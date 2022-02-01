Jalen Green, Cole Anthony, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Obi Toppin in Slam Dunk Contest

Shams Charania: Sources: Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green will headline the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. Expected participants:
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Jalen Green expected to participate in All-Star dunk contest houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Rockets’ Jalen Green, Knicks’ Obi Toppin, Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson in dunk contest nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/01/rep… – 4:42 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green will be the 5th Rocket to take part in the Slam Dunk Contest, joining Ralph Sampson (1984), Kenny Smith (1991, 1993), Steve Francis (2000, 2002) and Chase Buddinger (2012) – 4:06 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Before Jalen Green now, Chase Budinger was the last #Rockets player to participate in the Dunk Contest (2011-2012 season). pic.twitter.com/FfTv5ZeKb0 – 4:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green will headline the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. Expected participants: pic.twitter.com/5Y7rAmESF8 – 4:02 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Watch Jalen Green in Summer League and it’s like watching a different player. These are skill plays — threes, stepbacks, drives, finishes, curls, shots off the catch. This stuff should translate. His confidence seems low right now. (Vid: @RobKSports) pic.twitter.com/Ing3trPHTP – 2:43 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Watched Houston-Golden State this morning. Has Jalen Green made a non-dunk paint shot this season? Crazy leaper when he loads up but on the move it’s like he blows a tire every time. pic.twitter.com/J7aA6iVczj – 9:37 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
JTA on Steph’s 40-point game, 21-point fourth quarter in Houston: “That’s why he’s great. It’s not by accident that he’s the greatest shooter ever, I think of the better players, best players in the league. So none of that stuff happens by accident. It’s all part of his makeup.” – 12:44 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Juan Toscano-Anderson on Kevin Porter Jr. chirping at Steph Curry tonight: “You’ve just got to know what you’re stepping into.” – 11:15 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jalen Green has a long way to go, but he’s showing growth in many areas. Defensively, he’s been better at navigating around screens with his frame. Offensively, his decision making on drives has improved, and you can see him countering defensive gameplans (can’t expose the ball). – 11:02 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Rockets lose by 14 when they had Warriors lead down to 4 and fail to cover 11 doing only stupid things Rockets do. Loved the spot, loved the +11, can no longer defend Jalen Green. Consistently makes the wrong play. Not playing in the G League anymore. Done with him – 10:40 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The current issue with #Rockets top rookies:
Jalen Green is not as skilled as advertised, but is so athletic that you can’t help but believe in his upside.
Alperen Sengun is much more skilled than advertised, but is limited athletically that it’s hard to see defensive upside. – 10:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Much has been made of Jalen Green struggles shooting 3s. Eric Gordon has made 1 of 18 3s from one Golden State game to the other. He’s such a good teammate, obviously trying to make the rookie feel better. It can happen to anyone. – 9:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green with 100 defensive rebounds (three tonight.) He is moving up on the list of most entertaining rebounds, nearly in Carmelo Anthony territory. – 9:27 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
JTA is such a luxury item at the back end of a rotation. In a pinch, guys out of the lineup, need an injection of energy … he’s got you – 8:53 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Is it possible for the Warriors announcers to not say Juan Toscano-Anderson’s full name every single time? – 8:52 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Curry hits a 3, Green airballs a 3, Toscano-Anderson is fouled on a fastbreak layup. Warriors lead is back to 7 – 8:51 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Ridiculous dunk by a cutting Jalen Green. The guy does not need much room to takeoff.
pic.twitter.com/YC9tiogSNr – 8:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Good start for Jalen Green in game against his mentor, Steph Curry. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 8:37 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets ran Cash as an ATO. Instead of someone coming off both screens with an Iverson Cut like the play usually starts with, Jalen Green slashed inside after one screen and dunked it down. Great wrinkle by Stephen Silas. pic.twitter.com/XiJAk4obsL – 8:27 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets back to their normal starters:
Jalen Green, KPJ, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate and Christian Wood – 7:37 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
2020 NBA Draft turning out to be a monster.
Lottery: Edwards, LaMelo, Patrick Williams, Okoro, Okongwu, Toppin, Avdija, Vassell, Haliburton
Mid to late first round: Cole Anthony, Bey, Maxey, Quickley, McDaniels, Bane
Wiseman still a wild card. – 11:20 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
what a hit-ahead by Cole Anthony, and what footwork by Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/NWAXAG54ss – 8:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nemanja Bjelica is out tonight for the Warriors. Back spasms. First game he’s missed this season. Forces the Warriors to go even smaller vs Nets. Minutes bump likely for Kuminga, JTA, Payton. – 6:34 PM
Duane Rankin: “Most definitely.” Cam Johnson when asked if he wants to be in 3-point contest on #NBAAllStar weekend. #Suns pic.twitter.com/opHgl1tK55 -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 31, 2022
Shams Charania: Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is committing to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. At 6-foot-3, Anthony has had some explosive dunks and is having a breakout sophomore season (18 PPG, 6 RPG, 6 APG). -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 29, 2022
JD Shaw: The NBA has announced a new All-Star Rising Stars format for this year. Details: pic.twitter.com/4KqNXjLZTu -via Twitter @JShawNBA / January 25, 2022
