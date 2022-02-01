Spencer Dinwiddie: 'I spoke up a little bit early on. It wasn't necessarily welcomed'

Chase Hughes: Spencer Dinwiddie on being a leader for the Wizards: “It’s an interesting situation. I spoke up a little bit early on [this season]. It wasn’t necessarily welcomed. And so, like I said, I try to do whatever’s asked of me. At the end of the day, everybody has a role to play. It’s about being accountable in your role and doing that to the best of your ability. That’s really all I’ve got.”
Source: Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie’s #Wizards teammates ‘don’t want him there’ nypost.com/2022/01/31/nba… via @nypostsports teammate @jennalemoncelli – 8:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Spencer Dinwiddie on being a leader for the Wizards: “It’s an interesting situation. I spoke up a little bit early on [this season]. It wasn’t necessarily welcomed. And so, like I said, I try to do whatever’s asked of me. At the end of the day, everybody has a role to play…” – 11:16 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Spencer Dinwiddie says this wizard’s team needs “accountability” Also says the team’s roles are “fluid.” – 11:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked Spencer Dinwiddie what’s the biggest shakeup the Wizards need to turnaround the season. “Accountability”, he said. #dcaboveall – 11:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Sometimes a coach needs to commit a technical foul to give his team a needed spark, and that’s what Wes Unseld Jr. did when he complained about a foul on Spencer Dinwiddie that Unseld thought was an offensive foul on Jaren Jackson Jr. – 8:39 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizzlies vs. WIzards. For Wash: Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Thomas Bryant, Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie.
Grizz staring Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Please set your fantasy lineups accordinly. – 7:57 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starting lineup will be different tonight in Memphis. Wes Unseld Jr. will go with Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant. – 7:33 PM
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal: “Boston was a bad L. This one feels 10 times worse than that.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / January 26, 2022
“It just should have been a game where starters get their rest, plain and simple, right?” Beal said afterward. “That’s what type of game it should have been, and we didn’t. And Coach kept saying, ‘Stay locked in. Stay locked in. Keep pushing.’ But for whatever reason, we relax, like we can just flip on a switch and be great.” -via The Athletic / January 26, 2022
After a rudderless second-half performance that amplifies distressing questions about the team’s direction and its leadership from within, the Wizards lost 116-115 to the Clippers, a team that played without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris Sr. “I have no words besides ‘embarrassing,’” Wizards guard Bradley Beal said. “Somethin’ got to change,” forward Kyle Kuzma said. -via The Athletic / January 26, 2022