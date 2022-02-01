Frank Vogel on LeBron James: The number one goal is that he's healthy for the long haul

Mike Trudell: More Vogel on LeBron, who’s dealing with the swelling in his knee: “The number one goal is that he’s healthy for the long haul.” Vogel added: “We have to win games when he’s out.”
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
All-NBA Teams if the season ended today:
1st
G: Ja
G: Steph
F: Giannis
F: LeBron
C: Jokić
2nd
G: CP3
G: Booker
F: KD
F: Jimmy
C: Embiid
3rd:
G: Harden
G: VanVleet
F: DeMar…who should be a F
F: Draymond
C: Gobert – 3:07 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15
Kyle Goon: Vogel adds it’s “likely” that Malik Monk continues to start for the Lakers while LeBron is out because of his scoring punch. -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 1, 2022
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel on LeBron: “Still working on trying to get the swelling down. He’s listed as doubtful tomorrow.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / February 1, 2022
Ryan Ward: Russell Westbrook on LeBron: “To my knowledge, he’s alright.” Said he didn’t talk to him about basketball. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / February 1, 2022