Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Bernard King and more

Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Bernard King and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Bernard King and more

February 1, 2022- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Danny Green No. 39 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mike Bibby with 1,519 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Nick Van Exel

Kevin Love No. 48 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Antoine Walker with 1,387 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Brent Barry

Stephen Curry No. 50 in points now

Moved ahead of Bernard King with 19,656 points. He’s now 55 away from John Stockton

Buddy Hield No. 54 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond with 1,329 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Baron Davis

Al Horford No. 83 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Andrew Bogut with 1,092 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Al Jefferson

Andre Drummond No. 94 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Robin Lopez with 1,031 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Bill Walton

Derrick Favors No. 111 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Rasho Nesterovic with 935 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Bismack Biyombo

Louis Williams No. 141 in assists now

Moved ahead of Sam Lacey with 3,757 assists. He’s now 2 away from Andy Phillip

Tobias Harris No. 151 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Michael Adams with 951 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Harrison Barnes

Justin Holiday No. 159 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jose Manuel Calderon and George McCloud with 921 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Darrell Armstrong

Eric Bledsoe No. 176 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Terry Rozier with 854 three-pointers. He’s now tied with OJ Mayo and Donovan Mitchell

Jonas Valanciunas No. 182 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Gerald Wallace with 682 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Stromile Swift

Kevin Love No. 183 in points now

Moved ahead of Bob Love and Marques Johnson with 13,904 points. He’s now 6 away from Alvan Adams and Ron Harper

Ben McLemore No. 196 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Matt Bonner with 798 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Doug Christie and Rex Chapman

Marcus Smart No. 214 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Monta Ellis with 740 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Caron Butler and Jalen Rose

Derrick Favors No. 217 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Otto Moore with 5,576 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Chris Kaman

Jayson Tatum No. 218 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Victor Oladipo and Hubert Davis with 731 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Toni Kukoc

Fred VanVleet No. 226 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Austin Rivers and Charlie Villanueva with 720 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Davis Bertans

Nicolas Batum No. 236 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Lonnie Shelton with 560 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Brian Grant

Reggie Jackson No. 245 in assists now

Moved ahead of Beno Udrih with 2,859 assists. He’s now 1 away from Hersey Hawkins

Duncan Robinson No. 246 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Danny Ferry with 678 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Carlos Delfino


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Andre Drummond challenged Tobias Harris to get 30 points to get a win and he did so in a big way #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/31/and… via @SixersWire12:47 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry’s rotation pattern usually has him leaving in the middle of the fourth quarter for a rest. Steve Kerr skipped that sub tonight as Curry was erupting for 21 in the quarter.
Curry: “The right call for sure. I won that one tonight.” pic.twitter.com/8gjHNCS4of12:46 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA Steph, Ray & Reggie are 1-2-3 on the Three-Point List. They are the 3 Best Ever at moving without the ball. Young players, it’s not enough to work on your shot. Enormous amount of work before you get the ball. Watch how Curry does it. He’s the quickest ever in small spaces. – 12:42 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Steph Curry: “I was just joking about JK, Moody, Jalen…they were like 13, 14 when we won our first championship…Being side by side is kind of crazy…welcoming them and the new generation, that influence and all that but still not pass the torch too soon.” – 12:29 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Stephen Curry on the trash talk from Kevin Porter Jr.:
“Fun stuff like that happens in the game. I take it all as entertainment and sometimes you need a little boost. I never really play into it much. Obviously, I didn’t say anything back so just hoop and have fun with it.” – 11:53 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Stephen Curry on Kevin Porter Jr. approaching him postgame: “He asked a solid question about how I approached a certain part of the game. I wanted to give him what I knew.” – 11:40 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin There was a controversial non-call on Seth Curry at the end of the 4th which caused Doc Rivers to get a technical foul. He and the team react to what happened in the win at home. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/31/doc… via @SixersWire11:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Rockets fall to Warriors as Stephen Curry takes over with a fourth-quarter blast houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:28 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA A Rockets announcer accusing Stephen Curry of traveling on a stepback jumper.
OK irony, you win. pic.twitter.com/6aV0yLiS3X11:22 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Juan Toscano-Anderson on Kevin Porter Jr. chirping at Steph Curry tonight: “You’ve just got to know what you’re stepping into.” – 11:15 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA Christian Wood on Steph Curry: “Overall, I thought we were making it tough on him, but he’s a great player.” – 11:12 PM
Kevin Love @kevinlove Bounce Back 🐶 @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse instagram.com/p/CZa658XtMOD/…11:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS I didn’t know that. I didn’t notice that at all. But I highly encourage it.’ – Warriors coach Steve Kerr, urging opponents to smack-talk Stephen Curry. Kevin Porter Jr. did, and Curry dropped 40 – 11:01 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Steve Kerr on Kevin Porter Jr. trash talking Steph Curry, whose 21 fourth-quarter points were the most of his career: “I didn’t notice that at all, but I highly encourage it.” – 11:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr on Kevin Porter Jr. jawing at Steph Curry: “I didn’t notice it. But I highly encourage it.” – 10:59 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane “I’m tired of seeing you,” Stephen Silas said he told Steph Curry after the game. “I don’t want to see you anymore.” – 10:53 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA Stephen Silas on Steph Curry:
I told him after the game “I don’t want to see you anymore” – 10:51 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Last three games, Curry is 16-for-34 from three (47.1 percent) – 10:50 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Warriors 122, Rockets 108. Rockets 11th consecutive home loss. Curry’s 21 in the fourth quarter a career high. Wood with 24 but took just one shot in the fourth quarter. – 10:37 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler #Rockets lose 122-108 to the Warriors. Curry with 21 of his 40 points in the 4thQ. – 10:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry tonight:
40 PTS
9 AST
13-23 FG
7-14 3P
Slump over? pic.twitter.com/xY1Lu8bTfK10:35 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry finishes with 40 points in Houston. Scored 21 in the fourth quarter. Went 13/23 overall, 7/14 from 3. Closes out a cold January with his best scoring performance since December. – 10:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Stephen Curry with 40, 21 in the fourth, 1:23 to play – 10:32 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider Stephen Curry getting MVP chants at Toyota Center – 10:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane A loud MVP chant breaks out with Steph Curry at the FT line – 10:31 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin All of Twitter right now is the @killakow “I was told Steph Curry wasn’t a good shooter” tweet. – 10:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor #Cavs veteran Kevin Love calls this the ultimate share-the-wealth team. It can be anyone on any given night. Monday was Brandon Goodwin’s turn
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/c…10:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Curry 7 of 10 for 19 points. In the fourth quarter with three minutes left. Kinda saw that coming. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…10:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater That’s 19 Steph Curry points the first 8+ minutes of the fourth quarter. Steve Kerr didn’t pull him at his normal time. Up to 38 points in the game. – 10:23 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin Steph Curry with 38. He’s got 19 so far in the 4th quarter. He’s on one tonight. – 10:23 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis Horford: “We just have to be more focused than ever … I feel like right now in our locker room, Jaylen is the one that’s really setting the tone with that. He’s really keeping everybody focused telling us we need to be focused, we need to lock in.” – 10:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb Al Horford says Jaylen Brown has been setting the tone a lot by emphasizing focus in the locker room a lot during team’s recent turnaround. – 10:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Kevin Porter Jr. trash-talking Steph Curry more aggressively than anyone in a long time. Curry not saying anything back, but he’s ignited in the second half. Up to 33 points, 9 assists. Porter just hit a 3 over Curry to bring Houston back within four, five minutes left. – 10:20 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Kevin Porter Jr. talking that talk. Let’s see if Curry has an answer for that. – 10:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis Al Horford: “we’re not playing our best basketball yet , and we are moving in the right direction. so that’s encouraging.” – 10:20 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller STEPH CURRY IS ALIVE! – 10:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane Stephen Curry scored 2 points in the first quarter on 1-of-4 shooting, he has 31 points since – 10:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Curry with 14 in the fourth quarter with more than five minutes to go. – 10:18 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb Al Horford is encouraged by team’s progress: “Win or lose, we need to be playing a certain way. We need to feel that as a group.” – 10:18 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA CURRY IS ON ONE. – 10:18 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA Legit stunned that call on Curry got upheld. – 10:13 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing Al Horford said he is very encouraged by the Celtics’ progress. Said part of it is just getting healthy.
“Now we can kind of see what we do and who we are.” – 10:12 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb Al Horford on having starting five together for a few games: “Now we can see what we can and who we are.” – 10:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Silas challenges call, uses his last time out. Just a touch of contact by Martin on a Curry drive, but enough that it’ll likely stand. He was closing as Curry slowed. – 10:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb Al Horford on team’s progress: “It starts with our pace on offense. We are becoming more consistent with better ball movement.” – 10:11 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans How in the world does Stephen Curry get that foul call? – 10:11 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar OKC started Lu Dort, Derrick Favors and three rookies and beat a Blazers team starting CJ McCollum, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons and Norman Powell by 17 points. pic.twitter.com/lwlgKhO6ld10:11 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane Silas uses uses his challenge as Martin is called for a foul on Curry. He won’t win it – 10:11 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly #Sixers Tobias Harris on what the win over #Grizzlies says: ‘Don’t count us out’ pic.twitter.com/EXAepNgTem10:10 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies Ja says they were trying to make the Sixers shots as tough as possible. Says it’s obviously tough “if you have a Curry on your team”. Says they’ve got to be more physical and continue to talk.
Credits the Sixers for getting to their spots and making their shots – 10:10 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_ Tobias Harris says tonight’s win against the #Grizzlies without Joel Embiid says “Don’t count us out” #Sixers10:09 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) on the @Philadelphia 76ers’ potential, regardless of who’s available:
“Don’t count us out. That’s it.” – 10:09 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen Despite the tough end of regulation, Tobias Harris describes the @Philadelphia 76ers’ collective mentality headed into overtime:
“We have five minutes right now. Let’s figure this out, and get this win.” – 10:08 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly #Sixers forward Tobias Harris: ‘It was a great win for us to get. It was important for us to get this one.’ – 10:08 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly #Sixers forward Tobias Harris on the OT win over #Grizzlies without Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/giDt20Zsu410:07 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Tobias Harris confirms that Andre Drummond told him they need 30 from him with Joel Embiid out tonight. He was able to come through with 31. #Sixers10:06 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly #Sixers Andre Drummond told Tobias Harris at shootaround that he needed Harris to score 30 points tonight without Joel Embiid. He had 31. – 10:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Curry tied Rockets assistant coach Jeff Hornacek for 57th on the all-time assists list. Curry with nine tonight. Hornacek with none. – 10:01 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly #Sixers center Andre Drummond on not letting Ja Morant’s spectacular baskets get them down in OT win over #Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/14gDyfC7Hs10:00 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Meanwhile, you could make a pretty good starting five from second generation players in this game, Curry, Wiggins, Thompson, Payton II and Martin Jr. – 9:56 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly #Sixers center Andre Drummond on his assists: ‘I’m like Santa Claus – handing them out.’ – 9:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Warriors 87, Rockets 78 after 3, pending review of Christopher 3 at the buzzer. (It’ll be good.) Wiggins, Curry with 19 apiece. Porter with 14p, 9a. Wood with 22p, 10r. – 9:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA Andre Drummond, on his 4 first quarter assists: “I’m like Santa Claus. I hand ’em out.” – 9:54 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick Andre Drummond on his passing: “I’m like Santa Claus, man. I hand ‘em out.” – 9:54 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck Andre Drummond on his passing/assists: “I’m like Santa Claus, I just hand em out” – 9:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics win 122-92
Brown – 29 points
Tatum – 20/12/5
Smart – 16 points, 7 assists
Horford – 14 points
Rob – 6/7/2/1/2
Richardson – 11 points
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 52.4% shooting
Strus – 27 points, 9-of-17 three-pointers – 9:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse Andre Drummond tonight:
16 PTS
23 REB
5 AST
2 STL
3 BLK
It’s his 4th 20-rebound game this season, only Moses Malone and Charles Barkley had more in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/viQPpKEeXa9:48 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix Sixers just have a vibe to them this season. Embiid an MVP frontrunner. Maxey has been brilliant. Seth Curry is having a career year. It’s got to be killing Daryl Morey not to flip Simmons for whatever can push this group over. – 9:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Rockets turnovers on four of their past five possessions. Curry left very lonesome on a break, so he took a 3, not even waiting to watch it go in before turning around and heading the other way. – 9:41 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann For every bad Sixers loss this year, there has been a good win. Without Joel Embiid, against that team, that was up there.
64 combined points for Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. The Sixers are 31-19, one game behind the No. 1 seed. – 9:39 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA KPJ and Curry have been going back and forth all night. – 9:38 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix Huge win for Embiid-less Philly. How about Andre Drummond: Steps into the starting lineup and goes for 16 points, 23 rebounds, five assists, three blocks in 43 minutes. Monster game. – 9:38 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip Excellent win by Sixers.
Maxey & Drummond were outstanding. – 9:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Hauser coming on for Horford on the next whistle. – 9:34 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett Almost got save there with the Jaren Jackson Jr. block but the Sixers able to come up with it and Danny Green hits a three. – 9:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann Haha, two insane blocks by JJJ and Drummond back to back. – 9:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb Poor Al Horford still at 31 minutes and counting in a 27-point blowout right now. – 9:31 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen HUGE shot from Danny Green.
His 3 brings the @Philadelphia 76ers within 1. 119-118, 1:15 to play in OT. – 9:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Horford hit a couple of threes tonight and another jumper. He’s at 37% from behind the arc over the last two weeks before tonight. Maybe he’s finding the range. – 9:27 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly Did Drummond not even jump for the jump ball in OT? – 9:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell Drummond now with five fouls. Harris and Curry both have four. No Grizzlies are in foul trouble. – 9:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane Stephen Curry isn’t moving great, and he keeps reaching at his left knee – 9:25 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA Six Pacers in double figures tonight: Justin Holiday, Isaiah Jackson, Caris LeVert, Terry Taylor, Duane Washington, and Lance Stephenson.
Sure. – 9:24 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ Brandon Goodwin and Lamar Stevens save the #Cavs‘ 93-90 win. Goodwin 21p (8-11 FG), Stevens 11p 4r 2a 2bs. Kevin Love with 15p 11r 3a. Cavs bench totals 52 points. – 9:23 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix Sixers bench livid, but if anything that might have been a foul on … Seth Curry? He jumped back into Jaren Jackson. Didn’t look like anyone else touched him. – 9:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Tatum, Smart and Rob should not have to come back into this game. And getting Brown and Horford out for the night soon should be the goal. – 9:22 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck Doc Rivers just drew a tech for his reaction to the no-call on Seth Curry to end regulation – 9:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies OT in Philly. Tied 111-111 as Memphis gets away with a potential foul on Seth Curry’s GW attempt. – 9:21 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett Ja Morant misses the free throw. Seth Curry not able to hit it on the other end and we are now headed to OVERTIME. – 9:21 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Doc Rivers is irate over no foul call there on the Seth Curry shot. He’s still yelling at the official. Game is going to overtime tied at 111. #Sixers9:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics lead 94-70 after three
Tatum – 20/12/5
Brown – 25 points
Smart – 16 points, 7 assists
Horford – 10 points
Rob – 6/7/2/1/2
Celtics – 55.6% shooting
Celtics – 7 turnovers
Strus – 18 points
Martin – 14 points
Herro – 12 points
Heat – 42.2% shooting
Heat – 12 turnovers – 9:19 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck That looked like good defense from Drummond to me on the replay, we’ll see what the officials think. Good time to challenge. – 9:18 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett All of Seth Curry’s 9pts have been in the 4th qtr.
Sixers up 110-109 with 33 seconds left. – 9:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann Some super high difficulty bank shots down the stretch of this game from Harris, Thybulle and Curry. This game rules. – 9:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Seth Curry started this game 0/9. He’s since knocked down some huge hoops. That’s a big shot. Philly up 110-109 now with 33.3 ticks left. #Sixers9:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell Hell of a fourth quarter for Curry after the poor shooting start. All nine of his points are in this period, including that go-ahead bucket with 33.3 seconds to play. – 9:13 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly Lot of guys who make an embarrassing turnover seem to play their hardest defense to try to make it back. Not Drummond. – 9:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell Drummond has 16 points, 19 rebounds and 5 assists in place of Embiid tonight, but that fumbled pass on what would have been a wide-open finish at the rim is costly. Sixers now have 20 turnovers for 29 points and trail 109-108 with 46.2 seconds to play. – 9:12 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Ja Morant with a clutch free throw after the Andre Drummond turnover. Grizzlies lead 109-108 with 46.2 left. #Sixers9:11 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA Dagger 3 from Justin Holiday. Great pass from LeVert. Pacers up 10 late, excellent closing stretch from the team. – 9:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Warriors 61, Rockets 52 at half. Warriors with 38 in the second quarter when Wiggins scored 12 of his 17. Wood with 17. Curry outscores Green, but just 10-8. KPJ with eight assists, matching his career high for a half. – 9:09 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly Doc Rivers isn’t too pleased with Andre Drummond (14 points, 19 rebounds, 5 assists). Talked to him coming off court during timeout. #Sixers9:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell Danny Green is up to 18 minutes, an increase on the 16 he played Saturday in his second game back from hip pain. Assume we’ll see Thybulle back at some point to guard Ja down the stretch. – 8:56 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid Duane Washington Jr. AGAIN for 3. But then he fouls Eric Bledsoe and gives up an and-1. #Pacers8:52 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Seth Curry finally gets a bucket to fall after a miserable start. Maybe that gets him going a bit. – 8:52 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane Curry hits a 3, Green airballs a 3, Toscano-Anderson is fouled on a fastbreak layup. Warriors lead is back to 7 – 8:51 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA Watching Sengun have to defend Curry in space is the definition of trial by fire. – 8:49 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Despite the Ja Morant onslaught, Philly still holds an 84-80 lead after 3 quarters. Tyrese Maxey has 24 and 6 assists, Tobias Harris has 23, and Andre Drummond has 12, 14, and 5. #Sixers8:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps Boston closed the first half with its starters on the court, which is a rarity: out of 194 minutes that group – Smart, Tatum, Brown, Horford and Rob Williams – have played together this season, all but 13 have been in the first and third quarters.
Celtics lead 54-45 at half. – 8:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Good start for Jalen Green in game against his mentor, Steph Curry. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…8:37 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Every time Ja Morant gets into the paint, he’s throwing up a bunch of pump fakes which then gets Andre Drummond and Matisse Thybulle off their feet. That then allows him to draw fouls and work his way into easy layups. He’s played a smart, controlled game for the Grizzlies. – 8:36 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Rockets, 25-23. Another tough start from Steph Curry, who has 2 points on 1-for-4 shooting (0-for-2 from 3). – 8:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies Defensive focus hasn’t been there in the third quarter after helping the Grizzlies get back into things in the second.
Andre Drummond should not get a wide open look at the rim with .8 seconds on the shot clock – 8:34 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA Every time I think to myself “Hey, Andre Drummond’s having a pretty good game filling in for Joel Embiid” he winds up getting switched on to Ja and ooh boy is that unfair. – 8:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA Buddy Hield with his third triple. Kings down 49-35. – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Smart drew a foul on Adebayo, so that was good. But Schroder missed Horford having Strus pinned under the rim in transition. – 8:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies Sixers led by Tobias Harris (18 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks) and Tyrese Maxey (16 points, 2 blocks) leading the charge for the Sixers. Grizz with 3 guys in double figures. Bane (15), JJJ (13) and Ja (12). – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics lead 27-14 after one
Smart – 6 points, 4 assists
Horford – 6 points
Tatum – 5 points
Celtics – 55% shooting
Celtics – 2 turnovers
Martin – 5 points
Strus – 3 points
Heat – 28.6% shooting
Heat – 4 turnovers – 8:07 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane Klay Thompson got a louder ovation than Stephen Curry during Warriors introductions – 8:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell Halftime: Sixers 63, Grizzlies 58. An entertaining half even without Embiid. Both teams shooting right around 50 percent from the floor, though Philly is 8-of-19 from 3 and Memphis is 2-of-10. Harris with a steady 18 points and 4 assists. Maxey with 16. Drummond with 6-12-5 (!). – 8:07 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen A VERY entertaining half, as the @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Grizzlies, 63-58, at half.
Harris: game-high 18 PTS / 4 AST
Maxey: 16 PTS / 2 AST / 2 BLK
Drummond: 6 PTS / 12 REB / 5 AST
Joe: 10 PTS
Thybulle: 3 PTS / 2 REB / 1 STL / 1 BLK, and some very good possessions vs. Morant (12 pts) – 8:06 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid Halftime: #Pacers 60, Clippers 55
Caris LeVert has 14, Isaiah Jackson has 10 and 4, Justin Holiday has 10 and Terry Taylor, Lance Stephenson and Jeremy Lamb each have 6. I’d call that #balance.
Amir Coffey leads LA with 11 points. – 8:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Bam and Dedmon
Odd that they didn’t match it with Horford-Williams pairing – 8:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Indiana leads Clippers 60-55 at halftime.
In the possession battle, Indiana has the advantage both on the glass (27-24) and turnovers (14:4 assist-turnover ratio for Pacers, 12:5 for Clippers).
Justin Holiday: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 2 3s. – 8:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA Buddy Hield with a 3-ball after a couple of misses. Kings need his scoring tonight in New York. – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA That 6+ minute stretch was maybe the most actively involved Boston has had Horford all season. The shots and a couple of free throws, plus several passes. Good to see them getting him going. – 7:55 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell Seth Curry just flipped the ball into the basket while heading to the bench for this timeout. He hasn’t found his shot since coming back from ankle soreness. He’s 0-of-5 tonight after going 3-for-10 Saturday against Sacramento. – 7:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles Mark Daigneault is starting
Josh Giddey
Tre Mann
Lu Dort
Aaron Wiggins
Derrick Favors – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
Caleb Martin
Duncan Robinson
Max Struss
Gabe Vincent – 7:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell Sixers 39, Grizzlies 30 at the end of the first. Both teams shooting nearly 60 percentm but the Sixers are 6-of-11 from 3 and Memphis just 1-of-2. Philly also has a 12-7 rebounding edge. Maxey with 11 points and 2 assists. Drummond with 6-6-4. – 7:39 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen Filling in for Joel Embiid in the starting lineup, @Andre Drummond held it down in Q1.
6 PTS / 6 REB (2 OREB) / 4 AST / 3-4 fg
in 10 minutes. 👀 – 7:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid Duane Washington Jr. with an alley-oop pass to Justin Holiday for a dunk. #Pacers leading 38-32. – 7:39 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA One of stronger non-Embiid quarters of the season, as Maxey (11 on 5-7), Harris (7 on 2-3), Drummond (6/6/4) and Thybulle (held Ja to 3-7 shooting) really started off strong. Sixers up 39-30 at the end of 1. – 7:38 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA Duane Washington lobs to Justin Holiday for the sweet alley-oop and it’s time for DEALLLL OR NO DEALLLLLLL – 7:38 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler #Rockets starters tonight: Green. Gordon, Porter Jr., Tate, Wood
Warriors starters: Curry, Moody, Thompson, Wiggins, Looney – 7:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Rockets starters; Tate, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Warriors starters: Moody, Wiggins, Looney, Thompson, Curry. – 7:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly Andre Drummond (6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) with quite a first quarter. The Joel Embiid-less #Sixers lead #Grizzlies 32-23 with 1:46 left in the opening period. – 7:31 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Andre Drummond getting off to a 6, 6, and 4 start to this 1st quarter is certainly not what I expected. He and Tyrese Maxey have formed a nice PnR tandem too. Philly up 32-23. #Sixers7:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck Great start to this game for the Maxey/Thybulle/Drummond trio. Little more juice to this game early than I expected! – 7:29 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC Brandon Clarke has taken over the backup 5 role since most of the forwards are back. Battling with Andre Drummond is probably his biggest test yet. Drummond is known as one of the game’s best rebounders. – 7:28 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies Memphis’ rotations have got to be better defending Drummond. He’s gotten 3 easy looks at the rim here in the first – 7:27 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA Tobias Harris with a confident c&s 3 followed by Tyrese Maxey sprinting out in transition and the Sixers are up 16-10 on the Grizzlies early. Harris has 7 to lead the way for the Sixers, who are shooting 5-7 from the field so far. – 7:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies Tobias Harris’ hot streak continues. He’s already up to 7 points for the Sixers as they take a 16-10 lead forcing Jenkins to take a timeout. – 7:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Excellent start for Philly. Tobias Harris has 7 points stepping up without Joel Embiid to lean on for offense and Matisse Thybulle had a big block on Ja Morant while also knocking down a triple. A Tyrese Maxey layup gives the team a 16-10 lead and a Memphis timeout. #Sixers7:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell Drummond, starting in place of Embiid, with a couple finishes inside early. – 7:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat A unique Heat starting lineup: Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Bam Adebayo.
So clearly a goal of leaving Tyler Herro in sixth-man role, where he has thrived.
Celtics opening with Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams. – 7:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – Jan. 31, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Miami: Lowry, Butler, Tucker, Markieff Morris, Yurtseven, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/TgYdwSa09d7:03 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto Derrick Favors is available tonight, so I’m guessing he gets the start with JRE limited and Roby out. – 6:45 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney are the Warriors starters today against the Houston Rockets. – 6:34 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Andre Drummond starts in place of Joel Embiid. Everybody else is the same. #Sixers6:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers #Sixers starters: Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle – 6:32 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math How significant has this Stephen Curry slump been?
His Rolling Player Rating has bottomed out at levels not seen from his since during the 2013-14 season. The 2013-14 season was Curry’s first All-Star campaign and he celebrated his 26th birthday during it. pic.twitter.com/eP6Ig3gzwz6:31 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors starting small tonight in Houston
Steph Curry
Moses Moody
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 6:30 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies Taylor Jenkins says Joel Embiid’s absence shifts the focus to their 3-point weapons — Harris, Maxey, Curry. Said Philly thrives in the paint and in transition, and they have weapons that can fire from 3 – 5:36 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe No. 15 on @TheAthletic’s #NBA75
Steph Curry. Audaciousness enough to become legendary
https://t.co/fI2k17RQEE pic.twitter.com/Gm8xiiPfUT5:13 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_ The #Sixers added Seth Curry to the injury report for tonight. He’s probable with back stiffness. – 4:51 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams Joel Embiid finished January with 476 points in 450 minutes, good for 1.058 points per minute.
Over the last 25 seasons, the only players with a higher points per minute in a calendar month are (min. 300 minutes):
Stephen Curry (Feb. 2016)
James Harden (Jan. & Nov. 2019) – 3:16 PM
Buddy Hield @buddyhield Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 3:02 PM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home