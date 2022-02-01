LeBron James likely to miss several more games

Shams Charania: Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Portland, and could be out a few more games due to irritation in left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides want to be cautious and allow James to return once irritation subsides.
Bill Oram @billoram
My initial thoughts on the latest LeBron James injury update from @Shams Charania, including, “Damn, how grateful are the Lakers for the play-in?” theathletic.com/news/lakers-le… – 1:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Portland, and could be out a few more games due to irritation in left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides want to be cautious and allow James to return once irritation subsides. – 11:42 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He left twice… he’ll leave again.”
@Charles Oakley tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine his thoughts on LeBron’s future pic.twitter.com/xsxCbUd1qX – 11:29 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Charles Oakley reveals origin of James Dolan beef. His story involves LeBron James, Rich Paul and Worldwide Wes nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:54 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Josh Giddey this season:
✅ 511 PTS
✅ 334 REB
✅ 268 AST
Giddey (19 years, 113 days) is the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach career totals of 500 points, 250 rebounds, and 250 assists, trailing only LeBron James (19 years, 31 days). pic.twitter.com/PAsrSkyGcW – 9:11 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
In new book, Charles Oakley reveals origin of James Dolan beef and its LeBron fallout nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:10 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Per @ESPNStatsInfo, list of NBA teens with 500 points, 200 rebounds and 200 assists in first 45 career games:
LeBron James
Luka Doncic
LaMelo Ball
Josh Giddey – 11:32 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight starts at 7p…
-Road trip went just like season…Up’s, Down’s & Injuries
-Concern with Lebron…Russ & AD cannot carry the load
-How much value does THT have in the Trade market?
Guest: @Mike Bresnahan from @SpectrumSN
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:07 PM
Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15
The Cavs haven’t won a playoff series without LeBron James since 1993, but the franchise could be on the cusp of something special as it ushers in an exciting new era @FOXSportsAUS
foxsports.com.au/basketball/nba… – 6:15 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
interesting that only three of the old world prep-to-pro guys are left in the NBA — lebron, dwight, and the oft forgotten one is lou williams – 2:46 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns’ Monty Williams to coach Team LeBron in 2022 NBA All-Star Game
sportando.basketball/en/suns-monty-… – 2:14 PM
Mike Trudell: Monk on LeBron: “He’s missed tremendously … but that’s our job to figure out how to play without him.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 30, 2022
Bill Oram: Lakers list LeBron James as out for Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Will be his third straight game sidelined by left knee soreness. Anthony Davis is questionable. -via Twitter @billoram / January 29, 2022