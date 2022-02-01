Draymond Green to be re-evaluated before All-Star break

Kendra Andrews: Warriors say Draymond Green is making positive steps regarding his lower back injury. He will be re-evaluated again before the All-Star break.
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The Warriors released a pretty vague update on Draymond Green’s back injury, which raised more questions than it answered: sfchronicle.com//sports/articl… – 4:45 PM
The Warriors released a pretty vague update on Draymond Green’s back injury, which raised more questions than it answered: sfchronicle.com//sports/articl… – 4:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Warriors say Draymond Green, who has been sidelined for the last 12 games due to a lower back/disc injury, was recently re-examined and is “making steps in a positive direction” and “improving.” He will be re-evaluated again before the All-Star break. – 4:11 PM
The Warriors say Draymond Green, who has been sidelined for the last 12 games due to a lower back/disc injury, was recently re-examined and is “making steps in a positive direction” and “improving.” He will be re-evaluated again before the All-Star break. – 4:11 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors forward Draymond Green to be re-evaluated prior to All Star break
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-fo… – 4:08 PM
Warriors forward Draymond Green to be re-evaluated prior to All Star break
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-fo… – 4:08 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors say Draymond Green’s “injury is improving” and that he is “making steps in a positive direction” after missing the last 12 games to a lower back injury. – 3:57 PM
The Warriors say Draymond Green’s “injury is improving” and that he is “making steps in a positive direction” after missing the last 12 games to a lower back injury. – 3:57 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors say Draymond Green is making positive steps regarding his lower back injury. He will be re-evaluated again before the All-Star break. – 3:57 PM
Warriors say Draymond Green is making positive steps regarding his lower back injury. He will be re-evaluated again before the All-Star break. – 3:57 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say forward Draymond Green is making positive steps with his back/disc injury and will be re-evaluated prior to the All-Star Break. pic.twitter.com/gNIV5ULgln – 3:56 PM
Warriors say forward Draymond Green is making positive steps with his back/disc injury and will be re-evaluated prior to the All-Star Break. pic.twitter.com/gNIV5ULgln – 3:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors say Draymond Green will be re-evaluated prior to the All-Star break as he rehabs his lower back injury. – 3:56 PM
Warriors say Draymond Green will be re-evaluated prior to the All-Star break as he rehabs his lower back injury. – 3:56 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Stephen Curry (toe), Klay Thompson (return to play management), Andrew Wiggins (knee) and Andre Iguodala (hip) join Draymond Green (calf/back) are on a long list of Warriors who will not play tonight in San Antonio.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:40 PM
Stephen Curry (toe), Klay Thompson (return to play management), Andrew Wiggins (knee) and Andre Iguodala (hip) join Draymond Green (calf/back) are on a long list of Warriors who will not play tonight in San Antonio.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
All-NBA Teams if the season ended today:
1st
G: Ja
G: Steph
F: Giannis
F: LeBron
C: Jokić
2nd
G: CP3
G: Booker
F: KD
F: Jimmy
C: Embiid
3rd:
G: Harden
G: VanVleet
F: DeMar…who should be a F
F: Draymond
C: Gobert – 3:07 PM
All-NBA Teams if the season ended today:
1st
G: Ja
G: Steph
F: Giannis
F: LeBron
C: Jokić
2nd
G: CP3
G: Booker
F: KD
F: Jimmy
C: Embiid
3rd:
G: Harden
G: VanVleet
F: DeMar…who should be a F
F: Draymond
C: Gobert – 3:07 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry is sitting the second game of a back to back tonight in San Antonio. Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Nemanja Bjelica and Draymond Green out as well. Reminds me of the game in Toronto. Kuminga and Moody time. – 2:40 PM
Stephen Curry is sitting the second game of a back to back tonight in San Antonio. Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Nemanja Bjelica and Draymond Green out as well. Reminds me of the game in Toronto. Kuminga and Moody time. – 2:40 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry will not play tonight in San Antonio. Otto Porter. Jr, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Nemanja Bjelica are also out. – 2:39 PM
Steph Curry will not play tonight in San Antonio. Otto Porter. Jr, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Nemanja Bjelica are also out. – 2:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry is out tonight in San Antonio. Sitting on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica, James Wiseman. Skeleton crew. – 2:34 PM
Steph Curry is out tonight in San Antonio. Sitting on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica, James Wiseman. Skeleton crew. – 2:34 PM
More on this storyline
The Warriors star had reportedly suffered a calf injury during warmups of that game in relation to a lingering lower back issue that continues to keep him on the shelf. According to ESPN insider Marc Spears, Stephen Curry and co. aren’t seeing Draymond Green return to the lineup anytime soon. In a recent appearance on NBA Today when he was asked to discussed the concern on Klay Thompson missing a game, Spears instead highlighted greater worry on Draymond. “I’m probably more concerned right now for Draymond Green. He still has another week before the Warriors reevaluate him. But right now, I keep hearing there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.” -via Clutch Points / January 25, 2022
“I’m wondering if perhaps this could go a little longer. He’s the heart and soul of this team. The same way we saw with Gobert’s absence, how much it’s hurt the Jazz, I think you’re seeing that with the Warriors right now. They need him on both ends of the court. It’s very uncertain when Draymond will be back.” -via Clutch Points / January 25, 2022