Pelicans vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-32) play against the Detroit Pistons (37-37) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 1, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 61, Detroit Pistons 76 (Q3 06:53)
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Down 15 in Detroit.
This feels like a fairly important moment for this team, with Ingram back in the lineup. – 8:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are on a 7-0 run to open the 2nd half, and are up 72-57 – 8:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
💫 𝓡𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓷𝓰 to the occasion 💫
@Cade Cunningham ✨
@SaddiqBey ✨
@Isaiah Stewart ✨
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons – 8:26 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First half done ✔️ ✔️
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 12 PTS / 1 REB / 3-3 3PT
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 11 PTS / 1 REB / 2 REB / 4-6 FG
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 4-5 FG pic.twitter.com/CFFPq9ZtCR – 8:18 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy (9 pts) only needed 6 minutes to surpass his career high in free throw attempts in a game, taking 6 and making all of them. It helped that Pistons were whistled for technical fouls for arguing – 8:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pistons 65, Pelicans 57
– Pistons end half on a 13-6 run
– Ingram: 15p, 6/10 FG
– Jonas: 8p, 7r
– Trey: 9p, 3r, 6/6 FT
Pels: 44.4 FG%, 4/14 3P, 13/13 FT
Pistons: 56.8 FG%, 6/17 3P, 9/9 FT – 8:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pretty awful defensive half. Pels lose Jerami Grant twice late in the second quarter and he splashes two 3s. New Orleans allows 65 points to Detroit, the NBA’s 29th-ranked offense. – 8:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pistons 65, Pelicans 57
Ingram 15 pts
Valanciunas 8 pts & 7 rebs
Murphy 9 pts (6-6 FT)
Pels allowed Detroit to shoot 56.8 percent in the 1st half. There were a couple blatant miscommunications on D that led to wide open shots. They have to clean that up. – 8:14 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Pistons 65, #Pelicans 57
Grant: 12 pts
Joseph: 11 pts
Diallo: 8 pts
Lyles: 7 pts – 8:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 65, Pelicans 57. Grant hit two 3-pointers in the final 36 seconds of the half.
Grant: 12 points, 3-3 from 3
Joseph: 11 points
Diallo: 8 points
Lyles: 7 points, 4 rebounds – 8:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
In 36 games this year, Trey Murphy had 17 free throw attempts.
He just had 6 in a span of about a minute in that second quarter. – 8:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 65, Pelicans 57
Jerami Grant: 12 points
CoJo: 11 points
Trey Lyles: 7 points
Cae Cunningham: 6 points – 8:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Trey Murphy got fouled under the rim, and then Beef Stew and Rex Kalamian got whistled for techs. Murphy just took and made four free throws in a row lol – 8:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Some quality minutes from Trey Murphy here in the 2nd quarter. His activity has been really good. – 8:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart gets a tech for bouncing the ball after a foul. – 8:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Money Makin’ Frank! 🚨
@BallySportsDET | @Frank Jackson pic.twitter.com/3tbTBTbFM7 – 8:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey is going to challenge that last offensive foul called on Jerami Grant. – 8:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
There are very few players I enjoy watching more when they’re cooking than Brandon Ingram. Love his game. – 8:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado up to 5 assists in 1H. The best one IMO was where he drew two Pistons to him and dropped off a pass to Hernangomez for an open dunk. Created the whole thing – 8:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are getting good looks from 3 but not making any. 2-12 from distance.
Game tied at 49. – 7:59 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Excluding games that were one-sided in which he played a couple minutes, Trey Murphy making his first appearance since Dec. 28 comeback vs. Cavs. Comes in and immediately sinks a three – 7:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
TR333YY
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/GP4v4j6s0E – 7:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy hits his 1st shot off the night from deep. It’s his first time getting some PT since coming off the COVID list. – 7:57 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
☁️ Hami collecting more air miles ☁️
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/0LUWvLhuKj – 7:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
What a pass!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/6w5wTSFTbA – 7:53 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
By the way if you need a Pistons follow be sure to check out @KuKhahil – 7:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 41, #Pelicans 33, 9:07 2Q
Hamidou Diallo is initiating the hoodrat sequence and protocol for the DET second unit. – 7:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons’ bench is having their way with New Orleans’. It’s a conga line to the rim. – 7:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones picks up his 3rd foul early in the 2nd quarter. Not a smart play from him. Willie Green is gonna leave the rookie in the game tho. – 7:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Good start to this one 👍
🔹 @CoryJoseph: 6 PTS / 3-5 FG
🔹 @Killian Hayes: 5 PTS / 2-2 FG
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 2-2 FG pic.twitter.com/ORMzLBktiv – 7:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Mason just announced in the arena that Cade, Saddiq and Isaiah were Rising Stars. Teammates all surrounded them and showed love. – 7:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First 12 minutes come to a close in Detroit
#WBD pic.twitter.com/n4xnwk3krc – 7:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pistons 33, Pelicans 31
Ingram 9 pts
Valanciunas 4 pts & 5 rebs
Hayes 4 pts & 2 rebs – 7:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 33, Pelicans 31. Detroit shot 13-22 overall (59.1%), and New Orleans shot 12-21 (57.1%). All five Pistons starters and four bench players scored.
Joseph: 6 points
Lyles: 5 points
Hayes: 5 points – 7:41 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Pistons 33, #Pelicans 31
Joseph: 6 pts
Lyles/Hayes: 5 pts each – 7:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
welcome to the jax show!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/deMUIQLZGt – 7:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 33, Pelicans 31
CoJo: 6 points
Trey Lyles: 5 points
Killian Hayes: 5 points – 7:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Back-to-back games with a reverse alley-oop for Jaxson.
Jose Alvarado has also made a couple really nice passes after his turnover in the lane. – 7:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jose 🤝 Gary
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/x3lvKUSQ6B – 7:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
As @adaniels33 noted, that Jose Alvarado turnover (pass picked off after he was caught in the air) ended a stretch where he had 16 assists and 0 turnovers over the past six games. He entered tonight with 40 assists and four turnovers this season, which is kind of absurd – 7:35 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart were all selected to play in the 2022 NBA Clorox Rising Stars, marking the first time in Pistons history that the team has had three Rising Stars in the same season. #Pistons
(via @Basketball-Reference) – 7:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
9️⃣ getting back in rhythm early 🔥
@BallySportsDET | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/8u8TU2bRag – 7:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nice give-and-go there between Killian Hayes and Kelly Olynyk. Good awareness – 7:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham has his 2nd foul at 5:05 1Q. Frank Jackson is coming in for him. – 7:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham just got whistled for his second foul with 5:05 to play in the first. Frank Jackson just subbed in for him – 7:28 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets selected for the 2022 Rising Stars Game:
Jalen Green
Alperen Sengun
Jae’Sean Tate
Houston joins Detroit and Orlando as the only teams with three participants. – 7:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart will represent Detroit in the Rising Stars tournament freep.com/story/sports/n… – 7:24 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
SEE YOU IN THE LAND!
@Isaiah Stewart announced as a #NBAAllStar Rising Star! #Pistons pic.twitter.com/dlH76WT9KK – 7:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
B.I. for threeeee
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/rY7K1xZ5lU – 7:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 14, #Pelicans 13, 6:32 1Q
Stewart/Cunningham: 4 pts each – 7:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons lead, 14-13, early on. Much better start than last two games. Cunningham and Stewart each have four points. Every Detroit starter has scored. – 7:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons get two players on the sophomore team for NBA Rising Stars:
Precious Achiuwa
Saddiq Bey
Jaden McDaniels
Isaac Okoro
Isaiah Stewart
Jae’Sean Tate
Cole Anthony
Desmond Bane
LaMelo Ball
Anthony Edwards
Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Maxey – 7:19 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
AYE BEY BEY!
@SaddiqBey announced as a #NBAAllStar Rising Star!
#Pistons pic.twitter.com/J8vtCMnWmK – 7:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham made the Rising Stars player pool. Stunner pic.twitter.com/WTOWjJ9H6L – 7:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/4AREdb1s6X pic.twitter.com/EmhQwcchHT – 7:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant shoots and makes his first shot since return. A 3 10 seconds in. – 7:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant drains his first shot of the game, a midrange jumper, to get the Pistons on the board – 7:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham will be in the Rising Stars Game for All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. – 7:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Congrats to @Herb Jones on being named an @NBAAllStar Rising Star! pic.twitter.com/21gmVyO90g – 7:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
SEE YOU IN CLEVELAND!
@Cade Cunningham announced as a #NBAAllStar Rising Star! 🌟
#NBARooks | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/1foqXLZesK – 7:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are wearing “Built By Black History” shirts on the first day of Black History Month pic.twitter.com/BCi4yEzruU – 7:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones earns a spot at the Rising Stars Challenge in Cleveland later this month. Jones leads all rookies in steals and is second in blocks. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 7:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jaxson Hayes at the 4 advanced numbers:
– With Jonas: 42 minutes, 116.0 OffRtg, 91.6 DefRtg
– With Willy: 12 minutes, 100.0 OffRtg, 81.8 DefRtg
The Pelicans are also +25 in those 54 minutes. – 7:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Alright what’s your guess for tonight’s kicks? 😎
#Pelicans | Primeblock.com – 6:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
The Jumbo lineup is back – 6:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant is back in the starting lineup, along with Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart – 6:40 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Welcome back to the starting 5, @Jerami Grant 🤝
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/zNrmscfeqV – 6:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jerami Grant returns for the Pistons tonight after missing 24 games with a thumb injury.
My most recent Trade Winds piece that covers Grant’s future in Detroit as the Feb. 10 trade deadline draws near: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-new-late… – 6:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels going big again. Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels going big again with the starting lineup:
Devonte Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting 5 tonight 👀
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/K35obaiAK3 – 6:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Josh Jackson is out tonight, but tonight will otherwise be the healthiest the Pistons have been in a while with Grant and Olynyk back – 6:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram is available tonight, per the Pelicans.
Just went thru his warmups and he was moving around really well. Knocked down a bunch of shots. He’s good to go. – 6:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) is available for tonight’s game at Detroit. – 6:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is back tonight. He’s missed the past 5 games with a sprained right ankle. – 6:19 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans: pic.twitter.com/cqXHn39LFU – 6:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) will play tonight at Detroit. – 6:18 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram is available for tonight’s game at Detroit – 6:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Willie Green speaks with the media prior to tonight’s game against Detroit.
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/fHKq9W3faH – 6:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Jalen Brunson trade rumors, LeBron’s injury, Jerami Grant returning, Spencer Dinwiddie on the block and where things stand nine days from the deadline. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K subs soon!
youtu.be/5BwrwZnPKdA – 5:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Stylin’ 😎
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/r6IUBziBdj – 5:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Saddiq and Cade have grown into roles as closers. Said with Jerami coming back, that’ll have to sort itself out. He wants the ball to continue to move and create the right shot. – 5:48 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk will play tonight vs. #Pelicans.
He says there are no implicit minutes restrictions, but they’ll watch their conditioning. – 5:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk will both play tonight, Dwane Casey said. Will be Grant’s first game since Dec. 10 – 5:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green on Josh Hart (left knee contusion) being out tonight at Detroit: “He got banged up (in the Cleveland game). He’ll continue to take it day-to-day. That’s how it’s been with his knee.” – 5:37 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram will warm up and “see how he feels” before making a decision on playing, Willie Green says. – 5:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will go thru his pregame warmup before determining if he can play tonight – 5:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will warm up and see how he feels.
So we’ll get an update after that on if he’ll play tonight. – 5:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Arriving in style for tonight’s battle 🔥
@Jerami Grant
@Kelly Olynyk
@Cade Cunningham
@SaddiqBey
@Isaiah Stewart
@Josh Jackson
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:20 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Catch @DJCHACHI on the concourse today at @DiscountTire Power Hour 🎶
Doors open at 5:30 ⏰ pic.twitter.com/gbGcRR3Z3K – 4:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Jaxson Hayes outplay Evan Mobley
🏀 Should Jax be playing more at the 4?
🏀 Why is Trey Murphy not playing?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/4NtTXut5o9 – 3:30 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1963, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor scored 36 points in a win over the Pistons, surpassing 10,000 career points in the process.
Only two players in NBA history have reached that mark in fewer games than Baylor’s 315: Wilt Chamberlain (236) and Michael Jordan (303). pic.twitter.com/1ia6hJsQcs – 3:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On the New Orleans Pelicans podcast, @RADeMita joins @dsallerson to discuss her trip to New Orleans over the weekend with Caesars Sportsbook.
Full episode: neworlns.co/013122P
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek – 3:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s February, so screw it, let’s make some trade deadline predictions.
Won’t get traded: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes, any notable Pacers.
Will get traded: C.J. McCollum (Pelicans), Eric Gordon (Cavs), John Collins (destination unclear), Kenrich Williams (Bulls). – 2:28 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
💺 Tap in with “Call Sam Seats” 💺
@CallSam is giving away 4️⃣ club-level seats to #Pistons games!!!
🎟 FREE. TICKETS. 🎟
Click the link below for a chance to win!!
🔗: https://t.co/s7jnNfngUl pic.twitter.com/JoGwu4TcxI – 2:03 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
We may not get Brandon Ingram playing tonight but we get Chewbacchus this weekend and you know what that is so awesome – 1:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Tomorrow we get to play my favorite game show … “Beat the snowstorm!”
Foot of snow expected in Detroit tomorrow & Thursday. Moved up my flight to 6 a.m. to try and beat most of the snow into town. What do I get if I win? A body that’ll hate me for lack of sleep for 48 hours. – 1:44 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Players who have scored 400+ points with a 65+ eFG% in a calendar month since the ABA-NBA merger:
✅ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Dec. 1979)
✅ Charles Barkley (Dec. 1990)
✅ Stephen Curry (Jan. 2019)
✅ Zion Williamson (Feb. 2021)
✅ Curry (April 2021)
✅ Nikola Jokic (Jan. 2022) pic.twitter.com/NKJvsnZw5N – 1:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
👀✨ The Detroit #Pistons have partnered with @MichelobULTRA to giveaway a courtside experience. 👀✨
Click the link below for a chance to win something special! 🏀
🔗: https://t.co/tZIbutkOhc pic.twitter.com/svIiFxn6At – 1:01 PM
