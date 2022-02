Draymond Green to be re-evaluated before All-Star break

The Warriors star had reportedly suffered a calf injury during warmups of that game in relation to a lingering lower back issue that continues to keep him on the shelf. According to ESPN insider Marc Spears, Stephen Curry and co. aren’t seeing Draymond Green return to the lineup anytime soon. In a recent appearance on NBA Today when he was asked to discussed the concern on Klay Thompson missing a game, Spears instead highlighted greater worry on Draymond. “I’m probably more concerned right now for Draymond Green. He still has another week before the Warriors reevaluate him. But right now, I keep hearing there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.” -via Clutch Points / January 25, 2022