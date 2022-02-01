Magic vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (11-40) play against the Chicago Bulls (18-18) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 1, 2022
Orlando Magic 33, Chicago Bulls 34 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. entered tonight averaging 21.3 points and 9.8 rebounds in four games vs. his former team.
He has 11 points in the first quarter. – 8:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz got fakes
📺: https://t.co/yp3fSXRqTe
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
That’s our Rising Star!
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Wendell loves playing the Bulls. 11 points, 3 rebounds already in first quarter. Entered play averaging 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists against them in 4 games since the trade – 8:28 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Been awhile since I’ve seen an Orlando shot like that from Aaron Gordon. – 8:26 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Zach LaVine (9 points) is rolling and Bulls are dominating the Magic on the offensive boards (4-0).
Bulls lead 13-9 with 6:55 in 1Q. – 8:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
This is a bit of a role reversal — the Bulls are bullying the Magic early on the offensive boards, scoring 8 points off second-chance looks midway through the first quarter. – 8:23 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Rejected by Vooch!
@NBCSChicago | @Nikola Vucevic
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan needs to take an early timeout after the Orlando Magic open on a 5-0 run. Bulls defense still struggling to come out quickly in these opening quarters. – 8:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Billy Donovan with a quick timeout after the Magic take a 5-0 lead 77 seconds into the game. – 8:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
67 seconds in to the game..Billy Donovan burns a timeout- Magic 5-0. – 8:14 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,181 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 8:14 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲
#BlackHistoryMonth
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo is ready to BRING IT.
@Javonte Green | #BullsNation
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Thrilled for @AyoDos_11 ..headed to Cleveland All Star Weekend as a member of the Rising Stars team. He is a class young man and is doing a fabulous job for his hometown @Chicago Bulls team. AK/ME-stole him at 38. – 7:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The minutes police might not like all the time Ayo Dosunmu has been given lately, but it doesn’t bother the Bulls guard a bit – especially when it earns him a Rising Stars bid. That’s right, Dosunmu will be a part of the All-Star Weekend.
Read it:
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1…
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 52 at CHICAGO
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰8 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
yessir, it’s an honor 🪄
🔉: @Cole Anthony & @Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
well deserved 🌟
@Jalen Suggs 🤝 @Cole Anthony
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters vs. Orlando!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets selected for the 2022 Rising Stars Game:
Jalen Green
Alperen Sengun
Jae’Sean Tate
Houston joins Detroit and Orlando as the only teams with three participants. – 7:27 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
3 Magic players selected for All-Star Weekend Rising Stars competition orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The NBA announced today that Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was named one of 12 first-year players to participate in 2022 Clorox Rising Stars, as selected by NBA assistant coaches. – 7:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons get two players on the sophomore team for NBA Rising Stars:
Precious Achiuwa
Saddiq Bey
Jaden McDaniels
Isaac Okoro
Isaiah Stewart
Jae’Sean Tate
Cole Anthony
Desmond Bane
LaMelo Ball
Anthony Edwards
Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Maxey – 7:19 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine is just waiting on one of the major shoe companies to scoop him up. Who should he go with?
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Congratulations to Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs & Franz Wagner for being named #NBAAllStar Rising Stars!
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
📝 PRESS RELEASE:
@Cole Anthony, @Jalen Suggs and @Franz Wagner to represent @Orlando Magic at Rising Stars during @NBAAllStar.
Friday, February 18 at 9 P.M. ET on @NBAonTNT.
#MagicTogether
#MagicTogether
#NBARooks
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
A look at the shooting shirts the Bulls are wearing tonight to open Black History Month.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ayo Dosunmu will be at All-Star weekend in Cleveland. Selected to Rising Stars Challenge. – 7:08 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic rookies Franz Wagner (VOG-ner) and Jalen Suggs have been selected to participate in the NBA Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend. – 7:07 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu has been named to the 2022 Rising Stars roster. The 38th pick in the 2021 draft is one of 12 rookies to make it – 7:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Chicago Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu is named to the back court for the NBA Rising Stars competition during All-Star weekend. – 7:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
CHICAGO’S OWN.
CHICAGO'S OWN.
Congrats to @AyoDos_11 on making the 2022 NBA Rising Stars game!
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic rookie Franz Wagner is heading to the Rising Stars competition. – 7:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said Bulls are comfortable pushing Javonte Green’s minutes to 30 if needed. He’s been between 23-25 since returning from groin injury – 6:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time!
It's our @goaawol digital shirt toss time!
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this crewneck.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jalen Green, Cole Anthony, Obi Toppin and Juan Toscano-Anderson will faceoff in 2022 dunk contest, per @Shams Charania.
Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/RkNfuhzWZO – 5:45 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze (bruised right foot) “did not do much” at #Pacers practice today, per Rick Carlisle. Carlisle said he’s OUT for tomorrow’s game against the #Magic.
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) participated in “segments of practice,” but is status is up in the air. – 4:17 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Draft Prospect of the Week
Orlando Robinson, Fresno State
“He’s taken a big leap this season, averaging 19.3 points. He’s shooting 37% from 3 this year on nearly three attempts per game while upping his free-throw shooting to nearly 80% from the line”
https://t.co/6LHOFnrJH0 pic.twitter.com/uK2vVDzJup – 4:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo to DeMar for the hammer 😤
￼
Ayo to DeMar for the hammer
@DunkinDonuts Dunk of the Week:
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s February, so screw it, let’s make some trade deadline predictions.
Won’t get traded: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes, any notable Pacers.
Will get traded: C.J. McCollum (Pelicans), Eric Gordon (Cavs), John Collins (destination unclear), Kenrich Williams (Bulls). – 2:28 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1995, the @Utah Jazz‘s John Stockton had 16 assists in a 129-88 win over the Nuggets, passing Magic Johnson to become the NBA’s all-time leader in assists.
Stockton finished his career with 15,806 assists, 3,715 more than the next-closest player. pic.twitter.com/8ym7wg4Mg6 – 2:01 PM
