It would take a shocking offer to pry Jalen Brunson away from Dallas

Dallas doesn’t want to trade Brunson or Finney-Smith. Yet it’s a stance that comes with risk, since both players can become unrestricted free agents this summer. The Mavericks, to this point, have nonetheless rebuffed external trade interest in the two players rival teams by far covet most. League sources say there are no active trade discussions between the Mavericks and the New York Knicks, for example, despite the Knicks’ well-chronicled interest in luring Brunson to Gotham. I’m told that the oft-suggested notion of trading Brunson to the Knicks to reacquire the 2023 first-round pick owed to New York to complete the Kristaps Porziņģis trade is not currently under consideration in Dallas. The Mavericks regard Brunson as too vital to this season’s aspirations to trade him and retain the belief that he wants to be a Maverick long-term. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 31, 2022