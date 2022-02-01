Luka Doncic has lost quite a bit of weight

Tim MacMahon on Luka Doncic: I’m told he’s down now into the 240s, kind of close to his rookie weight.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Those who decide this for the NBA will have some hard decisions to make tomorrow about who wins January player of the month in the West:
Morant: 29.1ppg/6.4rpg/7.1apg, 50%FG
Booker: 28.2/6.1/4.0, 43%
Jokic: 26.6/13.2/9.0, 60%
Luka: 25.6/10.1/9.5, 44% – 10:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
By racking up 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on Sunday night, Luka Doncic moved into the top-10 all-time in career triple-doubles in NBA history.
Incredible, considering the kid is just 22 years old. – 5:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
And last but not least, a few flicks from Rick Carlisle’s emotional return to Dallas. He was presented with a tribute video before the game, and then #Mavs superstar Luka Doncic proceeded to bully the #Pacers.
My full 📸 gallery here —> https://t.co/ckJnb8dz8l pic.twitter.com/Ki1VslXank – 1:22 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from January 30:
– T. Young: 36 pts, 5 reb, 12 ast
– L. Doncic: 34 pts, 12 reb, 11 ast
– K. Towns: 31 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast
– N. Vucevic: 24 pts, 14 reb, 11-15 fg
– D. DeRozan: 23 pts, 10 ast, 2 stl
– C. Paul: 20 pts, 19 ast, 2 to
– N. Jokic: 18 pts, 15 ast, 28 min – 10:11 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 34 PTS
✅ 12 REB
✅ 11 AST
Doncic now has 43 career triple-doubles, tying Fat Lever for 10th place on the NBA’s all-time list. pic.twitter.com/Au4zamZ7fo – 9:21 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jokic (18pts, 15ast, 9reb) outduels Giannis (29pts, 9ast)
Wagner brothers combine for 32 points against Mavericks, Doncic (34pts, 12reb, 11ast)
More in full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:16 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Despite Luka Doncic’s triple-double, Mavericks end their most magical month in a decade with a dud dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd loved Luka’s late decision-making and vision vs. Magic:
“He did everything right. That’s what champions do, and that’s what leaders do. They have trust their teammates are going to make the right play. … Unfortunately we weren’t able to make one of those eight 3s.” – 11:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic said his neck strain from Jan. 20 vs. Phoenix had gotten better, but it flared up again tonight: “It’s not as bad, but I hear it crack, so it wasn’t a great feeling.”
No kidding. – 10:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic didn’t log a field-goal attempt in last 4 mins of Mavs’ loss tonight as Orlando double-teamed him frequently.
But he didn’t fault teammates for missing 8 straight 3s to close.
“If we had another game, if next game they double me, I would still do the same thing.” – 10:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
If I didnt already appreciate Luka, after seeing the pounding he took tonight and still produced 34-12-11 it made me appreciate him even more. – 10:04 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic hold on for a 2 point win over the Mavs.
7 Magic players in double figures.
Jalen Suggs with a huge steal under 20 seconds to play to help solidify the win.
Doncic had 34-12-11 in the loss for Dallas.
110-108 @Orlando Magic on top. – 9:21 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Another monster triple-double for Luka Doncic (34-12-11) not enough for Mavs to pull out a win in Orlando on the second night of a back-to-back. With his 43rd career triple-double, Doncic ties Fat Lever for 10th on the all-time list. – 9:21 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
16.4 left Mavs down 2… my money is on a Doncic 3 attempt coming up. – 9:17 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Stretches like that make you want Luka to take every shot regardless of how bad a look it is. – 9:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka’s 7th triple-double this season: 34 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists.
And counting with the Mavs and Magic tied at 107 with 1:30 left. – 9:11 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Luka Dončić subbed back in the game with the Mavericks trailing 100-92 with 8:23 remaining in the 4Q.
Mavs have outscored the Magic 14-2 over the last 3:07, scoring on every possession since Luka re-entered the game. – 9:03 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Clock winding down. Doncic beats the double team in the corner by passing behind his back. That makes it 4 vs. 3 on the rest of the floor. Chriss gets the dunk. What a backbreaker #MavsMagic – 9:02 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic 91 Mavs 88 heading into the 4th.
Orlando has six players in double figures. Okeke, Anthony and WCJ lead the way w 14 each.
Doncic has 28p,10a,9r for Dallas. – 8:47 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 3Q: Magic 91, Mavericks 88.
Chuma: 14p/4r/3s
Wendell: 14p/11r
Cole: 14p/5a/3r
Franz (12p), Mo (10p), and Moe (10p) also in double figures.
Luka: 28p/10a/9r. – 8:46 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Per NBA Courtside: Luka Doncic accounts for 79.2% of the team’s points in the 3rd quarter (9 points, 4 assists, 10 points created from assists) – 8:42 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Poor 2nd qtr for Mavs outscored 41-25 7TO/13 pts and trail the 10 win Magic 64-59. Luka 17-6-5. Brunson 13. 10 for Okeke, F Wagner, and Carter for ORL – 8:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
After Jalen Brunson pivoted around two Magic defenders to hit a jumper, Luka stood up from the bench and shouted across the court:
“Good double team, Mose!” – 7:42 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka with 11 points, six assists, three rebounds in the first quarter as the Mavericks go up 34-23 at Orlando. Will need to keep the energy up from here forward. – 7:36 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Mavericks 34, Magic 23.
Jalen Brunson makes 3 at the buzzer to give Mavs 11-point lead.
Wendell: 7 points, 5 rebounds
Mo Bamba: 5 points, 3 rebounds
Luka: 11 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds – 7:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka just went at Moe Wagner, scored an acrobatic left-handed layup in traffic and turned to the Mavs’ bench to shout “Let’s fucking go!”
The beef is alive and well. – 7:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jamahl Mosley was asked before tonight’s Mavs-Magic game for his favorite Luka Doncic memory: “There’s a lot, but I’m definitely not going to get in trouble for tampering.” – 6:06 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Tom “Maverick” Cruise is missing out on an obvious ad campaign with Luka “Top Gun” Doncic. – 2:57 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Luka Dončić’s teammate @Jalen Brunson tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how special he is.
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/BrckyjdPiN – 11:23 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I asked #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle about his embrace w/ #Mavs superstar Luka Doncic and how special of a player he is:
“If he’s not the best player in the world, he’s right on the cusp. … He’s one guy in today’s game and there’s a few. … (Players who) always have an answer.” pic.twitter.com/sItK35MASb – 11:17 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from January 29:
– J. Tatum: 38 pts, 8 reb, 7 ast
– T. Haliburton: 38 pts, 7 ast, 3 stl
– J. Butler: 37 pts, 14 reb, 10 ast
– J. Embiid: 36 pts, 12 reb, 6 ast
– G. Trent Jr: 33 pts, 5 reb, 5 stl
– K. Irving: 32 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast
– L. Doncic: 30 pts, 12 ast, +34 – 10:45 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Rick Carlisle on Luka Doncic: If he’s not the best player in the world, he’s right on the cusp sportando.basketball/en/rick-carlis… – 4:29 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber shine with respective double-doubles in Mavs’ win over Pacers
NBA recap ⬇
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:02 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, when he learned postgame that he passed 6,000 career points: “That’s great. Hopefully for more!” – 10:56 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Emotional return for Carlisle becomes blowout win for Mavericks as Luka, Bullock and Kleber dominate. Here’s what the Mavericks had to say about it.
mavs.com/ricks-return-e… – 10:28 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle and Luka Doncic share a hug after the #Mavs defeated the #Pacers tonight.
📸: by me pic.twitter.com/HpvUGaTrVY – 9:42 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rick Carlisle on Luka Doncic: “If he’s not the best player in the world, he’s right on the cusp. He’s so, so good.” – 9:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Mavs 132, #Pacers 105
Dallas rolls past Indiana in Rick Carlisle’s return.
Luka Doncic with 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. – 9:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Mavs are 12-3 in 2022, only second to the Suns.
Luka averaging 25/10/9
Porzingis averaging 26/7
Brunson averaging 15p/6a
They have league’s best defense in that span. pic.twitter.com/YKDJZKHC9c – 9:26 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic was last in a long line of Mavs coaches, execs and players to exchange postgame hugs and pleasantries with Rick Carlisle. pic.twitter.com/uWfAwLLK8v – 9:23 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Carlisle and Doncic share a nice moment. pic.twitter.com/V0aLCnJokk – 9:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers handled by the Mavs 132-105. They trailed the entire game.
Starters didn’t play the final 9mins. Or Sabonis would’ve had his 3rd straight triple double (21-15-8). Washington Jr. scored 22. Luka had 30.
Up next: Next three at home. Monday vs LAC. – 9:22 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic looked a little befuddled about returning to the game. That’s what a lot of us are thinking, too. – 9:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Why is Luka returning, up 16, with 4mins left? Pacers have five reserves on the floor… – 9:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of the 3Q: Mavs 104, #Pacers 80
Luka with 28, 11 and 6.
Sabonis with 19, 14 and 7. – 8:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic checks out with a 28-6-11-1-2 line in last minute of the third quarter. Mavs up 24 and play tomorrow, so my guess is he’s done for the night. After a relatively slow start this season, Doncic is back in dominant form. – 8:48 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic was highly perturbed that Rick Carlisle shouting for the ref to call him for carrying resulted in a whistle. “Oh hell no!” Doncic yelled after the whistle, pointing at Carlisle. Ref JB DeRosa laughed. So did I. – 8:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Looked like Rick Carlisle told the ref Luka Doncic carried. He really did carry, but after the ref called it, Doncic told the ref, ‘OH, HELL NO!’ and then pointed to the ref as if to say he only called it because Carlisle said something. #Pacers – 8:41 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka with the filthy stepback to beat the buzzer 🥶🎯
pic.twitter.com/oxzdG7vsaL – 8:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: Mavs 72, #Pacers 60
Dallas closed on a 15-5 run, capped off by a buzzer-beating corner 3 from none other than Luka Doncic. He’s got 22 pts, 6 asts and 4 rebs.
Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana with 15. Chris Duarte and Duane Washington each have 10. – 8:15 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
I would talk up the Luka-to-Dwight Powell lob we just saw in Dallas a few moments ago …. but if I tweet it people will just say it’s mid and that I am wrong (and too old to say mid). – 8:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
No love from Luka Doncic toward Rick Carlisle after Doncic blocked Caris LeVert’s driving layup. As Carlisle was calling for a foul, Doncic looked over at Carlisle and shook his head sternly saying, “AIN’T NO FOUL, RICK! AIN’T NO FOUL!” #Pacers – 8:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Luka Doncic (22pts) drills a corner 3 as the first half expired. Mavs used a 11-2 run in the final minute for a 72-60 lead.
Another big night for Sabonis, who has 15-10-7. Duate and Washington Jr. both have 10pts. Pacers have never led. – 8:11 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka launches from the corner at the halftime buzzer. Mavericks go up 72-60 at the break. Big finish to the half included a Doncic blocked shot and big plays by Reggie Bullock. – 8:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka corner 3 at the halftime buzzer because of course. Welcome back, Rick. – 8:09 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic just missed two free throws and the Mavericks botched a fast break. The Pacers scored and it’s 57-55 Mavs with 2 minutes left in the half. – 8:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kleber gets a tip on on a missed Luka free throw and the #Pacers call timeout. Mavs lead 53-45 with 5:12 left in the half. – 7:57 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: Mavs 34, #Pacers 23
Luka Doncic has 14 points, five assists and the three rebounds.
Domantas Sabonis has eight points, three rebounds and two assists. – 7:42 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 34-23 after a quarter. Luka again plays all 12 minutes. Finishes with 14 points, five assists, three rebounds. – 7:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Not that he needed it, but Rick Carlisle getting a reminder from Luka Doncic of what a Doncic roll looks like. First quarter: Played all 12 minutes, 14 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
For a second straight game, Luka played all 12 mins in the first quarter.
He’s up to 14 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists already. – 7:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Yo I gotta be sitting next to the most enthusiastic Mavs fans in this arena. Lol they scream every time Luka BREATHES!! – 7:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka is just shredding his former coach’s team. He’s got 13 points, four assists, three rebounds in the first nine minutes. Mavericks are up 28-19. – 7:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka’s personal tribute to Rick is scoring, like, all of the points. – 7:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Mavs jump out to a 14-6 lead on the #Pacers. Luka Doncic doing whatever he wants. – 7:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Rick Carlisle calls a timeout 4 mins in to try to quell Luka and KP’s early roll.
That’s a first … for him. – 7:19 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best TS% on drives this season (among top 50 in drives):
Giannis- 66.4
Luka Doncic- 63.1
Jalen Brunson- 61.6
Miles Bridges- 61.5
Malcolm Brogdon- 61.4
DeMar DeRozan- 60.8
Donny Mitchell- 60.8
Zach LaVine- 60.6
Jimmy Butler- 60.3
James Harden- 60
Dame Lillard- 60
Chris Paul- 58.9 – 4:43 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Top guys for potential assist per pass made (among top 50 in potential assist):
Chris Paul – 0.34
Trae Young – 0.32
DeMar DeRozan – 0.30
Luka Doncic – 0.30
James Harden – 0.30
Jrue Holiday – 0.29
Dejounte Murray – 0.28
Ja Morant – 0.27
Giannis – 0.27
Brandon Ingram – 0.26 – 3:48 PM
Sources told ESPN that Doncic reported to training camp weighing more than 260 pounds for the second consecutive year. His listed weight is 230 pounds. -via ESPN / December 8, 2021
“People are going to talk about it, yes or no,” said Doncic, who had 28 points, six rebounds and nine assists in the loss. “I know I’ve got to do better.” -via ESPN / December 8, 2021
“I had a long summer,” said Doncic, who joined the Slovenian national team’s training camp days after Dallas was eliminated from the playoffs, leading the program to a fourth-place finish in its first Olympics. “I had the Olympics, took three weeks off, and I relaxed a little bit. Maybe too much. I’ve just got to get back on track.” -via ESPN / December 8, 2021