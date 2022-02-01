Jerami Grant back after missing last 24 games

Omari Sanfoka II: Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk will both play tonight, Dwane Casey said. Will be Grant’s first game since Dec. 10
Source: Twitter @omarisankofa
Source: Twitter @omarisankofa
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant is back in the starting lineup, along with Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart – 6:40 PM
Jerami Grant is back in the starting lineup, along with Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart – 6:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jerami Grant returns for the Pistons tonight after missing 24 games with a thumb injury.
My most recent Trade Winds piece that covers Grant’s future in Detroit as the Feb. 10 trade deadline draws near: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-new-late… – 6:32 PM
Jerami Grant returns for the Pistons tonight after missing 24 games with a thumb injury.
My most recent Trade Winds piece that covers Grant’s future in Detroit as the Feb. 10 trade deadline draws near: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-new-late… – 6:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Jalen Brunson trade rumors, LeBron’s injury, Jerami Grant returning, Spencer Dinwiddie on the block and where things stand nine days from the deadline. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K subs soon!
youtu.be/5BwrwZnPKdA – 5:59 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Jalen Brunson trade rumors, LeBron’s injury, Jerami Grant returning, Spencer Dinwiddie on the block and where things stand nine days from the deadline. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K subs soon!
youtu.be/5BwrwZnPKdA – 5:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk will play tonight vs. #Pelicans.
He says there are no implicit minutes restrictions, but they’ll watch their conditioning. – 5:46 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk will play tonight vs. #Pelicans.
He says there are no implicit minutes restrictions, but they’ll watch their conditioning. – 5:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk will both play tonight, Dwane Casey said. Will be Grant’s first game since Dec. 10 – 5:45 PM
Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk will both play tonight, Dwane Casey said. Will be Grant’s first game since Dec. 10 – 5:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s February, so screw it, let’s make some trade deadline predictions.
Won’t get traded: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes, any notable Pacers.
Will get traded: C.J. McCollum (Pelicans), Eric Gordon (Cavs), John Collins (destination unclear), Kenrich Williams (Bulls). – 2:28 PM
It’s February, so screw it, let’s make some trade deadline predictions.
Won’t get traded: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes, any notable Pacers.
Will get traded: C.J. McCollum (Pelicans), Eric Gordon (Cavs), John Collins (destination unclear), Kenrich Williams (Bulls). – 2:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk could return to action for #Pistons tonight vs. #Pelicans: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 12:47 PM
Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk could return to action for #Pistons tonight vs. #Pelicans: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 12:47 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Trade Deadline Deals: Potential Trades for NBA Rookies and Sophomores
Who says no to a Patrick Williams/Derrick Jones Jr./Troy Brown Jr. for Jerami Grant/Saddiq Bey swap?
https://t.co/6LHOFnrJH0 pic.twitter.com/fcpT9XZLkk – 12:15 PM
Trade Deadline Deals: Potential Trades for NBA Rookies and Sophomores
Who says no to a Patrick Williams/Derrick Jones Jr./Troy Brown Jr. for Jerami Grant/Saddiq Bey swap?
https://t.co/6LHOFnrJH0 pic.twitter.com/fcpT9XZLkk – 12:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It looks like Jerami Grant will make his return tonight after missing several weeks with a thumb injury. Kelly Olynyk appears to be back, too. – 12:04 PM
It looks like Jerami Grant will make his return tonight after missing several weeks with a thumb injury. Kelly Olynyk appears to be back, too. – 12:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
We have to talk about the Kings. They’re closer to 15th in the West than the play-in and have been HORRIBLE for the majority of the year.
For the love of all that is holy, do not trade assets for Jerami Grant. What are you doing? Why?! Stop! Reverse! – 9:57 PM
We have to talk about the Kings. They’re closer to 15th in the West than the play-in and have been HORRIBLE for the majority of the year.
For the love of all that is holy, do not trade assets for Jerami Grant. What are you doing? Why?! Stop! Reverse! – 9:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk are not on the injury report for Tuesday vs. #Pelicans, so they both could return. – 8:26 PM
#Pistons Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk are not on the injury report for Tuesday vs. #Pelicans, so they both could return. – 8:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk aren’t listed on the 7:30 injury report, meaning they could return tomorrow against the Pelicans. Grant hasn’t played since Dec. 10 due to a thumb injury and health and safety protocols. – 7:43 PM
Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk aren’t listed on the 7:30 injury report, meaning they could return tomorrow against the Pelicans. Grant hasn’t played since Dec. 10 due to a thumb injury and health and safety protocols. – 7:43 PM
More on this storyline
The Pistons might be getting back to full strength. After playing most of the season with piecemeal lineups and rotations, the Pistons could be playing their first game with their full starting lineup and reserves since November. Jerami Grant, the team’s leading scorer, and Kelly Olynyk were not on the injury report and appear poised to return to the lineup for Tuesday’s matchup at Little Caesars Arena against the New Orleans Pelicans. -via Detroit News / February 1, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Pistons announce they’ve assigned Jerami Grant, along with Luka Garza and Cassius Stanley, to the Motor City Cruise. Great news for Grant as he works his way back from thumb surgery -via Twitter @omarisankofa / January 17, 2022