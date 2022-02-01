Magic vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Magic vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Magic vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

February 1, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Orlando Magic (11-40) play against the Chicago Bulls (18-18) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 1, 2022

Orlando Magic 33, Chicago Bulls 34 (End Q1)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
DeMar DeRozan is such a clinician, good God – 8:35 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. entered tonight averaging 21.3 points and 9.8 rebounds in four games vs. his former team.
He has 11 points in the first quarter. – 8:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
That’s our Rising Star!
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/FVM8a2Woph8:29 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Wendell loves playing the Bulls. 11 points, 3 rebounds already in first quarter. Entered play averaging 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists against them in 4 games since the trade – 8:28 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr.’s hoopin in this first quarter. – 8:27 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Been awhile since I’ve seen an Orlando shot like that from Aaron Gordon. – 8:26 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Zach LaVine (9 points) is rolling and Bulls are dominating the Magic on the offensive boards (4-0).
Bulls lead 13-9 with 6:55 in 1Q. – 8:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls respond after the timeout up 13-9 . LaVine with 9. – 8:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
This is a bit of a role reversal — the Bulls are bullying the Magic early on the offensive boards, scoring 8 points off second-chance looks midway through the first quarter. – 8:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan needs to take an early timeout after the Orlando Magic open on a 5-0 run. Bulls defense still struggling to come out quickly in these opening quarters. – 8:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Billy Donovan with a quick timeout after the Magic take a 5-0 lead 77 seconds into the game. – 8:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
67 seconds in to the game..Billy Donovan burns a timeout- Magic 5-0. – 8:14 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,181 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether8:14 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲
#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/TuStKB6anw8:11 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo is ready to BRING IT.
@Javonte Green | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/mVfId1UH3J8:09 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Thrilled for @AyoDos_11 ..headed to Cleveland All Star Weekend as a member of the Rising Stars team. He is a class young man and is doing a fabulous job for his hometown @Chicago Bulls team. AK/ME-stole him at 38. – 7:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The minutes police might not like all the time Ayo Dosunmu has been given lately, but it doesn’t bother the Bulls guard a bit – especially when it earns him a Rising Stars bid. That’s right, Dosunmu will be a part of the All-Star Weekend.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1…7:54 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tonight’s starting 🖐 in CHI pic.twitter.com/TeFSrZ2OiO7:50 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 52 at CHICAGO
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰8 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 7:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Every month is #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/gGPDZsRKTH7:40 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters vs. Orlando!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/sVmy4YqE1I7:30 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets selected for the 2022 Rising Stars Game:
Jalen Green
Alperen Sengun
Jae’Sean Tate
Houston joins Detroit and Orlando as the only teams with three participants. – 7:27 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
3 Magic players selected for All-Star Weekend Rising Stars competition orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…7:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The NBA announced today that Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was named one of 12 first-year players to participate in 2022 Clorox Rising Stars, as selected by NBA assistant coaches. – 7:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons get two players on the sophomore team for NBA Rising Stars:
Precious Achiuwa
Saddiq Bey
Jaden McDaniels
Isaac Okoro
Isaiah Stewart
Jae’Sean Tate
Cole Anthony
Desmond Bane
LaMelo Ball
Anthony Edwards
Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Maxey – 7:19 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine is just waiting on one of the major shoe companies to scoop him up. Who should he go with? pic.twitter.com/VP2d5F6fHO7:18 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Congratulations to Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs & Franz Wagner for being named #NBAAllStar Rising Stars! pic.twitter.com/tiJ47mkD4Q7:16 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
📝 PRESS RELEASE:
@Cole Anthony, @Jalen Suggs and @Franz Wagner to represent @Orlando Magic at Rising Stars during @NBAAllStar.
Friday, February 18 at 9 P.M. ET on @NBAonTNT.
#MagicTogether
#NBARooks pic.twitter.com/HgrlucVBdd7:15 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
A look at the shooting shirts the Bulls are wearing tonight to open Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/kvbmFFA9jt7:12 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ayo Dosunmu will be at All-Star weekend in Cleveland. Selected to Rising Stars Challenge. – 7:08 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic rookies Franz Wagner (VOG-ner) and Jalen Suggs have been selected to participate in the NBA Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend. – 7:07 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu has been named to the 2022 Rising Stars roster. The 38th pick in the 2021 draft is one of 12 rookies to make it – 7:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Chicago Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu is named to the back court for the NBA Rising Stars competition during All-Star weekend. – 7:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
CHICAGO’S OWN.
Congrats to @AyoDos_11 on making the 2022 NBA Rising Stars game! pic.twitter.com/kW6RDEyQlk7:05 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic rookie Franz Wagner is heading to the Rising Stars competition. – 7:04 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
brrr 🥶
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/KpPnfMx6LE6:42 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said Bulls are comfortable pushing Javonte Green’s minutes to 30 if needed. He’s been between 23-25 since returning from groin injury – 6:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time!
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this crewneck. pic.twitter.com/7ij95pXdHw6:00 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jalen Green, Cole Anthony, Obi Toppin and Juan Toscano-Anderson will faceoff in 2022 dunk contest, per @Shams Charania.
Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/RkNfuhzWZO5:45 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Russell Westbrook on his Orlando convo with Shaq: “I’m always big on listening, and listening to my elders and the ones that were before me. And Shaq was giving me some good advice in just changing speeds at different times coming up the floor.” – 4:45 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze (bruised right foot) “did not do much” at #Pacers practice today, per Rick Carlisle. Carlisle said he’s OUT for tomorrow’s game against the #Magic.
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) participated in “segments of practice,” but is status is up in the air. – 4:17 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Draft Prospect of the Week
Orlando Robinson, Fresno State
“He’s taken a big leap this season, averaging 19.3 points. He’s shooting 37% from 3 this year on nearly three attempts per game while upping his free-throw shooting to nearly 80% from the line”
https://t.co/6LHOFnrJH0 pic.twitter.com/uK2vVDzJup4:15 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo to DeMar for the hammer 😤

@DunkinDonuts Dunk of the Week: pic.twitter.com/vbKoPH6g4r2:30 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s February, so screw it, let’s make some trade deadline predictions.
Won’t get traded: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes, any notable Pacers.
Will get traded: C.J. McCollum (Pelicans), Eric Gordon (Cavs), John Collins (destination unclear), Kenrich Williams (Bulls). – 2:28 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1995, the @Utah Jazz‘s John Stockton had 16 assists in a 129-88 win over the Nuggets, passing Magic Johnson to become the NBA’s all-time leader in assists.
Stockton finished his career with 15,806 assists, 3,715 more than the next-closest player. pic.twitter.com/8ym7wg4Mg62:01 PM

Games

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home