says Jaylen Brown has been setting the tone a lot by emphasizing focus in the locker room a lot during team’s recent turnaround. – 10:20 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Pretty good first possession by the Celtics against Miami’s zone. Patient, worked it to the middle, found Jaylen Brown from there and he hit Robert Williams with the lob. The Heat will probably play a lot of zone. They do it anyway, and it’s been one way to slow down the Celtics. – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
Caleb Martin
Duncan Robinson
Max Struss
Gabe Vincent – 7:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A unique Heat starting lineup: Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Bam Adebayo.
So clearly a goal of leaving Tyler Herro in sixth-man role, where he has thrived.
Celtics opening with Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams. – 7:07 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Welp I’m definitely raising a basketball fan. My 6 y.o. son and I were discussing the importance of family and he turned to me with a sincere look on his face and said, “Daddy I wish Jaylen Brown was in our family.” – 1:31 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
What is the common link when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have big nights at the same time?
“The pace. Our pace.”
My story: theathletic.com/3100829/2022/0… theathletic.com/3100829/2022/0… – 1:04 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 107, Pelicans 97 – Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown carry C’s
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/01/29/bsj… – 11:08 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have scored 25 points or more in the same game four times since Christmas Day. They did just twice prior. – 10:14 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics (26-25) are back to being above .500 with the win over the Pelicans. No surprise, it was Jayson Tatum (38 points) and Jaylen Brown (31 points) leading the way. fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/tatum-brown-ma… – 9:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Celtics 107, Pelicans 97
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 69 points.
New Orleans is 2-11 in games without Brandon Ingram this season.
Jose Alvarado had 19 points and 4 steals. – 9:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tonight is the fourth time Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have gone for 30 or more points in the same game.
That tied Larry Bird and Kevin McHale in 1986-87 for the most games of 30 or more in the same outing. – 9:04 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
From @ESPNStatsInfo: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each have 30+ points tonight. It is the 4th time this season they have each scored 30 points in a game.
That matches Larry Bird and Kevin McHale in 1986-87 for the most such games in a season in Celtics history. – 9:03 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Second game this season both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have scored 30+. #justsayin – 9:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown just tried flush one on Willy Hernangomez. Got fouled, but it’s been a minute since Brown has gone up with the intent of dunking on a guy. – 8:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Boston was firmly in control of this game, and then a 36-point third quarter for New Orleans let the Pelicans get back into it. Still, New Orleans has no way to stop either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, who have gotren whatever they’ve wanted. – 8:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Pelicans win the challenge. It’ll be Pelicans ball on the sideline and a turnover for Jaylen Brown – 8:43 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans showed heart in trimming a 19-point deficit to 7 early in 2nd quarter, but Celtics closed out first half on a 24-12 run.
Halftime score: 52-34.
Jayson Tatum (21 points) and Jaylen Brown (17 points) have dominated. Jose Alvarado only Pelican in double figures with 10. – 8:04 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The 15 points is tied for the Pels 3rd-lowest scoring quarter of the season.
Reminder: In their three lowest-scoring 1Qs of the year (14, 16 and 16), the Pels came back to win.
They need to slow down Jaylen Brown (12) and Jayson Tatum (11) for that to happen tonight. – 7:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum already have 22 of Boston’s first 26 points (Brown still has a free throw coming after that and-one).
The Pels have 8 as a team. – 7:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Pelicans starters:
Willy Hernangomez
Herbert Jones
Garrett Temple
Josh Hart
Devonte’ Graham – 6:42 PM
More on this storyline
Celtic sources insist they’re not floating Brown’s name in trade talks, and word back from other clubs confirms that such is the case. “Put it this way, we know we’d have to give up A LOT to get a Jaylen Brown,” said an exec. -via Heavy.com / February 1, 2022
The Celtics are said to be listening to ALL offers in advance of the February 10 NBA trade deadline. (“They’re not in any position to be closing doors,” said one league exec.) But, barring an unrefusable offer, it’s far more likely the potential for fireworks would come closer to July 4th. -via Heavy.com / February 1, 2022
I can’t find a team out there these days that believes Morey is bluffing about keeping Simmons past the deadline to A) first make what sounds to outsiders as a rather hopeless attempt to convince Simmons to rejoin the team for a playoff drive and B) more importantly retain Simmons to offer him as the centerpiece of offseason trade pitches for the likes of Portland’s Damian Lillard, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jaylen Brown and, of course, Brooklyn’s James Harden -via marcstein.substack.com / January 28, 2022