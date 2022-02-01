Donovan Mitchells visits specialist regarding concussion symptoms

Tony Jones: Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell saw a specialist today regarding ongoing concussion symptoms, League Sources tell The Athletic. Mitchell has missed two weeks with the symptoms and did not practice today
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell saw a specialist today regarding ongoing concussion symptoms, League Sources tell The Athletic. Mitchell has missed two weeks with the symptoms and did not practice today – 4:03 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert did not ho through practice with the Jazz today, though given injuries and their recent status’ not that surprising – 1:45 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz stars Rudy Gobert (calf) and Donovan Mitchell (concussion) did not practice today. They’ve missed last four and seven games, respectively. Nuggets in town tomorrow. – 1:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are not going through the Utah Jazz’s practice today. – 1:34 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert’s rumored poor relationship
💯 Milwaukee’s malaise
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/7KvQRo… – 4:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell didn’t go through shootaround today due to his concussion.
Also asked acting head coach Alex Jensen about Quin Snyder’s symptoms: “He’s feeling alright, it’s not too bad, but that could change.” – 6:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Regarding Donovan Mitchell. He was present at shootaround this morning but did not go through shootaround this morning – 6:37 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell is in the later days of concussion protocols but has not been cleared. He’ll still be out tonight in Minnesota. – 11:46 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
No Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert tonight for the @Utah Jazz against the @Minnesota Timberwolves.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 11:41 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell is OUT tonight in Minnesota….he is technically not out of the protocol – 11:39 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joe Ingles on Donovan Mitchell rumors: “I don’t think Donovan wants to leave nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/29/joe… – 9:42 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz Injury Report (as of 1/29):
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
QUESTIONABLE – Trent Forrest (Right Ankle Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol) – 6:07 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert is out and not with the team (same as Friday in Memphis) for Sundays game against the TWolves. Donovan Mitchell is questionable and Trent Forrest is questionable. – 6:06 PM
