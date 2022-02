Spencer Dinwiddie: 'I spoke up a little bit early on. It wasn't necessarily welcomed'

Chase Hughes: Spencer Dinwiddie on being a leader for the Wizards: “It’s an interesting situation. I spoke up a little bit early on [this season]. It wasn’t necessarily welcomed. And so, like I said, I try to do whatever’s asked of me. At the end of the day, everybody has a role to play. It’s about being accountable in your role and doing that to the best of your ability. That’s really all I’ve got.”Source: Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS