Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (28-21) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 1, 2022
Denver Nuggets 28, Minnesota Timberwolves 27 (Q1 00:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves have forced 8 turnovers so far, but only scored 4 points. That has to improve for them to stay with the Nuggets – 8:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with 2:44 left in the first quarter and the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 25-22.
Vanderbilt has scored 10 points on 4-7 shooting, tying his career-high for points in a quarter (10, 4Q at Golden State on 4/2/19) and is his second career 10+ point quarter. – 8:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nuggets rolling with a lineup of Jokic + Nnaji + Rivers + Forbes + Hyland
Is that a four point guard lineup? – 8:29 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Ultimate Vando play shortly before the timeout. Gets a steal and as he’s falling out of bounds hits it off a Denver player to get the Wolves the ball.
Wolves surviving Denver going 10-15 in the early going. Down 25-22. Jokic with 6 assists already. – 8:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
You can tell there are still growing pains between Joker and Bryn. That DHO was the 7th turnover of the night for the #Nuggets. T-Wolves only managed two points off them so far. – 8:28 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Nuggets have 10 buckets. Jokic has two of them … and six assists – 8:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves-Nuggets off to an interesting start…
Three fouls for Beverley in the first 7 minutes (one was a take foul).
Eight shot attempts for Vanderbilt in the first 8 minutes (he’s only shot more than 8 shots in a game 4 times all year) – 8:26 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Been awhile since I’ve seen an Orlando shot like that from Aaron Gordon. – 8:26 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Wolves have a scrambling defense. The Nuggets really move the ball well. That’s usually the antidote for the Wolves’ activity. – 8:25 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Beverley just picked up No. 3 trying to draw a charge. Nowell checks in now. – 8:24 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
He doesn’t even need to be in bounds for an assist🃏 pic.twitter.com/zouMyfIK9W – 8:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
this is pretty basketball. pic.twitter.com/qWHvxZTede – 8:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic scores or assists on Denver’s first 6 baskets of the first quarter. He’s got 4 assists in just 6 minutes. – 8:20 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Former Nugget Jarred Vanderbilt with 8 quick points, just picked Jokic’s pocket, too. #VandosRevenge – 8:17 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jeff Green is so good at that flare screen and slip against the switch. Really scores one or two buckets per game off of it. – 8:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley running point tonight with DLo out. Just ran a little Nash action early, finding Vando for the bucket – 8:16 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Taking a break from complaining about Big East officiating to bring you updates from the Nuggets’ game. Nikola Jokic and company are looking for a sixth straight win tonight in Minnesota. – 8:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Big one tonight. Wolves-Nuggets. Beverley back. KAT vs. Jokic. Should be fun. – 8:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🏡 Home again 🏡
Get your tickets to watch the Jazz take on the Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena 🎟https://t.co/rWGMRJTXg3 pic.twitter.com/7Iw7LoMcD9 – 8:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the moment Ant and Jaden found out they’re 2022 Rising Stars 🙌
#RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/DLsTQz1BLW – 8:01 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The secret to @BizzyBones11’s pregame routine🤣 pic.twitter.com/eBvNhdQ6SE – 7:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Patrick Beverley is AVAILABLE.
Leandro Bolmaro (Left Ankle Sprain), Josh Okogie (Right Quad Contusion), and D’Angelo Russell (Left Shin Contusion) are OUT vs. Denver. pic.twitter.com/5crKncxqIc – 7:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
So how good “can your favorite player’s favorite player” be?” Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards tells @TheUndefeated, “I can be as good as anyone.” More on the rising T-Wolves star who yearns to be a 2022 #NBA All-Star here: bit.ly/3AREFzV – 7:44 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame show starts now. Come join!
✅ Nuggets looking for longest win-streak of the year
✅ Jokic never rests
✅ Bones cut out of rookie game
youtube.com/watch?v=JUplqY… – 7:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels to Represent @Minnesota Timberwolves at 2022 Clorox Rising Stars
Full release:
nba.com/timberwolves/a… – 7:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland doesn’t make the Rising Stars Game. pic.twitter.com/2wWI3o676J – 7:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons get two players on the sophomore team for NBA Rising Stars:
Precious Achiuwa
Saddiq Bey
Jaden McDaniels
Isaac Okoro
Isaiah Stewart
Jae’Sean Tate
Cole Anthony
Desmond Bane
LaMelo Ball
Anthony Edwards
Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Maxey – 7:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks Wolves-Nuggets
Pat Bev under 17.5 pts + asts + rebs
– mins restriction
Vando over 8 pts
– DEN = worst rim D
KAT under 5.5 FTs made
– If he beats Jokic, it will be w/ space
Jokic under 47.5 pts + rebs + assists
– 26/13.7/7.8 this year, but toe soreness/back 2 back – 7:12 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell remains out for the Jazz as he is in the concussion protocol. Rudy Gobert is also out for the Jazz for tomorrows game against Denver. Danuel House is still in H&S protocol, Trent Forrest has been upgraded to questionable (ankle sprain) – 7:11 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Danuel House are all OUT for the Jazz tomorrow vs. Denver. Hassan Whiteside (back) and Trent Forrest (right ankle) are QUESTIONABLE. – 7:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz Injury Report vs. Denver:
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
OUT – Danuel House (COVID Protocols)
OUT – Joe Ingles (Left ACL Tear)
OUT – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol)
Questionable – Trent Forrest (Ankle Sprain)
Questionable – Hassan Whiteside (Low Back Strain) – 7:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn’s Feb. 6 game at Denver game will now be televised by #NBA TV. #Nets #Nuggets – 7:05 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Uncle Jeff always pulls up clean ❄️
#UltraDrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/1emFSjVrUO – 6:59 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić will be active tonight vs Minnesota.
DeMarcus Cousins will be a game time decision. – 6:56 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Congrats to the 🐐 @tombrady on a career that may never be matched. The game won’t be the same without you ✊🏽 – 6:50 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Malone a/b Jarred Vanderbilt, who’s found a home: “No, I’m really not overly surprised (at his growth).. It’s easy to have revisionist history. ‘Oh, Jarred Vanderbilt should’ve been playing.’ Alright, well, we’ve got more wins in the West the last 3 years than anybody.” – 6:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some changes to the NBA broadcast schedule. 1. On Friday, NBA TV will showcase Cavs-Hornets and drop Hawks-Raptors. 2. On Sunday, NBA TV will showcase the Nets-Nuggets game – 6:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on the T’Wolves:
“Their defense is improved, and it starts with Patrick Beverley on the ball, their wings in Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels…they have length all over the floor.” – 6:36 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic is available to play tonight, Nuggets coach Michael Malone says. Sounds like DeMarcus Cousins will be more of a game-time decision. – 6:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic is IN tonight against the Timberwolves – 6:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley is IN
D’Angelo Russell is OUT
Josh Okogie is OUT
Chris Finch says Jordan McLaughlin will be in the point guard rotation again tonight. – 6:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Pat Beverley (shot 3-7 from 3-point range vs. Denver back on Dec. 15) is playing tonight for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell and Josh Okogie are out. – 6:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic (questionable) is out on the floor going through his typical pre-game warmup. pic.twitter.com/Ls6zSVGZk7 – 6:04 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The Nikola AF1 tour continues to Minnesota🥶👀 pic.twitter.com/JK6TIFAlDi – 5:42 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“My main goal is to get into the All-Star Game. I know I am going to get in the Rising Stars Game. I want to be in All-Star Game,” Timberwolves guard @Anthony Edwards told @TheUndefeated. #nba bit.ly/3AREFzV – 5:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
To help celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day tomorrow, @Katy Winge will be taking over our IG!
Head over to our Instagram and drop a question in our Stories and check in from 10-1pm tomorrow to get her answers! pic.twitter.com/dw7arbjyiT – 5:32 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on NBA Crunch Time, MAXEY, Steph going off, Verno’s all-star reserve picks. Then @Ryen Russillo joins to discuss the Hawks, players we wanna see traded, Anthony Edwards, Tom Brady, and more. @ringer @ringernba
open.spotify.com/episode/0EtaAH… – 5:29 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣MAIL TIME @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Wiggins (4:41)
🔘 Cavs (8:50)
🔘 Eric Gordon (12:20)
🔘 Buyouts (22:41)
🔘 Finding the next Grizzlies (36:24)
🔘 Jazz/Joe Ingles (45:54)
🔘 Nikola Jokic/Nuggets (1:07:54)
🎧 https://t.co/GlHO6iaaFj
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/brYRlJS4uC – 5:20 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 The debut of ‘NBA CrunchTime’
🏀 Predicting the remaining All-Stars
🏀 Anthony Edwards and reconsidering the Tatum-Brown duo with @Ryen Russillo
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/0EtaAH… – 5:09 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
I made something for y’all. Back to my roots. True Minnesota Hoopers be like… pic.twitter.com/80ggrlQTNq – 4:46 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s January averages: 26.6 points (60.1 FG%, 43.1 3P%), 13.3 rebounds, 9 assists per game, 7 triple-doubles, 2 20-20 games. Nuggets outscored their opponent by 141 points in Jokic’s 539 minutes in January. Denver went 11-5 in the month. – 4:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Bone in Pork Chops, Mustard Glaze
Braised Red Cabbage, Smashed Fingerlings, Gremolata
Cavatelli in Herbed Cream and Parmesan
Chilled Delicata Squash Salad, Figs, Feta, Brown Butter Vinaigrette
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 4:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic was awarded another rebound from Sunday’s win in Milwaukee, which gave him 18 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for the game. It’s his 13th triple-doubles on the season. He had seven in January alone. – 3:58 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The 36 point home loss against the Nuggets was a slap in the face like for the Bucks. The reigning champs know pretty well how to react after nights like these and Donte DiVincenzo sets the tone ahead of the game vs Wizards.
#FearTheDeer sdna.gr/mpasket/928866… – 3:53 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nuggets Nation, celebrate Black History Month by bidding on limited edition Denver Nuggets Martin Luther King Jr. Warm Up Shirts. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Black American West Museum & Heritage Center
Text KSC to 76278 or go to: https://t.co/G0SjLSF3AK pic.twitter.com/Ljmk24szi5 – 2:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
snapped a 12-game losing streak to Denver earlier this season 👀
let’s go for 2 straight tonight. BUT WE NEED YOU THERE!
get your tickets NOW » https://t.co/ehEC467X0E pic.twitter.com/tjP1DMXxMp – 2:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1995, the @Utah Jazz‘s John Stockton had 16 assists in a 129-88 win over the Nuggets, passing Magic Johnson to become the NBA’s all-time leader in assists.
Stockton finished his career with 15,806 assists, 3,715 more than the next-closest player. pic.twitter.com/8ym7wg4Mg6 – 2:01 PM
