Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Bernard King and more

By HoopsHype |
February 1, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Danny Green No. 39 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mike Bibby with 1,519 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Nick Van Exel
Kevin Love No. 48 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Antoine Walker with 1,387 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Brent Barry
Stephen Curry No. 50 in points now
Moved ahead of Bernard King with 19,656 points. He’s now 55 away from John Stockton
Buddy Hield No. 54 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond with 1,329 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Baron Davis
Al Horford No. 83 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Andrew Bogut with 1,092 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Al Jefferson
Andre Drummond No. 94 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Robin Lopez with 1,031 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Bill Walton
Derrick Favors No. 111 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Rasho Nesterovic with 935 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Bismack Biyombo
Louis Williams No. 141 in assists now
Moved ahead of Sam Lacey with 3,757 assists. He’s now 2 away from Andy Phillip
Tobias Harris No. 151 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Michael Adams with 951 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Harrison Barnes
Justin Holiday No. 159 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jose Manuel Calderon and George McCloud with 921 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Darrell Armstrong
Eric Bledsoe No. 176 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Terry Rozier with 854 three-pointers. He’s now tied with OJ Mayo and Donovan Mitchell
Jonas Valanciunas No. 182 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Gerald Wallace with 682 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Stromile Swift
Kevin Love No. 183 in points now
Moved ahead of Bob Love and Marques Johnson with 13,904 points. He’s now 6 away from Alvan Adams and Ron Harper
Ben McLemore No. 196 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Matt Bonner with 798 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Doug Christie and Rex Chapman
Marcus Smart No. 214 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Monta Ellis with 740 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Caron Butler and Jalen Rose
Derrick Favors No. 217 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Otto Moore with 5,576 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Chris Kaman
Jayson Tatum No. 218 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Victor Oladipo and Hubert Davis with 731 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Toni Kukoc
Fred VanVleet No. 226 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Austin Rivers and Charlie Villanueva with 720 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Davis Bertans
Nicolas Batum No. 236 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Lonnie Shelton with 560 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Brian Grant
Reggie Jackson No. 245 in assists now
Moved ahead of Beno Udrih with 2,859 assists. He’s now 1 away from Hersey Hawkins
Duncan Robinson No. 246 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Danny Ferry with 678 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Carlos Delfino
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Steph Curry’s rotation pattern usually has him leaving in the middle of the fourth quarter for a rest. Steve Kerr skipped that sub tonight as Curry was erupting for 21 in the quarter.
Curry: “The right call for sure. I won that one tonight.” pic.twitter.com/8gjHNCS4of
– 12:46 AM
Chris Palmer
@ChrisPalmerNBA
Steph, Ray & Reggie are 1-2-3 on the Three-Point List. They are the 3 Best Ever at moving without the ball. Young players, it’s not enough to work on your shot. Enormous amount of work before you get the ball. Watch how Curry does it. He’s the quickest ever in small spaces. – 12:42 AM
Mark Haynes
@markhaynesnba
Steph Curry: “I was just joking about JK, Moody, Jalen…they were like 13, 14 when we won our first championship…Being side by side is kind of crazy…welcoming them and the new generation, that influence and all that but still not pass the torch too soon.” – 12:29 AM
Mark Haynes
@markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on the trash talk from Kevin Porter Jr.:
“Fun stuff like that happens in the game. I take it all as entertainment and sometimes you need a little boost. I never really play into it much. Obviously, I didn’t say anything back so just hoop and have fun with it.” – 11:53 PM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
Stephen Curry on Kevin Porter Jr. approaching him postgame: “He asked a solid question about how I approached a certain part of the game. I wanted to give him what I knew.” – 11:40 PM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
I didn’t know that. I didn’t notice that at all. But I highly encourage it.’ – Warriors coach Steve Kerr, urging opponents to smack-talk Stephen Curry. Kevin Porter Jr. did, and Curry dropped 40 – 11:01 PM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Kevin Porter Jr. trash talking Steph Curry, whose 21 fourth-quarter points were the most of his career: “I didn’t notice that at all, but I highly encourage it.” – 11:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
Warriors 122, Rockets 108. Rockets 11th consecutive home loss. Curry’s 21 in the fourth quarter a career high. Wood with 24 but took just one shot in the fourth quarter. – 10:37 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Steph Curry finishes with 40 points in Houston. Scored 21 in the fourth quarter. Went 13/23 overall, 7/14 from 3. Closes out a cold January with his best scoring performance since December. – 10:34 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
That’s 19 Steph Curry points the first 8+ minutes of the fourth quarter. Steve Kerr didn’t pull him at his normal time. Up to 38 points in the game. – 10:23 PM
John Karalis
@John_Karalis
Horford: “We just have to be more focused than ever … I feel like right now in our locker room, Jaylen is the one that’s really setting the tone with that. He’s really keeping everybody focused telling us we need to be focused, we need to lock in.” – 10:21 PM
Brian Robb
@BrianTRobb
Al Horford says Jaylen Brown has been setting the tone a lot by emphasizing focus in the locker room a lot during team’s recent turnaround. – 10:20 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Kevin Porter Jr. trash-talking Steph Curry more aggressively than anyone in a long time. Curry not saying anything back, but he’s ignited in the second half. Up to 33 points, 9 assists. Porter just hit a 3 over Curry to bring Houston back within four, five minutes left. – 10:20 PM
John Karalis
@John_Karalis
Al Horford: “we’re not playing our best basketball yet , and we are moving in the right direction. so that’s encouraging.” – 10:20 PM
Brian Robb
@BrianTRobb
Al Horford is encouraged by team’s progress: “Win or lose, we need to be playing a certain way. We need to feel that as a group.” – 10:18 PM
Jay King
@ByJayKing
Al Horford said he is very encouraged by the Celtics’ progress. Said part of it is just getting healthy.
“Now we can kind of see what we do and who we are.” – 10:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
Silas challenges call, uses his last time out. Just a touch of contact by Martin on a Curry drive, but enough that it’ll likely stand. He was closing as Curry slowed. – 10:11 PM
Brian Robb
@BrianTRobb
Al Horford on team’s progress: “It starts with our pace on offense. We are becoming more consistent with better ball movement.” – 10:11 PM
Joe Mullinax
@sbnGrizzlies
Ja says they were trying to make the Sixers shots as tough as possible. Says it’s obviously tough “if you have a Curry on your team”. Says they’ve got to be more physical and continue to talk.
Credits the Sixers for getting to their spots and making their shots – 10:10 PM
Ky Carlin
@Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris confirms that Andre Drummond told him they need 30 from him with Joel Embiid out tonight. He was able to come through with 31. #Sixers
– 10:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
Meanwhile, you could make a pretty good starting five from second generation players in this game, Curry, Wiggins, Thompson, Payton II and Martin Jr. – 9:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
Warriors 87, Rockets 78 after 3, pending review of Christopher 3 at the buzzer. (It’ll be good.) Wiggins, Curry with 19 apiece. Porter with 14p, 9a. Wood with 22p, 10r. – 9:54 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 122-92
Brown – 29 points
Tatum – 20/12/5
Smart – 16 points, 7 assists
Horford – 14 points
Rob – 6/7/2/1/2
Richardson – 11 points
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 52.4% shooting
Strus – 27 points, 9-of-17 three-pointers – 9:48 PM
Chris Mannix
@SIChrisMannix
Sixers just have a vibe to them this season. Embiid an MVP frontrunner. Maxey has been brilliant. Seth Curry is having a career year. It’s got to be killing Daryl Morey not to flip Simmons for whatever can push this group over. – 9:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets turnovers on four of their past five possessions. Curry left very lonesome on a break, so he took a 3, not even waiting to watch it go in before turning around and heading the other way. – 9:41 PM
Rich Hoffman
@rich_hofmann
For every bad Sixers loss this year, there has been a good win. Without Joel Embiid, against that team, that was up there.
64 combined points for Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. The Sixers are 31-19, one game behind the No. 1 seed. – 9:39 PM
Chris Mannix
@SIChrisMannix
Huge win for Embiid-less Philly. How about Andre Drummond: Steps into the starting lineup and goes for 16 points, 23 rebounds, five assists, three blocks in 43 minutes. Monster game. – 9:38 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Horford hit a couple of threes tonight and another jumper. He’s at 37% from behind the arc over the last two weeks before tonight. Maybe he’s finding the range. – 9:27 PM
Tony East
@TEastNBA
Six Pacers in double figures tonight: Justin Holiday, Isaiah Jackson, Caris LeVert, Terry Taylor, Duane Washington, and Lance Stephenson.
Sure. – 9:24 PM
Marla Ridenour
@MRidenourABJ
Brandon Goodwin and Lamar Stevens save the #Cavs
‘ 93-90 win. Goodwin 21p (8-11 FG), Stevens 11p 4r 2a 2bs. Kevin Love with 15p 11r 3a. Cavs bench totals 52 points. – 9:23 PM
Chris Mannix
@SIChrisMannix
Sixers bench livid, but if anything that might have been a foul on … Seth Curry? He jumped back into Jaren Jackson. Didn’t look like anyone else touched him. – 9:23 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Tatum, Smart and Rob should not have to come back into this game. And getting Brown and Horford out for the night soon should be the goal. – 9:22 PM
Ky Carlin
@Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers is irate over no foul call there on the Seth Curry shot. He’s still yelling at the official. Game is going to overtime tied at 111. #Sixers
– 9:20 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 94-70 after three
Tatum – 20/12/5
Brown – 25 points
Smart – 16 points, 7 assists
Horford – 10 points
Rob – 6/7/2/1/2
Celtics – 55.6% shooting
Celtics – 7 turnovers
Strus – 18 points
Martin – 14 points
Herro – 12 points
Heat – 42.2% shooting
Heat – 12 turnovers – 9:19 PM
Kyle Neubeck
@KyleNeubeck
That looked like good defense from Drummond to me on the replay, we’ll see what the officials think. Good time to challenge. – 9:18 PM
Ky Carlin
@Ky_Carlin
Seth Curry started this game 0/9. He’s since knocked down some huge hoops. That’s a big shot. Philly up 110-109 now with 33.3 ticks left. #Sixers
– 9:14 PM
Gina Mizell
@ginamizell
Hell of a fourth quarter for Curry after the poor shooting start. All nine of his points are in this period, including that go-ahead bucket with 33.3 seconds to play. – 9:13 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
Lot of guys who make an embarrassing turnover seem to play their hardest defense to try to make it back. Not Drummond. – 9:13 PM
Gina Mizell
@ginamizell
Drummond has 16 points, 19 rebounds and 5 assists in place of Embiid tonight, but that fumbled pass on what would have been a wide-open finish at the rim is costly. Sixers now have 20 turnovers for 29 points and trail 109-108 with 46.2 seconds to play. – 9:12 PM
Tony East
@TEastNBA
Dagger 3 from Justin Holiday. Great pass from LeVert. Pacers up 10 late, excellent closing stretch from the team. – 9:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
Warriors 61, Rockets 52 at half. Warriors with 38 in the second quarter when Wiggins scored 12 of his 17. Wood with 17. Curry outscores Green, but just 10-8. KPJ with eight assists, matching his career high for a half. – 9:09 PM
Gina Mizell
@ginamizell
Danny Green is up to 18 minutes, an increase on the 16 he played Saturday in his second game back from hip pain. Assume we’ll see Thybulle back at some point to guard Ja down the stretch. – 8:56 PM
Ky Carlin
@Ky_Carlin
Seth Curry finally gets a bucket to fall after a miserable start. Maybe that gets him going a bit. – 8:52 PM
Ky Carlin
@Ky_Carlin
Despite the Ja Morant onslaught, Philly still holds an 84-80 lead after 3 quarters. Tyrese Maxey has 24 and 6 assists, Tobias Harris has 23, and Andre Drummond has 12, 14, and 5. #Sixers
– 8:45 PM
Tim Bontemps
@TimBontemps
Boston closed the first half with its starters on the court, which is a rarity: out of 194 minutes that group – Smart, Tatum, Brown, Horford and Rob Williams – have played together this season, all but 13 have been in the first and third quarters.
Celtics lead 54-45 at half. – 8:38 PM
Ky Carlin
@Ky_Carlin
Every time Ja Morant gets into the paint, he’s throwing up a bunch of pump fakes which then gets Andre Drummond and Matisse Thybulle off their feet. That then allows him to draw fouls and work his way into easy layups. He’s played a smart, controlled game for the Grizzlies. – 8:36 PM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Rockets, 25-23. Another tough start from Steph Curry, who has 2 points on 1-for-4 shooting (0-for-2 from 3). – 8:36 PM
Joe Mullinax
@sbnGrizzlies
Defensive focus hasn’t been there in the third quarter after helping the Grizzlies get back into things in the second.
Andre Drummond should not get a wide open look at the rim with .8 seconds on the shot clock – 8:34 PM
Derek Bodner
@DerekBodnerNBA
Every time I think to myself “Hey, Andre Drummond’s having a pretty good game filling in for Joel Embiid” he winds up getting switched on to Ja and ooh boy is that unfair. – 8:31 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Smart drew a foul on Adebayo, so that was good. But Schroder missed Horford having Strus pinned under the rim in transition. – 8:20 PM
Joe Mullinax
@sbnGrizzlies
Sixers led by Tobias Harris (18 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks) and Tyrese Maxey (16 points, 2 blocks) leading the charge for the Sixers. Grizz with 3 guys in double figures. Bane (15), JJJ (13) and Ja (12). – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 27-14 after one
Smart – 6 points, 4 assists
Horford – 6 points
Tatum – 5 points
Celtics – 55% shooting
Celtics – 2 turnovers
Martin – 5 points
Strus – 3 points
Heat – 28.6% shooting
Heat – 4 turnovers – 8:07 PM
Gina Mizell
@ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 63, Grizzlies 58. An entertaining half even without Embiid. Both teams shooting right around 50 percent from the floor, though Philly is 8-of-19 from 3 and Memphis is 2-of-10. Harris with a steady 18 points and 4 assists. Maxey with 16. Drummond with 6-12-5 (!). – 8:07 PM
Lauren Rosen
@LaurenMRosen
A VERY entertaining half, as the @Philadelphia 76ers
lead the Grizzlies, 63-58, at half.
Harris: game-high 18 PTS / 4 AST
Maxey: 16 PTS / 2 AST / 2 BLK
Drummond: 6 PTS / 12 REB / 5 AST
Joe: 10 PTS
Thybulle: 3 PTS / 2 REB / 1 STL / 1 BLK, and some very good possessions vs. Morant (12 pts) – 8:06 PM
James Boyd
@RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Pacers
60, Clippers 55
Caris LeVert has 14, Isaiah Jackson has 10 and 4, Justin Holiday has 10 and Terry Taylor, Lance Stephenson and Jeremy Lamb each have 6. I’d call that #balance
.
Amir Coffey leads LA with 11 points. – 8:04 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Indiana leads Clippers 60-55 at halftime.
In the possession battle, Indiana has the advantage both on the glass (27-24) and turnovers (14:4 assist-turnover ratio for Pacers, 12:5 for Clippers).
Justin Holiday: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 2 3s. – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
That 6+ minute stretch was maybe the most actively involved Boston has had Horford all season. The shots and a couple of free throws, plus several passes. Good to see them getting him going. – 7:55 PM
Gina Mizell
@ginamizell
Seth Curry just flipped the ball into the basket while heading to the bench for this timeout. He hasn’t found his shot since coming back from ankle soreness. He’s 0-of-5 tonight after going 3-for-10 Saturday against Sacramento. – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
Caleb Martin
Duncan Robinson
Max Struss
Gabe Vincent – 7:40 PM
Gina Mizell
@ginamizell
Sixers 39, Grizzlies 30 at the end of the first. Both teams shooting nearly 60 percentm but the Sixers are 6-of-11 from 3 and Memphis just 1-of-2. Philly also has a 12-7 rebounding edge. Maxey with 11 points and 2 assists. Drummond with 6-6-4. – 7:39 PM
Derek Bodner
@DerekBodnerNBA
One of stronger non-Embiid quarters of the season, as Maxey (11 on 5-7), Harris (7 on 2-3), Drummond (6/6/4) and Thybulle (held Ja to 3-7 shooting) really started off strong. Sixers up 39-30 at the end of 1. – 7:38 PM
Tony East
@TEastNBA
Duane Washington lobs to Justin Holiday for the sweet alley-oop and it’s time for DEALLLL OR NO DEALLLLLLL – 7:38 PM
Ky Carlin
@Ky_Carlin
Andre Drummond getting off to a 6, 6, and 4 start to this 1st quarter is certainly not what I expected. He and Tyrese Maxey have formed a nice PnR tandem too. Philly up 32-23. #Sixers
– 7:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck
@KyleNeubeck
Great start to this game for the Maxey/Thybulle/Drummond trio. Little more juice to this game early than I expected! – 7:29 PM
Damichael Cole
@DamichaelC
Brandon Clarke has taken over the backup 5 role since most of the forwards are back. Battling with Andre Drummond is probably his biggest test yet. Drummond is known as one of the game’s best rebounders. – 7:28 PM
Derek Bodner
@DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris with a confident c&s 3 followed by Tyrese Maxey sprinting out in transition and the Sixers are up 16-10 on the Grizzlies early. Harris has 7 to lead the way for the Sixers, who are shooting 5-7 from the field so far. – 7:18 PM
Joe Mullinax
@sbnGrizzlies
Tobias Harris’ hot streak continues. He’s already up to 7 points for the Sixers as they take a 16-10 lead forcing Jenkins to take a timeout. – 7:17 PM
Ky Carlin
@Ky_Carlin
Excellent start for Philly. Tobias Harris has 7 points stepping up without Joel Embiid to lean on for offense and Matisse Thybulle had a big block on Ja Morant while also knocking down a triple. A Tyrese Maxey layup gives the team a 16-10 lead and a Memphis timeout. #Sixers
– 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman
@IraHeatBeat
A unique Heat starting lineup: Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Bam Adebayo.
So clearly a goal of leaving Tyler Herro in sixth-man role, where he has thrived.
Celtics opening with Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams. – 7:07 PM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – Jan. 31, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Miami: Lowry, Butler, Tucker, Markieff Morris, Yurtseven, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/TgYdwSa09d
– 7:03 PM
Mark Haynes
@markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney are the Warriors starters today against the Houston Rockets. – 6:34 PM
NBA Math
@NBA_Math
How significant has this Stephen Curry slump been?
His Rolling Player Rating has bottomed out at levels not seen from his since during the 2013-14 season. The 2013-14 season was Curry’s first All-Star campaign and he celebrated his 26th birthday during it. pic.twitter.com/eP6Ig3gzwz
– 6:31 PM
Joe Mullinax
@sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says Joel Embiid’s absence shifts the focus to their 3-point weapons — Harris, Maxey, Curry. Said Philly thrives in the paint and in transition, and they have weapons that can fire from 3 – 5:36 PM
Matt Williams
@StatsWilliams
Joel Embiid finished January with 476 points in 450 minutes, good for 1.058 points per minute.
Over the last 25 seasons, the only players with a higher points per minute in a calendar month are (min. 300 minutes):
Stephen Curry (Feb. 2016)
James Harden (Jan. & Nov. 2019) – 3:16 PM