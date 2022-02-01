Suns sign Justin Jackson to 10-day contract

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns sign Justin Jackson to a second 10-day. – 5:48 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Suns have signed free agent forward Justin Jackson to a second 10-day deal. – 5:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns announce they’ve signed Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract – 5:46 PM

More on this storyline

Marc Stein: Veteran forward Justin Jackson is nearing a 10-day deal with Phoenix, league sources say. It would be Jackson’s second hardship deal after a 10-day stint with Boston. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 31, 2021
Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are planning to sign forward Justin Jackson of G League’s Texas Legends via hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Boston has handful of players in health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 18, 2021

