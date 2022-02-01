LaMelo Ball, Evan Mobley, Scoot Henderson selected for 2021-22 Rising Stars Challenge

LaMelo Ball, Evan Mobley, Scoot Henderson selected for 2021-22 Rising Stars Challenge

Main Rumors

LaMelo Ball, Evan Mobley, Scoot Henderson selected for 2021-22 Rising Stars Challenge

February 1, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavaliers‘ Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro selected for NBA Rising Stars competition #NBAAllStar beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal8:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LaMelo Ball, Evan Mobley highlight players in All-Star Friday Rising Stars game nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/01/lam…7:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons get two players on the sophomore team for NBA Rising Stars:
Precious Achiuwa
Saddiq Bey
Jaden McDaniels
Isaac Okoro
Isaiah Stewart
Jae’Sean Tate
Cole Anthony
Desmond Bane
LaMelo Ball
Anthony Edwards
Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Maxey – 7:19 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs will have two players for Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.
Evan Mobley was selected as one of 12 rookies for Rising Star.
Isaac Okoro was one of 12 sophomores selected. – 7:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro will be joining Evan Mobley as part of the Rising Stars. Okoro was one of 12 sophomores selected. – 7:17 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo Ball has been selected to participate in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars in Cleveland. – 7:16 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley will be part of NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. He has been selected as one of 12 rookies for the Rising Stars. – 7:16 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Jaxson Hayes outplay Evan Mobley
🏀 Should Jax be playing more at the 4?
🏀 Why is Trey Murphy not playing?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/4NtTXut5o93:30 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Jaxson Hayes outplay Evan Mobley
🏀 Should Jax be playing more at the 4?
🏀 Why is Trey Murphy not playing?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/7w6TZXVqef12:59 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Jaxson Hayes outplay Evan Mobley
🏀 Should Jax be playing more at the 4?
🏀 Why is Trey Murphy not playing?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/PIpy3tXLZu11:30 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Jaxson Hayes outplay Evan Mobley
🏀 Should Jax be playing more at the 4?
🏀 Why is Trey Murphy not playing?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/xGK1pW9Awy9:16 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Per @ESPNStatsInfo, list of NBA teens with 500 points, 200 rebounds and 200 assists in first 45 career games:
LeBron James
Luka Doncic
LaMelo Ball
Josh Giddey – 11:32 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Battle at starting power forward in Pelicans 93-90 loss to Cavaliers
Jaxson Hayes:
19 points
7 rebounds
3 blocks
1 three
9-10 FGA
Evan Mobley:
4 points
5 rebounds
2 assists
1 steal
3 blocks
1-7 FGA – 9:31 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Well, this game got so out of hand that the #Pacers actually made history for all of the wrong reasons. LaMelo Ball and Co. were dominant as the #Hornets scored 158 points in this win! My full 📸 gallery here —> https://t.co/ZSy3rwZD7D pic.twitter.com/awrcZRBINB1:07 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
2020 NBA Draft turning out to be a monster.
Lottery: Edwards, LaMelo, Patrick Williams, Okoro, Okongwu, Toppin, Avdija, Vassell, Haliburton
Mid to late first round: Cole Anthony, Bey, Maxey, Quickley, McDaniels, Bane
Wiseman still a wild card. – 11:20 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Final: Clippers 115, #Hornets 90
LaMelo 23 pts, 10 ast, 6 rebs
Miles Bridges 18 pts, 9 rebs
Up next: at Boston on Wednesday – 3:24 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Halftime: Clippers 51, #Hornets 47
Rough shooting so far for the Hornets. They’ve made 34 percent and it feels worse than that.
Miles Bridges 13 pts, 4 rebs
PJ Washington 10 pts, 5 rebs
LaMelo 9 pts, 5 ast, 4 rebs – 2:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
They’re going to review that shot clock violation at a later minute. Close with Plumlee appearing to beat the clock on a possession LaMelo Ball threw it off the glass to no one in particular. – 1:58 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
For a team with very little going offensively that quarter I thought LaMelo Ball was fantastic breaking down the Clippers defense – 1:39 PM

More on this storyline

, , , , , , , Main Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home