Pelicans targeting CJ McCollum?

According to sources close to the Pelicans, the team is heading into the deadline as a buyer focusing on the 2022-23 campaign. Zion Williamson, who has yet to play this year with a foot injury, is eligible for an extension this offseason. The team apparently views McCollum as the potentially ideal veteran scorer and leader to play alongside Brandon Ingram and Williamson.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Thunder 98, Blazers 81: FINAL. 21 points, 7 assists for @CJ McCollum. 18 points, 5 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 14 points, 9 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 10:11 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC started Lu Dort, Derrick Favors and three rookies and beat a Blazers team starting CJ McCollum, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons and Norman Powell by 17 points. pic.twitter.com/lwlgKhO6ld – 10:11 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Thunder 65, Blazers 61: end of third quarter. 17 points, 6 assists for @CJ McCollum. 12 points, 8 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 12 points, 5 rebounds for @Norman Powell. Portland outscored 24-14 in the third quarter. – 9:43 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 47, Thunder 39: halftime. 10 points, 6 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 13 points, 3 assists for @CJ McCollum. 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist/block for @Norman Powell. – 9:04 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 31, Thunder 19: end of first quarter. 9 points, 1 rebound/assist for @CJ McCollum. 8 points, 4 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 59 percent, OKC 37 percent. – 8:38 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Playing successfully with a lineup this big only makes a C.J. McCollum addition make more sense. – 8:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder showing respect for Anfernee Simons by putting Dort on him. Wiggins has McCollum. – 8:24 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
At what point do I post today’s podcast on CJ McCollum and his 3-point shooting again? – 7:52 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
I don’t have any inside knowledge — but I think it’s worth saying that CJ McCollum (who is rumored to be of Pels interest) is probably near a perfect match in terms of these 3 practical questions:
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Portland Trail Blazers CJ McCollum scored a career-high 50 points in just 29 minutes played in a win over the Bulls.
He became the second player in NBA history to record a 50-point game while playing fewer than 30 minutes. It’s happened three more times since. pic.twitter.com/3uSraL6BaI – 1:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Portland Trail Blazers CJ McCollum scored a career-high 50 points in just 29 minutes played in a win over the Bulls.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
More on this storyline
Several executives view McCollum as a negative asset based on his salary ($100 million through 2023-24), size (6’3″) and age (30). But that may be an opportunity for the Pelicans to add one of the league’s best professional scorers at a diminished price. If so, New Orleans would be required to send out at least $24.6 million in outgoing salary. -via Bleacher Report / February 1, 2022
Rival executives have painted all of CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington as potential trade candidates. The destination most often linked to McCollum has been New Orleans, who could sensibly deal Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart. That would give the Blazers a center replacement for Nurkic, a strong veteran contributor in Hart and sneak Portland under the tax. It would seem the Pelicans would be more willing to part with Tomas Satoranksy and Jaxson Hayes over Valanciunas, however. -via Bleacher Report / January 27, 2022
The Pelicans could make a strong offer for some of the top names available in this year’s trade deadline. They hold the sixth-worst offense in the league and could use a scoring boost if they’re trying to make a push for the play-in tournament. For example, they could make an offer consisting of Josh Hart, draft picks, and salary filler for scoring guards such as CJ McCollum or Buddy Hield. An additional ball-dominant scoring threat could help them in late-game situations. -via HoopsHype / January 25, 2022